It is the time of year when many of us indulge in memories of Christmases past. As a historian, I wonder how people were celebrating Christmas in our city 100 years ago or more, so I turned to our Geneva newspapers to find out.
The Geneva Daily Times printed a report on Geneva Christmas events in its Dec. 26, 1901, edition. One item that caught my eye was the story of a Mr. Charles Herman who was playing Santa at a friend’s house for the children of both families. The article said that when Herman leaned over the Christmas tree to gather presents to distribute to the children, his false beard came into contact with a candle and caught fire! Quick action on the part of Herman and a woman in the room smothered the fire before it could spread, but he still suffered blistering burns. The one thing surprising to modern readers may be the fact that the Christmas tree had lit candles on it.
The Dec. 20, 1920, Geneva Daily Times had suggestions for gifts from several stores, including B.W. Scott Book and Art Store, J.W. Smith Dry Goods, and M.T. Myers & Son. Among the gift recommendations were furs, silk stockings, camisoles, umbrellas, Christmas handkerchiefs, “narcissus bulbs in dainty boxes,” prayer books, ashtrays, smoking stands, smoking jackets, desk sets, diaries and much more. When was the last time you saw smoking accessories advertised as gifts?
Also, in that Dec. 20, 1920, issue was a bold headline with the question, “Do You Love Her?” followed by, “Of course you do.” The ad went on to suggest a list of gifts “that have unfailing records of arousing the admiration of women and earning their enduring appreciation.” The list included gifts from various places such as Empire Gas and Electric Company, Freedman’s (furs), T.J. Kelleher at 32 Castle St., L.H. Barth Jewelers, Kirkwood Candy, C.D. Ferris (Grafonola record player with records), Linden Pharmacy (perfume and candy) and Page Electric Co.
Novelty electric items
The suggested gifts from Page Electric, T.J. Kelleher and Empire Gas and Electric Co. placed a heavy emphasis on practicality and how any housewife would be so pleased to receive an electric sweeper-vac, electric percolator, electric chafing dishes and so on. Empire Gas and Electric even put in its advertisement, “A visit to our store will help you to select Christmas Gifts that convey a message of good cheer and friendship.” T.J. Kelleher began its advertisement with “What housewife isn’t always glad to get some practical gift on Christmas Day? They all are we are sure.” Many women in the 1920s were probably delighted to receive the electrical appliances, still the emphasis on practical gifts is something that was not generally emphasized at that time.
The Geneva Daily Times, on Dec. 22, 1920, published a list of gifts from Hawkins Hardware on Castle Street referred to as “Serviceable and Acceptable.” On that list were such items as Pyrex Glassware, scissors, carving sets, coffee percolators, watches, baking dishes, casseroles, chafing dishes, tea kettles, skates and sleds. Other things on the list might come as a bit of a surprise: express wagons, hunting coats, hunting knives, various firearms and automobile tires. Obviously, there are still people who delight in receiving some of the gifts on that list but what is interesting is the wide range of items offered for sale in one place.
One thing that has not changed was a notice (in the same issue) from the Waterloo post office urging patrons to mail packages as soon as possible instead of waiting until the last minute. The notice also stated that the post office would be open until noon Christmas Day and village and rural deliveries would proceed as usual. It also stated there would be delivery in the village on Sunday, Dec. 26. Today, postal deliveries on Christmas Day and on a Sunday don’t happen unless it is something very special.
In looking back on Christmas in Geneva, it is obvious that much has changed, yet some things remain the same. We still put up Christmas trees, but with electric lights, not candles. We still give gifts, but electric appliances aren’t as much of a novelty. We still receive practical gifts, though some people may hope for something a bit more frivolous. In the 1920s, Christmas ads started to appear in the paper around the beginning of December, whereas now ads begin after Halloween. Plus, today advertising seems to be a bit more evenly aimed at gifts for men, when 100 years ago ads in the paper leaned toward what to buy women.
One thing we can hope never changes is the spirit of kindness and generosity that is part of this season.