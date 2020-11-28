Many comparisons have been and will continue to be made between the 1918 “Spanish influenza” and the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic. Historians across the country have been scouring the pages of old newspapers looking for parallels between the century-old disease and that of today. There are certainly many that can be made.
In 1918, health care professionals and government officials begged the public to shun large gatherings and public places to avoid spreading the mysterious disease which had been known to wipe out entire families. It killed an estimated 195,000 Americans in just the month of October. Canada opted to postpone its traditional October Thanksgiving until December. Should America do the same, many wondered?
Then, on Nov. 11, 1918, the Armistice treaty was signed. The tremendous gratitude felt by the people would not, could not be denied. What better reason could there be to celebrate? The Great War was over! Troops were returning to their families. Citizens spilled out into the streets and crowded into the churches to give thanks ... and by the end of November, the pages of Wayne County’s local papers were filled with obituaries of flu victims. This second wave continued through the holidays and well into January of 1919, killing hundreds of thousands more Americans.
Fast forward a century, to November and Thanksgiving of 2020. After the “pause” of early spring during the initial spike in New York, COVID-weary Americans are again being asked to hunker down for this next wave, which could be a doozy.
In the six weeks since Canada’s October Thanksgiving gatherings, that nation of 37 million has gone from 2,000 new cases a day to a daily average of nearly 5,000 in the past week. Could Americans learn from their northern neighbors?
“Celebrating virtually, or with just the people you live with is the safest choice this Thanksgiving,” the Centers for Disease Control recommended.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo again prohibited indoor private gatherings to 10 people or fewer, but this time his executive order drew jeers from critics and pushback from law enforcement. Cuomo canceled his own holiday plan in response to the “Do as I say, not as I do” taunts from political foes.
“I didn’t want to disappoint my mother,” he said. “At 89 years old, she’s thinking how many Thanksgivings will I get, you start to think that way … it’s hard. But sometimes hard is smart.”
So what did Wayne County folks decide? Would it be the hard thing, the smart thing?
Prior to the holiday, several shared their plans.
Subrata Paul was opting to scale back in Ontario. “We usually invite close friends and have multiple dishes. We’re just doing family this year and have winnowed things down to essentials. Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole and salad.”
“We are thankful that so far our family has remained safe and healthy during this time,” she added.
In Sodus, Nan Hanna-Paquin planned a very quiet day.
“The one time a year our ‘extended family’ all gathers is not happening,” she lamented. “My grandsons love challenging their adult cousins and uncle to games of chess and cribbage. Being a theatre/music family, we love the game ‘Fishbowl,’ which combines ‘Password,’ ‘Taboo’ and ‘Charades’ in three rounds of hilarity! I’ll miss that, and my sister-in-law’s fabulous harvest dishes, with a Hungarian flair.”
Others were assembling care packages. Cheryl (she asked that her last name not be used) was cooking enough food in Williamson for 25 people to deliver to five different places!
In Newark, John and Gayle Addyman usually have TWO Thanksgiving feasts with children, grandchildren and extended family.
“The past couple of years we’ve eaten at our daughter’s house in Farmington,” Gayle explained. “With her husband’s family we were up to 20. That’s on Thanksgiving Day. Then, because John likes to have leftover turkey we have a second one here the Sunday after Thanksgiving, with our turkey plates and dishes. Everyone brings a different dish. Deviled eggs, stuffed mushrooms, one of our daughters brings cottage cheese rolls that she’s been making since she won a blue ribbon in 4-H when she was 10! My sister and her family usually come — she makes a Jello mold. John makes sweet potato pies and I do the turkey, mashed potatoes and stuffing and gravy. After we eat, the grandkids help us start decorating for Christmas, putting hundreds of Santa Clauses all over the house.”
This year all are making their own dinners, though two of their children who share a house will eat together. The children that live in the area are bringing their side dishes to their parents but they’re each doing their own turkey, stuffing and mashed potatoes.
How did she feel about the COVID rearrangements?
“I kind of resigned myself to it in August … then got excited when things started looking pretty good and we were all planning what the kids were bringing. But then things started getting bad again and we went to the off-site plans,” Gayle said.
“The grandkids are still going to help with Christmas decorating (masked, no more than a couple of hours), so John feels a little better. That’s the best part of Thanksgiving for him. My biggest thing is everyone together and cooking together. We’re still doing an 18-pound turkey for just us — it was smallest one left of the $0.48/pound ones!”
How did your family Thanksgiving celebration change this year? Were you able to keep some of your traditions alive in spite of COVID?