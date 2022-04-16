Dr. Caleb Bannister was the first Vienna (Phelps) village doctor. His parents — Capt. Lemuel Bannister-I and Elizabeth Brown — and their family arrived in this section of Phelps in 1799. From Bannister’s 1852 self-written pamphlet here is what I learned about life.
Bannister’s father (Capt. Lemuel) was born July 14, 1748 in Brookfield, Mass., the eighth child of Joseph and Mary Bannister’s 15 children. He married Elizabeth Brown on Nov. 29, 1771 in Brookfield Mass. (she was born April 28, 1753). They had a large family of 12 children: seven sons (including Caleb) and five daughters. Elizabeth Brown Bannister died March 3, 1807 and Capt. Lemuel Bannister passed away on July 29, 1821; both are buried in Joslyn Cemetery on County Road 23.
Caleb Bannister was about 17 years old when he arrived in Phelps. He finished his education about 1801 at John D. Robison’s School and then taught classes in Vienna schools for seven years prior to embarking on his medical career. He studied medicine under Dr. James Carter of Geneva (Carter Road.) In these early frontier days, it was not unusual for an aspiring young person to do his apprenticeship under a seasoned doctor such as Dr. Carter. It is possible that Bannister may have attended the Geneva Medical College founded in 1834 by Edward Cutbush, a physician and naval surgeon.
Bannister and his wife, Melicent Stearns, were married March 20, 1811, in Phelps. She was born April 26, 1790 in Massachusetts. Together they had nine children. Bannister built his first home on Ontario Street in the village of Vienna about 1812. This is also where he had his doctor’s office. Later, in about 1840, it became the home and office of Dr. Frederick Vanderhoof. Dr. Vanderhoof lived here until he built a new, three-floor home next door. It was next to the home of Charles Robinson, owner of the Phelps Junction fuel service. A.S. and Pearl Smith also lived there. After the Smiths, the home was then owned by the Barry Powell family.
Bannister had a long medical career and was very civic minded. In 1820 he was treating all the poor and indigent residents in the town Phelps for $25 a year.
In 1840, he built his second home, a cobblestone on the north side of East Main Street in the village.
In 1845, the two school districts — East and West Vienna — were joined together to form District #8. Bannister was responsible for this union while serving as the town commissioner of Phelps Schools.
He also tutored a young aspiring Vienna (Phelps) woman interested in medicine. Her name was Maria Minnis and she was born June 16, 1820 to Samuel and Sarah Horton Minnis. She went to Pennsylvania in 1850 to continue her studies with her cousin George Horton’s practice in Terrytown. Minnis entered the Medical College of Pennsylvania, graduating in 1853 in the second class to include women. She married Edward Homet and they had a daughter, Lucy Jane. Minnis, who died Feb. 4 1892 in Wyalusing, Pa., is probably the first female doctor from Phelps in part thanks to Bannister, who was always willing to help his fellow pioneer citizens achieve their goals.
In 1856, Pastor A.S. Baker and 19 principals and subscribers established a building fund for the current Methodist church. Bannister was among the principals who made substantial donations of between $200 and $500 each.
Bannister penned a 16-page pamphlet that was delivered at the First Fair and Cattle Show held in Vienna 1852. It featured his personal recollections and reflections of his early days (1799-1862) in Vienna (Phelps). In it, he spends little time talking about himself but instead discusses many of the first early settlers in and around Vienna. It would have been interesting to hear more of his life’s trials and ventures over his long life. Bannister is considered to be the first Phelps historian, as other Phelps historians have used some of his material and insights into the early days of Vienna (Phelps.)
Bannister died March 5, 1862 at the age of 80 and was laid to rest in the family plot in Rest Haven Cemetery. You may see a copy of his 1852 pamphlet at the Phelps Historical Society. It offers a very interesting history of our early heritage. A must see!
F. Lee Johnson of Phelps is interested in the early history of Phelps and its pioneers and writes monthly articles for the Phelps Historical Society.