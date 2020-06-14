Like many people during this pandemic, my wife and I have been binge watching television.
One of the shows we watched was a BBC series on Netflix called Land Girls. It was about the Women’s Land Army in Britain during World War II which recruited young women in the villages and cities to go out into the farm areas to help with harvesting crops. I was curious about the organization, Googled it and learned there was also a Women’s Land Army in Australia and the United States. Then I went into our local newspapers from the war years and discovered there were “Land Girls” in Dundee in the summer of 1945.
The war brought a dramatic labor shortage on the farms during World War II. In addition to the men in the service fighting a two-front war, higher paying jobs in war industries added to the critical farm labor shortage. By 1945, more than six million men had left the farms. To deal with the shortage, the U.S. Department of Agriculture created the Crop Corps to recruit and train women (the Women’s Land Army — WLA) and teenagers (Victory Farm Volunteers — VFV) to help out in the fields.
Their propaganda posters emphasized patriotic duty as well as the health benefits of fresh air and exercise. They were paid, but had to return part of it for room and board in the “camps” where they stayed. More than 2.5 million teenagers and over 3 million women answered the call to duty. “Like the teens in the VFV, most of the women in the WLA had similar things to say about their experiences: it was the hardest they had ever worked, they were sorer than they had ever been, and they got a real rush of joy knowing they were making a visible and meaningful contribution to the war effort.
In a wartime essay, Lottie Tresham of Hornick, Iowa, expressed her determination after hauling 10,000 bushels of corn from the picker on a farm to the closest grain elevator: “Tired? Of course I get tired,” she wrote, “but so does that boy in the foxhole.” (World War II Magazine, March 2017)
In early July of 1945, 170 young women — most of them high school age — were bused into Dundee to pick berries on local farms. Fifty-five were from Rochester and 115 from New York City. There were 15 supervisors and staff to oversee the young women, who were housed barracks-style in the gymnasium of the Dundee Central School building.
They were there to pick raspberries and blackberries and as this article from the Dundee Observer (July 26, 1945) mentions, it was not a good year for it. “The nearly 200 girls of the Women’s Land Army who have been housed in the Dundee Central School building during the berry harvest season seem to have been able to mingle a lot of fun with their work. That doubtless is a good thing, for the job they were working at this year was rather discouraging, what with the small crop of berries together with an unusually wet period. So much rain has fallen that many of the berries spoiled on the bushes; others that were picked were so wet that they would spoil within a few hours. But the girls have kept at the job, and it is about finished now.”
On the rainy days and on their off hours, the girls developed a bit of community at the Dundee school. They formed a government to determine camp rules to follow that were said to be stricter than those set by the supervisors. They published a camp newspaper called “The Raspberry Stain” which included articles, poems, camp activities, drawings, tributes to the camp staff and personal reflections submitted by the girls.
As the Dundee Observer reported: “With most of the young men of the community off to the war, there have been but few dates for the girls, and they have had to rely on their own efforts for most of their fun and recreation.” (July 26, 1945) They had a game room set up in the school and there were bus trips to swim in Seneca Lake or go to the movie theater. They also formed a softball team and played a series of games with the girls of Penn Yan Academy. People from the Dundee community — such as ministers and farmers whose land was being worked — occasionally came to have dinner with them.
It seemed to be an overall positive experience. In addition to the patriotic feeling that they were contributing to the war effort, the girls worked hard, had fun and made a little money ($8.50 a week, although some of that went back to pay for their room and board.) There were just a few minor complaints, such as only one iron and ironing board for the entire group. There was also a complaint that the local newspapers didn’t carry their favorite comic strip, Boots and Her Buddies. “Gee, we don’t even know if she got married or not!”
The berry picking was finished around Aug. 1 and the girls were then bused to another part of the state to aid in the harvest. Before they left the Dundee school, an assembly was held where the girls were awarded a Women’s Land Army (WLA) insignia and Volunteer For Victory (VFV) cards.
MacAlpine is the editor of “Yates Past,” the Yates County History Center’s bimonthly publication. He has written several books on local history. This year he has a book being published in the United Kingdom based on a series of letters written to a Penn Yan woman by her cousin who lived in Sheffield, England during the Battle of Britain that described what she and her city were going through during the bombing — “Letters From the Blitz (1939-1942).” It will be available in the U.S. early in 2021.