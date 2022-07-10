As a young child growing up, I have fond memories of walking to the local “corner store” for the things my mother needed. Whether it was milk, peanut butter or bread, it was always with the hope that there would be some spare change left over to get a few pieces of “penny candy.”
Today, as director of Historic Palmyra, I am reminded daily of that giddiness as we conduct tours in The William Phelps General Store at 140 Market St. in the village of Palmyra.
William Phelps was born in 1832 near Alexandria Bay. He married Catherine Smith (b. 1830) in 1856, and the couple had their first child, Mary Louise, in 1858. In November 1868, their son, Julius, was born, and 17 days later the Phelps purchased a three-story building on Market Street in Palmyra. The first floor contained a well-established grocery store, with the second and third floors serving as the family home.
Phelps was a motivated man and made changes to the general store. One notable change included moving the north facing storefront on Canal Street to the west on Market Street. The north side was a scary place to be if you were a child or a young lady, with warehouses and unsavory individuals. The intersection of Market and Canal became known to many as “Bloody Corners” due to the fighting from canal workers.
By making this change, Phelps ensured his family’s future and the store for many years to come. Another change was the addition of gas lighting — not only in the store, but in the family residence as well. It was met with such delight that he purchased a gas stove for his wife as a “modern convenience.” The stove and the addition of a cistern that collected rainwater from the roof made his kitchen complete.
In 1895, Julius Phelps, now 27 years old, married Mary “Mayme” Aldrich and took over the store. On Oct. 10, 1895, their daughter, Sibyl Eugenia Phelps, was born. How wonderful it must have been for the Phelps family to all be working together and living together under one roof.
Sadly, Catherine was the first to die in 1907. William would live until 1917, and Mary Louise, who never married, died in 1921 at the age of 63. Julius and Mayme would continue to work in the store until a hot day in July 1940, when Julius closed the store at the end of the business day and never returned. Many have speculated he was tired of the storekeeper’s life, or nervous about the upcoming war. Whatever the reason, we know that the family did not enter the store after that day but continued living upstairs; Mayme died in 1955 and Julius in 1960.
Sibyl Phelps was just like many children growing up. She had everything she needed: a beautiful home, food on the table and a family that loved her. She became an accomplished musician, playing the piano and guitar. She loved the theater and hoped one day to make it big and become a star. After graduating high school in Palmyra, she went to the Eastman School of Music and then acting school in New York City. With money being tight, she wrote to her father asking for funds.
Julius Phelps gave his daughter two choices. One would be to come home and get a job, and two, come home and get married. For Sibyl, both were devastating and not what she wanted to hear, but eventually she did return home and went to work as a tombstone distributor. She continued living in her family home until her death in 1976. It should be noted that while Sibyl was well educated and perhaps a somewhat worldly person, her home was missing two things we now take for granted: electricity and indoor plumbing.
Today, the home of Sibyl Phelps is one of five of the amazing museums owned by Historic Palmyra. The Phelps General Store looks like it did when the doors were closed in 1940. The home has all the furnishings, table settings and appliances that were once used daily. The living-room furniture sits in wait for the family to assemble for an afternoon of piano playing. The third-floor bedrooms, with beds made up and pillows with the hint of an impression of someone’s head, wait in silence for the tours that now walk the halls.
We’ve come a long way since the day the doors to the store were opened after Sibyl’s death. There have been many hours of meetings, planning, cleaning and preservation. To those who helped we are forever grateful. History is a wonderful thing, especially when it is something you can see, touch and smell. I envision a smiling Sibyl, perhaps sitting in her chair by the window or playing the piano by streetlight. She may not have a star on the “Hollywood Walk of Fame,” but to us here in Palmyra, she will always be a star.