On Aug. 18, 1920, Harry Burns, a young representative in the Tennessee House, made history when, on the advice of his mother, he changed his vote from “Nay” to “Aye.” Burns’ vote in turn changed the state of Tennessee’s vote from “Nay” to “Aye” ... and that one vote changed U.S. history.
After many decades of struggle, the 19th Amendment finally would be added to the U.S. Constitution, guaranteeing women the right to vote. But, by 1920, women in New York had already been able to vote for more than two years!
In 1917, after a massive campaign by the suffragists, New York state’s male voters passed an amendment to the state Constitution granting women full suffrage. New York was the 12th state to guarantee women’s right to vote in state and local elections and the first eastern state to do so. It seems odd that it took so long, when one realizes that the women’s suffrage movement in America began at a Seneca Falls tea party in 1848. Regardless, Republicans across the state wasted no time.
A snippet in the Dec. 6, 1917, Clyde Times let the people know that: “Wayne County’s Republican Committee Chairman Charles Noble, set out on horseback around the county, signing up as many new female voters as possible to become members in the Grand Old Party!”
Lisette Hotchkiss Parshall of Lyons was the first Wayne County woman to be honored as a pioneer in the women’s suffrage movement. Parshall was the daughter of “Peppermint King” H.G. Hotchkiss. Her 1859 marriage to Charles Henry Parshall ended with his death in 1871, leaving her a widow with three young children she raised on her own, teaching and traveling around the world with them.
In the 1890s, Parshall became interested in women’s suffrage. In 1902, she helped establish the Political Equality Club, organizing gatherings and inviting well-known suffragists such as Susan B. Anthony and Carrie Chapman Catt to speak in Wayne County. In 1903, the group became the Lyons Civic Club, with a focus on community and civic affairs.
At the first meeting in 1903, delegates were selected to attend the New York State Women’s Suffrage Convention in Hornell. Parshall was one of those chosen. The pro-suffrage membership still worked for progress for women, but more subtly by showing the community what a civic-minded group of women could do to improve conditions for all residents.
In August 1907, after a law had been passed to raise the number of school board members from three to as many as nine, Parshall and another Civic Club member, Mrs. Volney Sweeting, became the first women elected to serve on the Lyons Board of Education. Parshall did not live long enough to cast a vote in a local or state election, but was president of the school board when she died in 1913.
At the age of 95, Antoinette Brown Blackwell (1825-1921) was perhaps the oldest suffragist to go to the polls in 1920, the first national election after the 19th Amendment’s passage. But, in 1853, Brown, at the age of 28, was still unmarried. She had completed the theological course at Oberlin College in 1850 but was not allowed to graduate by the faculty nor given a license to preach, so for the next three years she pursued a career as a lecturer.
Brown was a gifted speaker, and a stirring speech given in South Butler, Wayne County, on the Fourth of July prompted the First Congregational Church parishioners to invite her to be their pastor. She was ordained there on Sept. 15, 1853, becoming the first female pastor in the United States. However, less than a year later, she and the First Congregational congregation parted ways over “theological differences.”
Her stay there was not unproductive. It was at South Butler that Brown met her future husband, Samuel Charles Blackwell of Cincinnati, Ohio; he had come to visit in South Butler in 1853, shortly after she had become a minister there. Blackwell was a businessman and the brother of Elizabeth Blackwell, the first woman to graduate from medical school in the United States, in nearby Geneva.
“Remember Our Ladies,” the 2022 exhibit at the Museum of Wayne County History, focuses on notable Wayne County women, in a nod not only to those who made the 19th Amendment possible (like those above), but also to those who would benefit from it. The exhibit features women such as Bessie Seeley, who in 1903 became the first female Syracuse College of Law graduate; Katherine Wykle, not only the first female mayor of Clyde but also the first female head of any local government body in New York state; and Mildred Taylor, the first and still only female to represent Wayne County in the New York State Assembly. Taylor also was the woman who made sure the rose would be named New York state’s official flower.
These and many more appear on our Wayne Women’s Wall of Honor. Come and see!