Weather in Geneva has been interesting at times over the years. We’ve seen floods, ice, snow, hurricanes and tornadoes cause a big stir in the past, just as they do today.
Geneva was hit with a tornado on Sunday, Sept. 1, 1912 — about three miles from the city. Despite lasting only three minutes, the damage cost residents thousands of dollars. Reports from the farm of Christian Haag said that two funnel-shaped clouds approached the property with a loud roar and the wind storm passed over the house, leaving a new barn in splinters and orchards uprooted.
White Springs Farm, then owned by Alfred Lewis, suffered extreme damage. The great cattle barn was completely leveled, four or five cattle were lost, huge trees were ripped from the ground, 10 poultry houses were destroyed and the fruit barn was torn from its roots and sent over the orchard. A three-quarter ton dinner bell from one of the barns was found a half-mile away.
The tornado fizzled out over Seneca Lake, but people out on the water reported winds from the south that clashed with winds from the northwest — causing torrents of rain. Boaters were able to see the tornado coming up the lake with brown clouds. Six other properties were also hit with damage including the Collins Estate, now known as Belhurst Castle.
In March 1914, snow was accompanied by winds of 50 miles an hour, resulting in drifts and snowfall 5 to 7 feet tall. People would shovel the snow from sidewalks and trolley tracks into the streets, causing massive delays. It took several days to clear the snow. Trains were two to eight hours late as snowplows attempted to clear the tracks with no luck. Mail carriers reported it was impossible to complete their routes the day after the storm, while rural carriers did not make any attempt to deliver. Piles of snow were as tall as Genevans themselves.
A flood in 1922 began with torrential rain on the evening of Aug. 23 and lasted until the following morning. The rains filled local streams and sewers, which then overflowed onto the streets. Roads were washing out and bridges were swept away while highways out of Geneva were closed down. A portion of Main Street caved in and water began to rush into downtown as Castle Creek, Marsh Creek, Cemetery Creek and a creek near North Street all overflowed with water up to 12 feet high. Boats were used as transportation, with one docking just up the road from City Hall.
A storm sewer near Standard Optical Co. overran the surface of nearby streets, dumping silt and debris into one of the buildings — ruining equipment, stock and machinery. Store cellars on Castle Street were filled with 6to 8 feet of water and some homes were inundated with over a foot. Damage to city streets was estimated at $20,000 (equivalent to about $300,000 today). Boldly, W.C. Demming advertised a “Big Water Damage Sale!” for wallpaper, paint and picture molding just a day after the flood.
Just a few years later, another storm on Jan. 29, 1925 would bury roads in 4 feet of snow. Local trolley cars were abandoned on Seneca and Pulteney streets while steam and electric railroads were crippled and completely blockaded. City mail carriers struggled through knee-deep snow, but were determined to deliver the mail; rural carriers attempted delivery but were forced to return to the city.
A few ice storms have also caused trouble for Genevans. In 1991, the thaw of winter combined with 17 hours of freezing rain resulted in 1.5 inches of ice covering the city when temperatures dropped below freezing. Tree limbs and power lines snapped under the pressure of the ice; 300,000 homes lost power. The most recent ice storm in 2003 caused 100,000 homes to lose power.
These are just a few examples of extreme weather we’ve had over the years, but feel free to share memories with the Historical Society of more recent times. Send a letter to Prouty-Chew Museum, 543 S. Main St., Geneva, or email me at archivist@genevahistoricalsociety.com and we’ll add your experiences to our files.
Chapin is the archivist for the Geneva Historical Society.