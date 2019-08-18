Many of the early settlers of the town of Fayette were Pennsylvania Germans who settled here early in the 19th century. Not surprisingly, there soon emerged several church congregations worshiping in their faith, and in many instances actually in the German language.
The first of these was the Christ Reformed Congregation of Bearytown (the present hamlet of Fayette). Prior to 1809 several new residents in the present town of Fayette were occasionally holding preaching services in schoolhouses, barns or private houses. As early as 1804 the Rev. Anthony Houtz of present Dryden in Tompkins County was providing some formal services.
On Dec. 26, 1809 -- at a meeting at the Burgh schoolhouse --it was decided to erect a house of worship for the German Reformed and the Lutheran residents of the area. It was located in the then small settlement that became Bearytown (present Fayette). The log church — 22 by 28 feet -- was in use by Jan. 7, 1813. In April 1821, the Rev. Diedrich Willers began his 60-plus years as pastor of this church. A new stone church was erected in 1823 and dedicated June 6, 1824. Its dimensions are 45 by 35 feet and cost about $3,000. This Christ Reformed Church building has been known locally as the Stone Church in Fayette and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Before proceeding to discuss other churches, some information about the Rev. Diedrich Willers is noteworthy. He was born on Feb. 6, 1798 in Walle, a village adjoining the seaport city of Bremen, Germany. He served in the German division of the allied forces that defeated Napoleon at Waterloo in 1815. In 1819, he came to the United States. In October 1821 he was ordained to the ministry of the Reformed Church of the United States — then known as German Reformed. He preached his first sermon at the old log church at Bearytown on April 22, 1821. During his pastorate the Stone Church was built. He resigned as pastor on Jan. 1, 1882, some 60 years and 8 months after his first sermon! Diedrich received an honorary doctor of divinity degree from Franklin Marshall College in Lancaster, Pa., the oldest college of the German Reformed church in the U.S. In 1830, when Joseph Smith Jr. was preparing the Book of Mormon for publication, Willers preached a sermon that attacked the doctrines and fallacies of the Mormon leaders, based upon Galatians 1:8. When he died on May 14, 1883, he was the oldest minister of the Reformed Church of the United States. He is buried in the Burgh cemetery.
The second Pennsylvania German church to be established in Fayette was The Evangelical Lutheran Church of Fayette, organized on Dec. 26, 1809. The congregation — known as Christ’s Church -- consisted of both Lutheran and German Reformed people. A log church building was constructed on the southwest corner of Cayuga Reservation Lot 53. This congregation organized the first Sunday school in Bearytown. In 1824, the congregation completed the Stone Church in a settlement known as Bearytown (present Fayette). This church was jointly used by the Christ’s Reformed Church congregation for many years. In January 1847 the Evangelical Lutheran Church began use of its own church building, a brick edifice on the west side of present-day Route 414 in the hamlet of Fayette. That structure was later owned by the local Masons and Eastern Stars and is currently the Town of Fayette Historical Society building.
The third such church to be established in Fayette was the Zion Church (aka Jerusalem Church) for Pennsylvania Germans in the more central and western parts of the town. This church was organized on Aug. 3, 1811 and included both Reformed and Lutheran members. Its first church building was a log structure which was destroyed by fire on Feb. 7, 1835. A new Jerusalem Church building was dedicated on Nov. 13, 1836. Regular services were held for more than 50 years. Today, the church building no longer stands, but the cemetery is still well maintained.
Another of these Pennsylvania German churches was The Evangelical Association Burgh Church organized in the town of Fayette in 1816. Initially it was known as the Lake mission of the Canaan District. The parishioners had been German Methodists, so maps showing the Burgh Church often label it as a “Methodist Church.” Preaching was done in various homes and camp meetings also were held. A church building was completed in 1835 on the present County Road 121 east of Route 414. For the first 40 years of worship, the preaching was entirely in German. The church building has long since been gone, however the church’s cemetery is still maintained. It is just west of Route 414 and is accessed on a lane going north from Yellow Tavern Road.
Significantly, all of these churches no longer exist as congregations. Their demise perhaps illustrated how the Pennsylvania German settlers in time assimilated with other early settlers in the town of Fayette.
Gable is the Seneca County historian.
