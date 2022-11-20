Fall is a time to reflect on the joys of summer. For many prominent Geneva residents in the last quarter of the 19th century, it meant remembering their annual month of August camping at Fossenvue on Seneca Lake — near the very southern boundary line of Seneca County.
In July 1875 a group of seven friends gathered at the Lochland home of Mrs. Elizabeth Smith Miller wondering how they could have a good time that summer. Someone in the group proposed a camping adventure. With unanimous agreement, they set about making their plans. They gathered rather simple equipment and supplies — a few cooking utensils, two oil stoves, two tents, a big Wilson rowboat, plenty of provisions and a sufficient supply of blankets and “waterproofs.”
The group and a dog set out from Geneva on one of the steamboats that regularly cruised on Seneca Lake. They debarked at Fassett’s (also commonly known as Faussett’s and as Caywood) Point, one mile north of North Hector (today known as Valois) on the east shore of Seneca Lake, because they knew it was a good picnic spot. Thus began the foundation of a camp life that endured for more than a quarter of a century at a spot that still today is known as Fossenvue or Camp Fossenvue.
To this camp each August came these seven founders, their children and many friends and several famous people such as Susan B. Anthony and Louis Agassiz Fuertes (an acclaimed ornithologist and illustrator). The Camp became known for its gathering of the elite for recreation, creative and artistic activity, and its association with many prominent individuals from Cornell and Hobart and William Smith Colleges. These visitors came by lake steamboat or by train and then walked down to the lake from the Lodi-Watkins Road.
The original group of seven included: Elizabeth Smith Miller, her daughter Anne Fitzhugh Miller, her best friend Ruth Lesley Ver Planck, Emily Dilworth Snyder, Anne Palfrey Bridge, James Fowler and William Fitzhugh Miller. Several of these individuals, but especially Elizabeth Smith Miller and daughter Ann Fitzhugh Miller, were prominent leaders in the Geneva-area woman suffrage movement and the Geneva Political Equality Club. In a friendly competition for a camp name, Elizabeth Smith Miller suggested “Fossenvue,” which is an anagram for the “seven of us.” Her prize was a cooking apron.
‘Kindle friendship’
For most of these years, the campers spent the entire month of August at Camp Fossenvue. Daily activities included swimming, lounging in water hammocks, lawn tennis, hiking and archery, composing poetry, letters or music, singing, sketching, discussing philosophical writer and artist John Ruskin or other writers and philosophers. The camp motto was “Kindle Friendship.” The campers ate outdoors under an open, striped tent. Their diet included plenty of fresh eggs, fish, fruit and vegetables from the nearby farms. Elizabeth Smith Miller was known for her superior cooking at her home and at this camp. Each day there was a specific “sentiment” or thought, which was read and discussed at each meal. Typically, it was a piece of writing by Ruskin. Poems were read at dinner. Some of the campers would row south to West Agamemnon, some would play the banjo or the piano, and some would just spend the days just sitting in the shade.
Initially there were just the tents. Early on some small wooden buildings were built. In September 1899, the “regulars” gifted Elizabeth Smith Miller with a new building for her 77th birthday, which became known as the Queen’s Castle. Queen’s Castle is a one-room wooden structure that is roughly square, 17 feet 6 inches by 18 feet, with a lofty ceiling and massive stone fireplace. It was designed by North Carolina architect Arthur C. Nash, who was born in Geneva. Perhaps not coincidentally, the Castle was the result of the labor of seven men, with the work begun on the seventh day of the month and completed in just seven days! This building was placed on the National Register in 1999, which was the 100th anniversary of its construction.
The annual August camping continued until 1901. In 1924, the site was sold to the Elmira Council of Boy Scouts for Camp Seneca. This Boy Scout camp continued to operate until 1989. In 1996, the United States Department of Agriculture purchased the property and made it part of the Finger Lakes National Forest.
Queen’s Castle is the sole surviving structure from Camp Fossenvue.
Very possibly many who read this article will fondly remember their family’s summer camp, be it along one of the Finger Lakes or in Adirondacks.