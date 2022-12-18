The first European American settler in the southern part of Seneca County was George Faussett. In the spring of 1789, he established the beginnings of a residence in an area on the eastern shore of Seneca Lake that became known as Faussett’s Point. His story helps us to understand more fully how adventurous people managed to make a successful new life for themselves in a frontier area.
George Faussett (alternate spellings are Faucett and Fawcett) was born in Kildare County, Ireland, in 1760, came to the United States in the 1780s and landed in Philadelphia. He made an indentured servant agreement for a term of three years to pay for his boat passage. He was the only one of a party of five who kept his agreement. Faussett was placed with a Quaker family on a farm and was thankful for the rest of his life for the farming knowledge he gained during his indentured servitude.
He heard glowing accounts from the returning soldiers of the 1779 Sullivan Expedition — stories of the beauty and rich soil of the lands between Cayuga and Seneca lakes — and joined hundreds of young men from Pennsylvania and New England who came to the Finger Lakes region after the American Revolution.
In the spring of 1789, Faussett arrived at the southern end of Seneca Lake with a companion. The companion then separated from Faussett to take land on the west side of the lake. Faussett put his possessions in a bark canoe and paddled along the east shore of Seneca Lake. Largely by hand gestures he made to the Iroquois he encountered, they understood that he wanted good land. This group of Iroquois chose to lead Faussett up the east shore of the lake, rousing a large bear on their way. The Iroquois warned Faussett to keep clear of this and any other bear. Faussett, however, chased the bear, shot and killed it. It is easy to speculate that Faussett’s actions made a great impression.
These Iroquois guides led him to a place where there was a spring, and it was there that Faussett chose to settle. Faussett named this chosen spot “Faussett’s Point.” His claim was based on the customary way of the time of laying “ownership” to his land, the “right” of “tomahawk improvements.” He built a pole cabin that was thatched with bark and cleared a small patch of ground. Legally, these actions had no force, but among the pioneers of the time they gave a patent to the claim which a purchaser was obligated to respect both on account of local agreement and goodwill of the occupant. Feeling he had accomplished what was necessary, Faussett returned to Sherman Valley, Pa. for the winter.
In early 1790, Faussett married Mary (“Polly”) Morrison (born Jan. 15, 1766). In the spring, they — George, Polly and George’s son Jimmy — made the long horseback trip to their new home at Faussett’s Point. Fausett had been warned by Polly’s foster mother that she would not make a good wife in a frontier area. Polly, however, proved otherwise. Working together, she and Faussett managed to acquire 1,600 acres land, free of debt, in a short time. Faussett had to take his grain to Newtown (present Elmira area) to be ground. That was a four-day trip by horseback. At night he would sleep on the ground between two fires kindled to keep wild animals away.
A brave leader
There are stories that tell of Faussett’s adventures and bravery. Once he and Polly were caught in a storm on the lake, with the boat capsizing. Faussett clung to the boat and held his wife up for six hours until they drifted to shore. Another story tells of when Iroquois were about to put a man to death in the woods near Faussett’s home. The Iroquois thought the man had killed a tribe member. A neighbor ran and called Faussett, who arrived just as the Iroquois were ready to shoot the man with their bows and arrows. Faussett broke through the circle and shouted, “He is my friend.” Faussett convinced them that the man was innocent, and they let him go.
George and Polly’s oldest child, Fanny, was the first white child born in the lands between Seneca and Cayuga lakes. The other four children were James, Florence, Mary (“Polly”) and George.
In 1819, Thomas and Matthew Beahan of Kildare County, Ireland — the county in which Faussett had been born — were traveling in New York state and visited the Faussett home. The Beahan brothers fell in love with Florence and young Polly Faussett. On Sept. 2, 1819, Thomas Beahan married Florence Faussett and Matthew Beahan married Polly Faussett in a double wedding. Each daughter was given a piece of land for a home. Polly and Matthew Beahan moved to Michigan after their children were grown.
Faussett was a leader and example for the community. In 1818 he contributed $600 toward the erection of the Hector church. He belonged to the Dutch Reformed Church and made large contributions to both churches.
Faussett was married twice. Sometime after Polly’s death on Sept. 8, 1822, a friend and neighbor who was dying asked Faussett to look after his wife and family. He married the widow; there were no children born to this second wife.
Another neighbor died in poverty. His land fell into the possession of Faussett, who gave the widow and her son each 100 acres of land.
At some point, Faussett sent back to Ireland for his brother James and paid James’ expenses to come to America; he settled near Bath.
When Faussett was about 80 years of age, he met with an accident that left him slightly crippled. His mind became somewhat clouded after that, and he became homesick for Ireland. He used to sit and gaze out over the lake for hours. He died in 1840.
The George Faussett homestead became Camp Seneca of the Boy Scouts of America. This property is currently part of the Finger Lakes National Forest and the area is now known as Caywood Point.
In George Faussett we see how this earliest settler of present southern Seneca County overcame the obstacles of establishing a life in this frontier area, making a good life for himself and his family.