The winter of 1846-47 was harsh all over the country. A late hurricane, possibly a Category 5, caused widespread damage from Florida to Maine. A family named Donner and their traveling companions became trapped in 20 feet of snow in the Sierra Nevadas and resorted to the unthinkable. An uncharacteristic blizzard hit southwest Virginia. Amid all this climate chaos, the United States annexed Texas and became embroiled in the Mexican-American War, Irish immigration hit an all-time high due to the potato famine and members of the Latter-Day Saints began their march west to new headquarters in Utah.
It was a time of change, unrest and movement in the United States.
In New York state, political focus shifted to abolitionism. Once an unpopular stance, New Yorkers became vocally opposed to slavery once the state’s gradual emancipation of enslaved people was complete in 1827. By 1846, the passage of time from legal slavery and an intense religious movement in Upstate New York fueled increased anti-slavery activism. Despite these changes, legal roadblocks going back decades and social prejudice prevented Black New Yorkers from enjoying equality.
These barriers included restrictions on voting. In 1811, free Black men in New York state had to show a certificate of freedom to vote. The state’s voting laws limited suffrage to those of any race owning at least $100 in real estate, but in 1821 the state abolished these real estate value requirements for whites and increased the required real estate from $100 to $250 for Black voters, a sum equal to about $7,000 today. “But no man of color, unless he shall have been for three years a citizen of this state, and for one year next preceding any election, shall have been seized and possessed of a freehold estate of the value of two hundred and fifty dollars, over and above all debts and incumbrances charged thereon; and shall have been actually rated and paid a tax thereon, shall be entitled to vote at such election,” the provision read.
By 1846, ideas had changed, but the provision remained. Vocal abolitionists in New York became nationally known due to abolitionist newspapers, lecture tours, books, and religious and moral tracts distributed all over the nation starting in the 1830s. These activists not only opposed slavery, but the discriminatory laws that hurt Black citizens after becoming free. Many of these New York-based abolitionists used different methods to oppose slavery and racist laws. Frederick Douglass, after escaping bondage, published newspapers, authored books and lectured widely. William Lloyd Garrison published “The Liberator.” William Henry Seward used politics and law. And Gerrit Smith wielded money and land.
Smith was the heir to an enormous fortune from his father, a partner of John Jacob Astor. Owning 750,000 acres of land, Smith was able to pour resources into reformist causes. Partnering with John Brown (later of the Harper’s Ferry Raid), Smith divided a huge tract of 120,000 acres of Adirondack land into 3,000 plots spanning Franklin and Essex counties. He then offered these small plots to Black men and their families who were willing to make the move and improve the land through farming. John Brown purchased an adjoining farm in North Elba to help the experiment. The tract was so remote and isolated that Brown dubbed it “Timbuctoo,” and the name stuck. The men also hoped the inaccessibility of the tract would thwart slave catchers from the South.
From Yates County to Timbuctoo
Ten men from Yates County answered the call from Smith. Hamlet Whitney, Amos Riggs and Sidney Babcock were three of the men who moved their families to the Adirondack wilderness.
Whitney was born in Rhode Island in 1815. He was the son of an enslaved woman named Violet, who was given as a wedding present to Mary Niles upon her marriage to Ezekiel Gardiner. Mary Niles’ mother was a Hazard, a family who followed the Public Universal Friend into Yates County, which is likely how the Niles and Gardiner families found their way to Yates County. By 1830, the Gardiners lived in Middlesex, and their census return from that year lists two “free colored persons” between the ages of 10 and 23. These two people were Hamlet and his brother Blicker. Hamlet Whitney turned up in both Potter and Benton on later census returns, working as a farm laborer. In 1846, he joined the Timbuctoo project, his name mistakenly recorded as Hamilton Whitney. Like all the Yates County participants in Timbuctoo, he received land in Franklin County.
Amos Riggs of Branchport joined Whitney in Timbuctoo. Born around 1818 in Pennsylvania, Riggs married Catharine Ray. They settled in Branchport before 1840, with their son Francis. Marion and Amos Jr. were born before the Riggs family moved to their Timbuctoo plot in 1846. Riggs was employed as a marketman, carrying crops to sell at market.
Sidney Babcock, born around 1817, married Nancy Mingo on Oct. 12, 1842, at the Episcopal Church in Penn Yan. Nancy was daughter of the first Black people to move into Yates County, having obtained their freedom from the Rose family, who brought them from Virginia. Sidney and Nancy had two children, George and Mary, by the time they accepted land. Sidney and Nancy farmed in Torrey, close to the Mingo family properties near Ridge Road.
The families who moved to Timbuctoo found a harsh, inhospitable physical environment. The rocky soil sloped up mountainsides. Snow buried the region for eight or sometimes nine months of the year. To make the experiment more difficult, most of the men did not have a farming background. One of the men from Yates County was a barber. Others, like Riggs, were salesmen. Even for those who were used to farming, like Babcock and Whitney, the Adirondack climate prevented effective farming. The experiment, which began with high hopes, ultimately folded. Almost all the families had left the area by 1855, although a few stayed and made their homes there.
Riggs, Whitney and Babcock returned to Yates County. The Riggs family grew to include Sarah, Caroline, Ann, George, Esther and Frederick. Amos Sr. died in 1863 and is presumably buried next to Catharine in the Branchport Cemetery. Their son Amos Jr. fought in the Civil War, in the 26th Regiment U.S. Colored Troops, and died of illness before the war ended.
The Babcocks returned to Torrey and had a total of six children, including Sidney Norton Babcock, who served in the 26th Regiment U.S.C.T. along with Amos Riggs, Jr. The Babcocks lived into the 1890s and are buried in Hopeton Cemetery.
Hamlet Whitney seems to have never married and had no children. Returning to Yates County, he labored on farms, living with first the Penfield family and then the Briggs family. In his old age, with all relatives dead, he lived with Mary Gardiner Underwood in Penn Yan, the daughter of Mary Niles Gardiner. He died in 1889, praised in his obituary as “universally known and highly respected for the many noble traits of character he possessed.”
Although the Timbuctoo experiment failed, it was an attempt to secure equality and voting rights for Black New Yorkers. Those who uprooted themselves to join the project in the wilderness illustrated how precious these rights were and highlighted the glaring inequalities in the state’s voting laws.
Noel is the executive director of the Yates County History Center.