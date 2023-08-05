Have you heard about the upcoming Family Fun Day sponsored by the Wayne County Bicentennial Committee? If not, MARK YOUR CALENDARS!
On Saturday, Aug. 19, there will be all sorts of entertaining activities happening at the Wayne County Fair in Palmyra. Admission will be free that day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in honor of the county’s bicentennial, thanks to the many sponsors of all the terrific activities that have been ongoing since April 11 in honor of Wayne County’s 200th birthday.
Looking forward to Family Fun Day has us reflecting on the kinds of things people did in their leisure time 50, 100, or even 200 years ago. Certainly, the options were limited compared to this modern technological age we live in today. Or were they?
Fifty years ago, in 1973, computer technology was just beginning to hit the local schools. In Marion Central High School, one of the students’ all-time favorite math teachers, Tom Trout, was teaching rudimentary computer programming in “Basic” to interested students and many were lining up for it! An early terminal in the senior lounge even had a computer game simulating the lunar module’s landing on the moon. Beyond that, though, computer use by the general public seemed so far off in the future that the local guidance counselor discouraged most Regents kids’ from taking a typing class. “You’ll never need it.”
Poker was another favorite in the Marion High School senior lounge. By the 1970s gambling had dropped down to one of the lesser sins and card-playing, once forbidden by almost every Christian denomination, was nearly universally accepted. “Genteel” adults were still holding bridge parties, though the canasta and pinochle craze of the 1940s, ‘50s and ‘60s was waning slightly. Crazy-8s was a big hit with the younger set and Uno was a new favorite of young and old alike.
In the 1970s outdoor games other than organized sports included Kick the Can, Freeze Tag and the perennial favorite Hide and Seek — played inside or out. There were board games: many, many board games. And of course, there was television. No longer an infant, it had come a long way. By the mid 1970s, viewers were allowed to see married couples in the same bed and hear the sound of Archie Bunker’s toilet flushing!
Earlier in the century
Looking back to 1923, times were booming. Baseball, basketball and even football already were well-established sports. Parcheesi, President Calvin Coolidge’s favorite board game, was taking the country by storm, and chess (only 1,400 years young) was making a comeback. Its venerable elder brother, checkers, had never gone out of favor, and a board could still sometimes be found set up in rural corner stores — perhaps near a pot-belly stove.
For more active consumers (and those without the wealth or space for large backyard tennis courts), Parker Brothers had invented a table tennis game but couldn’t decide on a name for it. An employee noted that when paddle met the ball a “ping” sound was heard, then a “pong” when it bounced off the table. In retrospect, the name seems obvious.
One of the major technological advances after World War I was the rise of radio. Numerous broadcast stations were springing up across the country. By 1922, AT&T was selling commercials to support its programs, but in 1926 the company sold all its broadcasting assets to RCA (Radio Corporation of America) which used them to form the National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC).
Broadcasts were incredibly varied: classical and dance music, news and weather were all options. According to one venerable Wayne County resident who still remembers those days, sitcoms like “Amos ‘n’ Andy,” “Fibber McGee & Molly” and “Our Miss Brooks” were amazingly popular. The entire family would gather round the radio every night to listen to their favorites.
The 1820s in Wayne County can only be seen in the very dim rearview of history, as photography had only come into being one year prior to the County itself. Many leisure activities during that time combined with necessities. Hunting and fishing fed one’s family, but many seem to have enjoyed those activities just as today. Henry Lovell, the first non-native to build a home in Marion, was said to have been a famous hunter and excellent marksman, with a neighbor drawing in with his oxen not two or three but a full 30 deer Lovell had shot in just one day. Taverns were popular, and the first tavern in Marion was said to have been run by a Widow Styles.
Other typical activities with somewhat near neighbors that combined work and play might be a house or barn raising followed by a dance or social. Women might organize a quilting bee. Education was important to the early settlers, with homes, churches and schools combining to teach students their ABCs. For the upper classes, there were schools to teach the finer graces such as dancing, music, writing and drawing. There are many fine examples of art and poetry by young ladies of the county.
Even today one of the most poignant poems written by a young Wayne County native is “The Hills of Wayne.” The author, Mary Ashley Townsend, grew up in Lyons but moved to New Orleans in about 1850 after her marriage. She would return only once, but missed her old home and family, and poured that yearning into the stanzas of her poem. For many years the poem held a place of honor in the Women’s Room at the Museum of Wayne County History, and its first and last stanzas are engraved on the base of our “315er” keepsake.
Stevenson is the manager of the Museum of Wayne County History.