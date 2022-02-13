Would you like to ice skate over frozen Cayuga Lake? Several people accomplished that rare feat in late February and March in 1936. Diary accounts of that 1936 freeze of Cayuga Lake are timely as we approach what is, typically, the coldest part of a Finger Lakes winter.
In 1991, Betty Henderson Seuffer, referring to her diary entries, said, “On Feb. 22, 1936, two gentlemen by the names of Bob Shaffer and Hempford Falkinberg started out [from the East Varick area] to skate across the lake; however they fell through the ice, fortunately being rescued. On Feb. 23, the following day, Leon Deal, Allero Gustafson, Clair Emens, George Deal and Stanton Schwartz, among others, did skate across the lake and back with no mishaps.” I can add that I knew several of the men Seuffer referred to, although it was many years after they made their adventurous crossing and return. My father told us that some of the East Varick-area men who skated across Cayuga Lake had to jump over a few feet of open water on their way back, as the wind was picking up, causing some cracks to emerge in the ice.
In her 1936 diary, Thelma King Steele wrote this: “Feb. 23 — Several people skated across the lake and back. Charlie White and Harry Blew sailed to Union Springs and brought a horse back on the iceboat, tying the horse’s legs together and tying the horse to the mast of the boat.” Having experienced personally myself how “unsettled” our family dog was to be on the clear frozen Cayuga Lake near Red Creek, I can easily envision how necessary it was for those two men to tie that horse securely for their trip across the frozen Cayuga Lake that day.
Naomi Craft Brewer in her article “Cayuga Lake Frozen Over,” in the book “Bits and Pieces of 200 Years,” wrote, “I remember my mother, father and Uncle Bob Wyer skating from our home at Wyers Pt. up to Kidders and pulling my brother and I on our sleds. I remember the ice was frozen so thick and clear. My father had a ride on the iceboat. Charlie White took him across the lake and they sailed over a long open crack, air hole, in the middle of the lake. Then they came back over it. That trip was enough for my Dad.” Naomi told me on Jan. 19, 2022 that she clearly remembers her Dad saying, “I will never go on any iceboat again. And he never did.” It must have been quite a harrowing experience to be on an iceboat that had to sail over a long open crack or air hole in the middle of the lake. I wonder what goes through one’s mind during such a happening.
Different diary entries contain comments about how much fun youth had skating on the frozen Cayuga Lake. The frozen lake also provided an opportunity for adults to enjoy some things from their youth. For example, Brewer in that same article reported that Jim White of Trumansburg had an Uncle Duke White who “had a big Flexible Flyer sled from his youth, and Jim put a canvas sail on it and had great fun sailing around the lake.”
Personal memories
From these diary entries, one gets a clear sense of how fun it was to have the lake frozen over in 1936. I fondly remember enjoying being on the ice when Cayuga Lake froze over in both 1969 and ’79. In 1969, the ice was clear — you could see the lake bottom several feet out from shore near Red Creek — but that was true for only a few days. When the south wind begins, the ice breaks up. In 1972, I remember that the ice was not clear, but rather had a rough surface. That freezing also lasted for just a very few days.
There is a tradition where the president of Wells College in Aurora declares a school holiday when Cayuga Lake freezes over. The college chimes ringer alerts the students early in the morning that that day would be a holiday. Before this was true in 1936, it had happened in 1912 and ’18. The tradition probably began because Wells College student Emma Lampert in 1875 skated across the lake and back. Wells College President Jonathan Gibraltar described this tradition by saying, “At Wells, our traditions are more than traditions — they are a way of life.”
Alas, the late Mel Russo, a few years ago in an article for a SenecaCayuga newsletter, wrote that it is unlikely that Cayuga and Seneca lakes will ever freeze completely again. While this reality might be explained simply as part of global warming, it appears that discharges from power plants, chilling plants, other industries, and discharges from households into these two Finger Lakes are adding significant heat to the lakes so as to maintain portions of “open water.”
Russo summed up this reality by saying, “I’m afraid that the ‘old timer’ reports of the lakes freezing over are gone forever. However, if we get a short period of calm, together with extremely cold temperature … you may be able to tell of the legendary year when the lake froze over all the way!”