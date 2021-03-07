In the Finger Lakes, we’re accustomed to seeing horse-drawn vehicles on the road. They’re usually enclosed buggies and the occasional open bed wagon or two-person runabout.
Liberal Mennonites drive cars and conservative Amish and Mennonites can hire drivers to take them long distances or drive work vehicles. So really, no one is 100% dependent on horse-drawn transportation anymore.
Before automobiles, every village had a wagon or carriage company. You could order a vehicle from a mail order catalog — online shopping isn’t new — but most people had a local dealer. Transportation needs ranged from farm wagons to light carriages for running errands in town. Vehicles varied by literal horsepower. Did you need to hitch up a team of horses, or just one?
The Geneva Carriage Co. was formed in 1891 by Charles Eddy and William Morrell. Both men had learned the trade as apprentices and journeymen. By the late 1880s, Eddy was superintendent of the Seneca Falls Wagon Co. and Morrell was a partner in the Waterloo Wagon Co. Together, the two men designed an iron arch for carriage bodies that was patented in 1889. A few years later, they established their own company with Oswald J.C. Rose as president. It began on Exchange Street in Geneva but soon moved to a complex of buildings on Middle Street.
A traditional carriage’s turning radius was limited by the front wheels hitting the body. This was a problem if a horse suddenly spooked and tried to run sharply to the left or right. A cut-under design allowed the turning wheels to go under the carriage. The Geneva Carriage Co. brochure promoted this invention:
“One of the principal features of all these wagons is the patent malleable iron arch ... it forms a wheelhouse of great strength with very little weight. ... (These wagons) will turn in their own length, which makes them as safe for ladies’ use as a cart.”
The early models were two- and four-seat carriages. The company offered several commercial delivery wagons with side panels and rear doors, “a desirable wagon for dry goods or laundrymen.” The Ontario Three-Seater was a wagon “especially adapted for hotels, liverymen and seaside resorts.”
In 1894, the business name changed to Geneva Wagon Co. to reflect a wider range of vehicles. They still built cut-under carriages but also made traditional straight body wagons. Open-bed express wagons moved large things to and from railroad depots and businesses. Enclosed delivery wagons protected smaller parcels from the weather. They made special vehicles for milk, bakery and florist deliveries.
In 1903, the company built more than 1,200 wagons in 11 months, with the factory operating 13 hours a day “for a large part of the year.” More than 30% of those wagons were sold to customers in South America, southern Africa and Australia. There may be Geneva wagons surviving in barns, or historical societies, around the world.
Wagon makers faced struggles in the early 1900s. There was still a market for horse-drawn vehicles but companies had to consider the future. For a decade, Geneva Wagon Co. covered all the bases. In 1910, it introduced a gasoline 2-cylinder, chain drive light truck. The company also put its existing bodies on Ford vehicles. The Geneva Historical Society has a 1916 Model T Ford estate wagon with a removable back seat. In 1920, the company made a 6-cylinder touring car. It didn’t sell well and was discontinued after a year.
By 1921, the future was clear. Geneva Wagon Co. became Geneva Body Co. and focused on making bodies for the Detroit auto companies. Express trucks for moving people and freight to and from railroad stations were a large part of the business. In the late 1920s and early ‘30s, the company built sedan delivery bodies for Chevrolet and GMC.
Geneva Body Co. was one of the few such firms to survive the Depression. In 1939, owner Frank Haling died and Mid-State Body Co. in Waterloo bought the equipment. Several of the employees moved to Mid-State as well, where that company made the famous Woody station wagon bodies until 1957.