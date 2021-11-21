St. Francis de Sales Church, Geneva’s first Catholic church, was founded in 1832 on Exchange Street. Then and now, the church was on the “other side of the railroad tracks.”
In the 19th century, the New York Central Railroad tracks were a dividing line between established Genevans and new, immigrant people. North and east of the tracks was the “Butt End.” In the mid-1800s, it was home to Irish immigrants; they were joined in the 1890s by Italians.
In the 1840s, the church purchased cemetery land nearby on East North Street. In October, Historic Geneva gave a tour of St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Cemetery — touching on funeral traditions, some familiar names in Geneva history and some interesting stories.
Many of the Italian grave markers have photos on them. In 1854, two French photographers invented a way to fire images onto porcelain. Photo plaques of the deceased became popular throughout Eastern and Southern Europe, but was not embraced in the British Isles. None of the Irish markers in St. Patrick’s have photos.
After choosing headstones to research, we checked online newspapers for more information. Our list of people died in the first half of the 20th century. The obituaries we found indicated that the deceased were laid out at home. There was a funeral service at the home, followed by one at St. Francis de Sales 30 minutes later.
People may remember when the Geneva Housing Authority complex on Pre-Emption Street was called the John J. Chartres Homes. Mr. Chartres (1881-1952) was the first stop on the tour. He came to Geneva as a child and graduated from Hobart College in 1904. For 11 years, he and his brother, Pierce, led the Chartres Orchestra, an in-demand dance band around the city. He was a New York state auditor and financial consultant to cities, including Geneva. In 1960, the city named the new apartments to honor Chartres.
Keilty’s Dry Goods Store was a retail landmark for decades. Its namesake only owned the store for a short time. In 1903, Michael J. Keilty (1862-1920), a merchant from Brooklyn, bought the O’Brien and Howard dry goods store at 34 Seneca St. There was little else in the newspaper about him until his death in 1920. Mrs. Curran purchased the store and ran it in the same manner as Keilty until it closed in 1981.
An eye-catching gravestone was inscribed “Sweetheart’s (sic) — Dominick Tucceri and Josephine Damick.” They were both 19 years old and died in January 1937. Their story appeared in both the Syracuse and Geneva newspapers; the Geneva Daily Times story listed the young woman as Josephine D’Amico. The two died in a head-on collision with a Greyhound bus at 1:30 a.m. between Waterloo and Border City. Josephine died instantly; Dominick went to the hospital but didn’t regain consciousness. Three friends in the car were injured, but survived.
The couple was engaged to wed in June that year. There was a funeral service at the North Genesee Street home of Dominick, then mourners processed to the Damick home on Merrill Place. Following a High Mass at St. Francis, the couple was buried together.
Many of the people profiled on the tour had resided nearby.
Eight-year-old Johnny Snowney lived with his family at 63 Middle St. In April 1924 he was playing around the Geneva Wagon Works across from his house when an old barn was being demolished. A worker had seen the boy around the barn, but was on the opposite side of the building when one of the walls came down and fell on Johnny.
Sullivan Feligno (1896-1918) was the most interesting story. His marker said he was killed in action in World War I and listed his unit information. However, his name did not appear in any list of the dead, nor on the marker in Pulteney Park. Sullivan Flynn appeared in these places, and in the Nov. 9, 1918, Geneva Daily Times, “Sullivan Flynn Dies in France.” The paper listed the surviving family members on Center Street. There were no Flynns fitting their description on Center Street, but the names matched Sullivan Feligno’s family.
We do not know why he entered the service as Flynn. His marker in St. Patrick’s Cemetery is the only correct record of his sacrifice.