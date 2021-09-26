There is a lot in the news lately regarding hospital care, medical personnel, medical supplies and illness; most of the concerns stem from the pandemic caused by COVID-19. The difficulties and strain experienced by our local, state and national health organizations sparked my curiosity about the origins of our community’s Geneva General Hospital. Here is some of what my research discovered.
Our city had a hospital facility since at least 1878 when Trinity Episcopal Church established the Church Home Hospital. In 1880 Geneva had a population of 5,878, but by 1890 the city had grown to 7,557 citizens and the Church Home Hospital could no longer handle the growing number of patients. Also, changes in hospital science rendered the Church Home Hospital obsolete.
A Geneva citizen deposited $7 in a savings account to begin the fund for building a larger hospital someday in the future. With that donation, preparations for what is now Geneva General Hospital began to grow. By 1892 the hospital was able to incorporate and form a Board of Trustees and Board of Women Managers. The Board of Women Managers worked on gaining funding and community support for the hospital and were instrumental in fundraising success.
One very large donation came from the estate of John VanCleef Ditmars, who died March 29, 1892. J.V. Ditmars owned a business on the corner of Exchange and Castle streets dealing in hats, caps and furs according the 1867-68 City Directory. When he died in 1892 after surgery, his will indicated that $12,000 should be given to the fund to build a new hospital. However, for various reasons the settling of the will took some time; the first unit of the new building was not opened until June 7, 1898.
Many other women and men played a part in the success of the first building including (but not limited to) Mrs. B. Slosson, Mrs. Elizabeth Smith Miller, William Smith and members of the Schieffelin, Smith, Maxwell, Swan, VerPlanck, Dove and Swift families.
Members of the Board of Trustees were not idle while raising the money for the new hospital. Instead, they conferred with experts in hospital construction, visited existing hospitals and consulted with hospital authorities to get the best ideas available. According to an Oct. 12, 1894 article in the Geneva Gazette, architect Addison Hutton of Philadelphia drafted plans, made drawings and furnished specifications for the building, donating all his services. Dr. John Chapin would serve as superintendent of construction; he had 30 years experience in hospital construction and also donated his services.
By 1897, sufficient funds had been raised to award the contract for masonry work to William Dove and the carpentry contract to Parsons & Siglar. Plans called for a two-story main building 40 by 100 feet, made of brick with a large kitchen and modern operating room. The hospital would be built on property donated by the Honorable F.O. Mason and Arthur P. Rose.
During the planning and fundraising phases, the working name of the project was the Geneva Medical and Surgical Hospital. But when the new hospital opened in 1898 it was called the Geneva City Hospital; it had 15 beds.
In 1902 a west wing and a laundry room were added. Improvements continued and additional space brought the hospital to a 100-bed capacity by 1946.
Now that Geneva had a hospital, would the community help support it? Absolutely! In 1909 Miss Alice Seward endowed a bed in memory of her mother. It was hoped her $5,000 donation and its interest would maintain the bed for years. The hospital had nine or 10 other endowed beds — some dedicated to treating patients with specific illnesses and some for the hospital to use as needed.
Not only money and endowed beds were donated. The Board of Women Managers received chairs, eggs, sliver pitchers, cream jugs, pencils, scrapbooks, tables, nightshirts, pictures for the walls, pajamas, nightshirts, baskets of wild flowers, catsup, mayonnaise, soap, centerpieces, maple syrup, oranges and much more. Lists of the donations appeared in the newspapers regularly to both acknowledge the donors and encourage other people to follow suit.
By 1924 Geneva City Hospital was renamed Geneva General Hospital and it was truly a community hospital. The people of Geneva raised the money, ensured Geneva General was built and then supported and supplied the hospital ... making it a symbol of community spirit.