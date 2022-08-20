Do you ever give much thought to the United States Postal Service? In this day of computers, internet, texting, instant messaging, cellphones and more, you probably don’t, but there was a time when a handwritten letter was the way to keep in touch with far-flung family and friends and also a way to conduct business.
Mail was so important that when the Constitution of the United States of America was adopted in 1789 Congress was given the authority to establish post roads and post offices. It then took Congress three years to craft the Postal Act of 1792 and organize the postal system.
In 1797, the U.S. government established a weekly postal route on a stagecoach line running from Canandaigua to Geneva and on to Albany. A list of names would often appear in the local papers to inform residents they had a letter awaiting them at the post office. Later, steamboats would carry mail up and down Seneca Lake — dropping mail at farmhouses, post offices and other points on both shores, according to an Aug. 16, 1922 article in the “Ontario County Times.”
The first postmaster general appointed by the Continental Congress in 1775 was Benjamin Franklin. However, the first postmaster general of the newly formed United States of America was Samuel Osgood, appointed by George Washington in 1789. The postmaster general was authorized to open and name post offices, but Congress retained the right to locate post roads, in part to please constituents.
According to the Smithsonian National Post Office Museum, rural free delivery began in 1896 as an “experiment” in West Virginia, the home state of then Postmaster General Wilson. By 1902 it became an official part of the U.S. Post Office services.
The Village of Geneva’s first postmaster was John Johnston (not the John Johnston who introduced drain tile to our area); he was appointed in 1794. He served for two years before being replaced by Walter Grieve on April 16, 1796. There have been 43 postmasters in the Geneva post office between 1794 and 2022, some who served as acting postmasters, some who served as officer-in-charge and some who served more than once.
According to the United Postal Service website, the Geneva post office was established Nov. 5, 1794. The post office itself had several homes before it was located at its current 67 Castle St. site. In the “Collected Postal History Notes of Ontario County, New York” (1978) by Emma G. Koberg, it’s noted that the first post office was rumored to be on the ground floor of the Geneva Hotel (now Pulteney Apartments, 40 Park Place). From 1796 to 1906 the post office rented quarters in various buildings in Geneva, including 415 S. Main St., 533 Exchange St. and other places downtown. The Sanborn Fire Insurance maps of 1884 and 1903 show the post office on Seneca Street near or in the Smith Opera House.
The Geneva Post Office building was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1989. It is one of 13 post offices statewide designed by James Knox Taylor and Louis A. Simon — and the first in a Colonial Revival style. Inside the building is a mural painted in 1942 by Peter Blume titled “the Vineyard.”
Geneva’s post office building was given greater distinction after a ceremony dedicating it to native Corporal Steven Blaine Riccione. A Geneva High School graduate, Riccione died on Sept. 27, 1967, while serving in Vietnam. He was 20 years old. Legislation to dedicate Geneva’s post office building to Riccione was introduced by Congressman Richard Hanna and signed into law by President Obama on May 16, 2012. A plaque unveiled at the ceremony was permanently mounted inside the Post Office lobby.
Today, Geneva is one of 21 post offices in Ontario County. Ontario County post offices serve 109,491 people in an area of 644 square miles. There is one post office per 5,213 people and one post office per 30 square miles. In New York state, Ontario County is ranked 38th of 62 counties in post offices per capita, and 29th of 62 counties in post offices per square mile.
Not only are there many statistics on local post offices, but there are also many anecdotes. My favorite story dates from 1801 where Dan Brown carried mail in saddlebags from Canandaigua to Penn Yan, where he left the mail in a covered hole in a tree to be picked up and delivered by the Penn Yan postal person. I can only imagine the hardships encountered by the early postmasters. I am sure for today’s postmasters their jobs are stressful, time consuming and often frustrating, but at least they don’t have to ride miles on horseback to deliver mail to a hole in a tree “mailbox.”
