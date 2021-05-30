Researching for a new exhibit always turns up fun things I didn’t know. The Geneva Historical Society’s new exhibit, “Geneva Innovators,” includes people whose inventions received a patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
I knew little about patents before now, except they seemed to be a stamp of authority. The right to claim an invention as one’s own was written into the Constitution in Article 1, section 8:
“The Congress shall have Power ... To promote the Progress of Science and useful Arts, by securing for limited Times to Authors and Inventors the exclusive Right to their respective Writings and Discoveries.”
The Patent Act of 1790 created a board of patent commissioners to inspect applications to see if they were original and “sufficiently useful and important.” The commissioners were three men: the Secretary of State, the Secretary of War and the Attorney General. These men were busy with their own jobs and weren’t fully qualified to judge what deserved a patent.
The Patent Act of 1793 fixed that situation. It removed the commissioners and the words “sufficiently useful and important.” It defined a patented item as, “any new and useful art, machine, manufacture or composition of matter and any new and useful improvement on any art, machine, manufacture or composition of matter.”
Decades ago, someone at the Geneva Historical Society typed up index cards of local people who obtained a patent before 1900. Armed with this information, I went to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office website (uspto.gov) and began searching for patent drawings and applications. I learned the difference between an inventor and patent assignee. An assignee is often the inventor’s employer, or someone who was given the patent rights.
One of Geneva’s most notable inventors was Joseph Tuttle. In 1853, he invented a sawtooth pattern for cutting across the wood grain. Alternating teeth scored the sides of the cut while curved teeth cut and pulled out the sawdust to prevent clogging. The “Tuttle tooth” pattern for crosscut saws is still used today.
Eliza Atwood was an example of patenting a “useful improvement” to something as mundane as a dustpan. She added teeth on the base to keep the pan from sliding and a lower section at the back to collect dust. The 1885 application said, “The recess or receptacle at the rear end will served to retain the dust after being swept into the pan, thereby avoiding the common disadvantage of the dust being spilled after being once swept up.”
The town’s earliest factories made farm machinery, so many owners had patents. In 1836, George Catchpole invented and improved machines such as a clover seed sheller, grain threshers and a straw cutter. In 1845, Thomas Burrall patented a corn sheller that separated and ejected dried corn from the cob. Other men invented hay rakes, harvesters and harrows that worked better than previous machines.
In the late 19th century, foundries began making steam boilers and radiators. William Dunning came to Geneva to work for Thomas Burrall and then formed the New York Central Iron Works in 1851. It sold the Dunning Patent Wrought-Iron Boiler, which operated efficiently at low pressure. In 1872, Alfred Catchpole (George’s son) patented one of the first sectional steam boilers. Herendeen Manufacturing added boilers to their line of farm machinery. They made “the Faultless Furman Boiler,” invented by Genevan Frederick Furman. There were a number of other patents, including two by James R. Vance, founder of Vance Metal Fabricators.
In 1875, Andrew Smith incorporated the Geneva Optical Company. The Smith family was involved in forming the Standard Optical Company nine years later. Smith held several patents for glasses, a showcase for glasses and an early frame for trial lenses. Geneva Optical and Standard Optical were the assignees for patents on optometers, astigmascopes and other optical equipment.
Geneva’s 20th century was full of innovators and patent holders, from scientists at the Agricultural Experiment Station (now Cornell AgriTech) to workers at the American Can Company. That may be an article for another day.