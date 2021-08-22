Breweries are a growing business in the Finger Lakes. They may never rival wineries, but there seems to be a new one every month or so. The ones designated as New York State Farm Breweries are required to use a large percentage of in-state ingredients.
Currently, such brewers must use at least 60% of New York ingredients; in 2024, it will increase to 90%. Hop yards — tall poles with hop bines — can be seen in this area, but another critical piece is local malt.
What is malt and how is it made? Malt is grain, often barley, that’s been soaked, allowed to sprout, then kiln-dried. Nineteenth century malting required a lot of space, skill and ventilation. Grain was soaked for a day or two, several hundred bushels at a time, then transferred to a deep bed to begin germination. The third step was the malting floor where the grain was spread out evenly and tended for two weeks.
Skill and ventilation were needed on the malting floor to control the process. The grain generated heat from germination. Ventilation and even distribution kept the grain from becoming too hot or cold. The goal was to convert starch into maltose, or sugar, without taking the process too far. The final step was drying in a kiln; time and temperature depended on making a light or dark malt.
Ontario County has a rich malt history. The most famous name around here is Samuel K. Nester. Born in 1840 in East Brunswick, Pa., he moved to New York City as a teenager and worked in a malt house. In 1861, he moved to Phelps to work for Mr. Betz of Philadelphia.
Nester managed four malt houses for Betz in Phelps, Waterloo, Oswego and Port Gibson. With the exception of Phelps, all were located on canals, which was important for bringing in large quantities of grain. It was purchased locally when available, but barley was also shipped in from the West.
Nester began his own business in 1867 with a malt house in Phelps. It was called “the railroad malt house,” highlighting the change in transportation. Railroads and canals coexisted for a number of decades, with malters using both.
In 1870, Nester bought a lot on the Geneva lakefront. Another malt house in that location, Field and Affleck, had just burned down. Nester partnered with another Mr. Betz, from New York City, to build a new structure. The Betz and Nester malt house had a 100,000-bushel capacity.
The firm kept the Phelps house and soon added onto the Geneva location. By 1877, the Geneva malt house could handle 300,000 bushels, making the firm one of the largest in the country. Nester purchased Betz’s shares in 1879 and became sole owner.
Nester leased or owned malt houses in Phelps, Waterloo and Cayuga, but Geneva was the jewel in the crown. The March 24, 1885, edition of the Geneva Advertiser noted an expansion: “The present capacity of Geneva malt houses is 500,000 bushels, and the additions to his buildings will make it about a quarter more. Nester has got this thing working up pretty hot, has added to his buildings every year … ”
Nester made frequent trips to Chicago to buy grain from the Western states. One story is that when Samuel Nester entered the Chicago Board of Trade for grain, everyone stopped to see what he would do.
The Nester Malt House dominated Geneva lakefront photos of the late 1800s. The tall towers and windows provided ventilation. The building stood between Seneca Lake and the Cayuga-Seneca Canal, with access to New York Central railroad cars across the canal.
In 1908, the malt house closed after Nester’s death. Mechanization changed how malt was made, and production moved closer to the source of grain. However, history is circular and malt production is now returning to New York. As farm breweries need more local malt, efforts are under way to get more farmers to grow barley and for new malt houses to open.