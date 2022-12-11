Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 knots and waves 3 to 5 feet expected. * WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Hamlin Beach to Mexico Bay. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions that could capsize or damage small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&