Third-generation Genevan Eloise Wood started out life in her home at 106 Washington St. in 1897.
Born to John and Mary Sill Wood, she had one older sibling, Garrett. From a young age, Wood expressed interest in art and performing. Her mother kept a scrapbook which contained early drawings done by Wood and photos of her in costume ready to perform.
In school, Wood was an accomplished athlete and became a golf champion at Geneva Country Club before a car accident kept her from the game.
While Wood attended Geneva schools, she finished her education in Buffalo, returning in 1914 to attend William Smith College. She transferred to Albright Art School in Buffalo in 1915, where she completed her degree.
She then went into the Ambulance Corps during World War I at age 19. After returning, she moved to New York City, where she spent several years cultivating her work as an artist with a special interest in engraving. While in New York, Wood taught at several art schools and attended Columbia University’s Teachers College.
She exhibited her work at the Brooklyn Society of Etchers and hosted several one-woman shows, even selling an etching to the Metropolitan Museum of Art — where it remains in the collection today.
After spending the late 1920s and early ’30s in New York City, Wood returned to Geneva to care for aging relatives. She started working for American Can Co. during World War II in the camouflage and drafting departments. She was then recruited to teach mechanical drawing at Hobart and William Smith Colleges for the V-12 and V-5 military units stationed there.
While focused on art, Wood continued to develop her skills in singing, performing, and writing plays and short stories. She appeared many times in concerts and plays put on by the Geneva Woman’s Club and wrote a play especially for a Geneva City Hospital benefit called “Your Ox or Mine: A Comedy of Greenwich Village” that was performed at the Smith Opera House in 1924.
After World War II, Wood became the sole instructor for the Colleges’ Art Department, replacing Norman Kent, who pioneered the position. Both Kent and Wood were featured in an exhibition at the Geneva History Museum in 1971 that focused on their contributions in woodcuts and engraving.
Wood developed her own courses for the art department. By 1947, she taught charcoal drawing; elementary oil painting; French and Italian painting; art of Germany, Holland and Flanders; and several others.
During her tenure, she accomplished many large-scale art projects in the area. She helped decorate Trinity Church, created stained-glass windows for the chapel at Sampson, created 39 heraldic plaques for the Coxe auditorium, and painted five panels for the Gothic niches at St. John’s Chapel.
Throughout her years, she continued to specialize in etchings, with subjects ranging from animals and flowers to portraiture and buildings. In July 1965, she was awarded a full professorship at the Colleges, but died less than a year later in April 1966 at age 68.