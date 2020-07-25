Let me start by saying that I LOVE ice cream! I guess I am not alone, either.
According to the International Dairy Foods Association, the beginnings of ice cream date back to about second century B.C.E. (though there is no absolute date or inventor on record). Apparently, Alexander the Great enjoyed snow and ice flavored with honey and nectar, a confection that sounds to me like a snow cone. Nero Claudius Caesar also favored a similar dish sending Roman runners into the mountains for snow.
About a thousand years later Marco Polo returned from his travels in the Far East with a recipe that resembled what we think of today as sherbet. Historians believe that this recipe may have evolved into ice cream around the 16th century. England seems to have developed ice cream (they called it cream ice) about the same time or perhaps even a little earlier than the Italians. France was introduced to ice cream in 1553 by the Italian Catherine de Medici when she became the wife of Henry II of France. In about 1660 ice cream became available to the general populace.
A letter written in 1744 by a guest of the Maryland governor mentions ice cream, and a merchant’s records indicate that George Washington spent about $200 on ice cream during the summer of 1790. President Jefferson is said to have had a favorite ice cream recipe that resembled Baked Alaska, plus a favorite vanilla ice cream recipe.
Ice cream for the common man and woman became available about 1800 and manufacturing ice cream soon became an industry in America, pioneered in 1851 by a Baltimore milk dealer named Jacob Fussell. Hooray for Jacob Fussell! Today the United States ranks second in ice cream consuming countries in the world with 20.8 liters of ice cream eaten per capita. New Zealand comes in at number one with 28.4 liters per person.
The top 10 ice cream eating countries according to more than one internet site are:
- New Zealand with 28.4 liters per person
- United States, 20.8 liters
- Australia, 18.0 liters
- Finland, 14.2
- Sweden, 12.0
- Canada, 10.6
- Denmark, 9.8
- Ireland, 8.4
- Italy, 8.0
- United Kingdom, 7.0 liters.
I am not sure when the first mention of ice cream was in Geneva but the city’s newspapers carried articles and notices related to ice cream from at least as early as 1900. The Geneva Daily Times of Aug. 21, 1900 had a notice about an ice cream festival being held on the grounds of the North Street Chapel on the corner of East North Street and Kirkwood Avenue. And on Dec. 22, 1903 the Geneva Daily Times ran an ad from Isenman’s suggesting people buy ice cream for Christmas. Isenman’s also ran ads in the Hobart Herald.
Geneva has had its share of ice cream manufacturers, suppliers, retailers and soda fountains (selling ice cream as well as soda). The 1901 city directory listed seven ice cream parlors: the Geneva Sugar Bowl, Mrs. Dorcas Griger, George Hoefler, L. Isenman, Theodore King, Antonio Questa and Mrs. Reuben Sherman. There were three ice cream parlors on Seneca Street, two on Exchange Street, one on Main Street and one on William Street.
The directory for 1931 shows ice cream parlors such as Appleton’s at 92 Seneca St. and manufacturers like James Davidson/Owens Ice Cream on the corner of Genesee and North streets and General Ice Cream Corp. on Avenue D near the Lehigh Valley Railroad.
Were there fewer ice cream stores because of the Depression? I suspect that might be the case. I don’t know for sure, but when you think about it many people would have found it hard to keep ice cream available for the length of time we are able to today.
The 1960 city directory lists Chalet Ice Cream, Kwik-Shake Inn, Mello-Rich Guernsey Farms, Tarr’s Dairy and Twistee Freez as places to just walk in and buy a dish of ice cream. Manufacturers were listed as Chalet and Sealtest. A retailer in ice cream was Margrove Inc. and a wholesaler was Sealtest. This seems to me like a pretty fair amount of ice cream sources for a small city. By 1960 the average family could keep a quart of ice cream in their refrigerator freezer for consumption when they wanted it. They would not have had to go to an ice cream parlor to get a scoop, yet there were still at least five places available to do so in 1960 — demonstrating people like to go out for ice cream.
So, what prompted a Looking Back article on ice cream? To me, ice cream means good weather, light-hearted fun, the opportunity to feel like a child again. Who wants to pass up that chance, especially during this stressful year? You can easily buy a cone or dish of ice cream and enjoy it while social distancing.
Osburn is the Geneva city historian and may be reached at Kdosburn2@gmail.com.