He was traveling through the Finger Lakes in a horse-drawn open carriage down dirt roads, in temperatures in the upper 80s. He was outfitted in a dress jacket over a long-sleeved shirt, as was the proper fashion of the time. Who was this person? When did this happen?
He was Gen. Lafayette, the French Marquis. The date was June 8, 1825. But why was he in the Finger Lakes that day?
In the spring of 1824, President James Monroe invited the general to make a return visit to the United States. Lafayette’s visit would help drum up enthusiasm for the upcoming 50th anniversary of the start of the American Revolution. As a 19-year-old French soldier, Lafayette had come to help the American colonists secure their independence from Britain. He had quickly risen to the rank of major general and had become a close friend of Gen. George Washington.
In 1824, Lafayette, at 68 years old, was the last surviving American Revolutionary War officer of major general rank or higher. He hadn’t been back to the United States since 1785 and, given his age, Lafayette knew that accepting President Monroe’s invitation would mark the last time he would visit the United States — where he had been made an honorary citizen because of his Revolutionary War efforts.
So, in 1824 and ’25, Lafayette visited all of the then 24 states of the United States. Traveling with him was his only son, Georges Washington Lafayette, and his secretary, Auguste Levasseur.
In New York
It was early June 1825 when the Lafayette party reached Buffalo. Their plan was to take all of the completed parts of the Erie Canal to Albany in order to arrive in Boston in time for Lafayette to dedicate the Bunker Hill monument on June 17. Going by boat would also give Lafayette much-needed opportunity to rest from the exhausting pace of his travel since Jan. 1. In that time span he had journeyed from Baltimore to Georgia, onto Alabama and Louisiana, to Tennessee then Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
The travel plans changed, however, in Buffalo when Lafayette received a letter from James Rees of Geneva, who invited him to make a stop in that Ontario County city. Lafayette had become good friends with Rees years earlier in Philadelphia. Lafayette accepted the invitation, deciding that he would travel by land carriage from Rochester to Syracuse and then resume travel on the Erie Canal to Albany.
On June 8, 1825, the Lafayette party set out by carriage from Rochester to get to Syracuse that same day. The group traveled from Rochester to Canandaigua, then proceeded east toward Geneva, basically following the present-day Routes 5&20 (though it was only a dirt road at the time).
At Ball Tavern in present-day Flint, they were then escorted by a contingent from Geneva. They stopped briefly at Bean’s Hill, west of the village of Geneva, where the hill’s elevation gave Lafayette his first glimpse of Seneca Lake. It has been reported that the Lafayette party rested briefly under a tree that became known as the Lafayette Tree. Today, that area is the location of a new car wash, before that, a Ponderosa restaurant, and before that, the Lafayette Inn. The group then traveled to Pulteney Park in Geneva, where about 200 distinguished citizens dined with Lafayette at the new Franklin House.
At 1 p.m., the Lafayette group was led to Waterloo by a military escort. A huge local crowd gathered in the Public Square (now known as LaFayette Park) to welcome him. A band provided music as they awaited Lafayette. The arrival of Lafayette in the village of Waterloo shortly before 2 p.m. was marked — tragically — by the explosion of a swivel cannon that killed Capt. Jehiel P. Parsons. Lafayette was not informed of this accident until later in the day, and the festivities in Waterloo went on as planned. Inside the Waterloo House, Lafayette greeted guests and recognized the Rev. John Caton, whom he had not seen since the Revolutionary War.
From Waterloo, the Lafayette party traveled by carriage to Seneca Falls, where he also received a hearty welcome. He could not stay long in Seneca Falls, as the party was way behind the day’s planned schedule. Leaving Seneca Falls, the Lafayette group traveled east and then crossed the Cayuga Long Bridge to get to Auburn at 4 p.m. where they were greeted by the firing of 24 cannons. In Auburn, the welcoming party included the young William Henry Seward and the festivities included a dinner for 200 invited guests and then a ball that lasted until 11 p.m.
Following that ball, the Lafayette party traveled through the night to Skaneateles, then to Marcellus, and eventually down Onondaga Hill into the growing city of Syracuse.
Held in high esteem
The plan had been for Lafayette to be the guest at a lavish dinner the evening of June 8 in Syracuse. Given all the events of the day in Geneva, Waterloo, Seneca Falls, Cayuga, Auburn and Marcellus, the Lafayette travel party didn’t reach Syracuse until 6 a.m. the next morning.
Although Lafayette and those accompanying him must have been thoroughly exhausted, he remarked that the dinner food would make for a good breakfast. Nicely fed, they departed by boat from Syracuse at 9 a.m. on June 9. The boat travel provided another badly needed opportunity for rest from the long preceding day and the many weeks of continuous travel.
In his account of the trip through the Finger Lakes, Levasseur had this to say about the area: “This route succeeded in convincing us that no part of America, and perhaps the entire world, contains as many wonders of nature as the State of New York. Lakes Canandaigua, Seneca, and Cayuga appeared charming to us in the purity of their waters, the shape of their basins and the fertility of their shores. The sight of all these beautiful things and more still the kindness and the charm of the people whom we met often made General Lafayette regret the necessity of traveling so rapidly.”
Still today, Lafayette is held in high esteem here in the United States, with at least 150 places named after him. These include the Onondaga County communities of LaFayette and Fayetteville, as well as the town of Fayette and LaFayette Park in Waterloo.
On July 4, 1917, Col. Charles Stanton, who was commanding an early contingent of U.S. military landing on French soil in World War I, remarked, “Lafayette, we are here.” Sarah Vowell, in her book “Lafayette in the Somewhat United States,” emphasized the roles he played in the American Revolution as a major reason for his enduring fame here. Lafayette served with the American forces; he helped convince King Louis XVI to ally with the rebel Americans; and he became a close personal friend of George Washington. Vowell also writes that Lafayette symbolizes many things: the ideals of democratic government; the hard reality of those democracies; the tremendous debt early Americans owed to France; and the importance of friendship.
The American Friends of Lafayette is an historical and patriotic society dedicated to his memory and to the study of his life and times in America and France. The Lafayette Trail Inc. is memorializing the footsteps of Gen. Lafayette during his momentous 1824-25 tour by erecting historic markers at sites where he stopped. So far, 93 of these markers have been erected or confirmed, in 18 of the 24 states of the United States in 1824.
The new Lafayette’s Tour marker in LaFayette Park in Waterloo will be dedicated at 3 p.m. June 8 — the 197th anniversary of Lafayette’s stop in Waterloo. The public is invited.