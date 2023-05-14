Nestled in a small rural community in Wayne County is a small town called Lyons that is home to approximately 6,000 people. Lyons, New York, 14489 — also known as a central point between Syracuse and Rochester — is the county seat for Wayne County.
The earliest local movement to set off from Ontario a new county, resulting in the creation of Wayne County, was the circulation of a petition in the village and town of Lyons known as the “Lyons petition.” Dated Nov. 15, 1822, and addressed to the state Legislature, it asked that the new county comprise the towns of Lyons, Sodus, Williamson, Ontario, Palmyra, a part of the town of Phelps in Ontario County, and the Seneca County towns of Wolcott and Galen. The petition was presented to the Legislature on Jan. 8, 1823, received favorably, and, on April 11, 1823, the Legislature passed the bill establishing the boundaries of Wayne County.
Named in honor of General Anthony Wayne, a contest for the county seat developed between Wolcott and Lyons — with prominent men of both villages going to Albany to plead their cases. Until the county seat was fixed, court was held in the Presbyterian meetinghouse in Lyons. The state commission finally declared Lyons as its choice for county seat.
This year, as the county celebrates its bicentennial (200th) birthday, Lyons is proud to sit in the center of it all.
A new courthouse
Nathaniel Kellogg of Sodus, William Patrick of Lyons, and Simeon Griswold of Galen were named commissioners to build the new county’s courthouse and jail. In 1824, the original Wayne County Courthouse was completed. The original two-story brick building was both a courthouse and a jail and was located near the village square at 26 Church St.
It wasn’t until many years later that the building needed extensive repairs. In 1950, the jail — located in the basement — had fallen into terrible conditions, and it was soon decided that two buildings should replace the original building which had suffered major damage in a fire. A budget was set, and in 1954 a new courthouse and jail emerged. The courthouse and jail reportedly cost $43,906.16.
Out of 14 regional counties, only one courthouse is older than the Wayne County courthouse. The Yates County courthouse was built in Penn Yan in 1835.
However, it may be argued that no courthouse is more symmetrical or more impressive than Wayne County’s. It features a crowned dome, a long, stately entrance, and four Greek Revival-era columns. Wrought-iron fencing was placed after construction but enhances the historic building.
The remarkable architecture and the details within are breathtaking. Ceilings include raised garland designs, and one of the most unique features is the old courtroom on the second floor, preserved for the most part in its original appearance. This is not only a historic room, but still today is used for court cases and the meeting room for Wayne County leaders. The spectators’ gallery, rich in detailed woodwork, offers tall narrow windows that highlight the room.
Today, the original building still looks as it did in 1856. It’s undergone many changes over the years, with structures added to it, but still retains its majestic appearance.