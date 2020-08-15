There was much discussion this year about Juneteenth — June 19th, the celebration of the day that slaves in Texas learned of the Emancipation Proclamation in 1865.
In June of this year, Gov. Cuomo declared the day a state holiday. Traditionally in New York state, from shortly after the Civil War into the early 1900s, Emancipation Day was celebrated on or around the first of August. It was a commemoration of the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation by President Lincoln in 1863, the abolition of slavery in New York in the summer of 1827, and the abolition of slavery throughout the British Empire on Aug. 1, 1834.
It was held in different central New York cities and villages each year. The celebration was held in Penn Yan in 1887, 1892, 1896 and 1905. The Penn Yan Express of July 27, 1887 published this using the vernacular of the time:
“The colored people of this village have completed their programme for the celebration of Emancipation Day, on August 3d. A very interesting occasion is expected. The address will be delivered by the Hon. Seth Low, ex-Mayor of Brooklyn. Organizations of colored people from many of the surrounding villages are expected to participate in the demonstration. Emancipation Day is a great event in the history of the freedmen of this country. It was one of the priceless fruits begotten of the effort for the preservation of the Union. We apprehend, however, that it is not fully appreciated by any save those who have worn the galling chains of slavery, or who battled, regardless of attendant dangers and sacrifices, for the removal of such fetters. But it is well, notwithstanding, that the day should be observed by rising generations, as such commemoration will tend to strengthen the love of freedom, and to keep fresh in memory the grandest of all American statesmen — the President who issued the Emancipation Proclamation — Abraham Lincoln. We trust the celebration in Penn Yan will be, in all respects, a success.”
I first became aware of Emancipation Day celebrations in Penn Yan years ago when I was going through the letters of Yates County’s Admiral Frank Schofield and his family. While Schofield was serving in the Navy, his mother wrote to keep him informed of what was going on in Penn Yan and surrounding areas. Mrs. Schofield lived on North Avenue in the village (then called Head Street.) She wrote this on Aug. 4, 1896. I should explain that Schofield’s wife, Claribel, was born and raised on the eastern shore of Maryland on a Southern-style plantation along a tributary of the Chesapeake. At the time of the Civil War, her family owned 100 slaves and had deep Confederate sympathies. The letter reads:
“Frank, this is a lovely day and Penn Yan expects a lively time for the colored people as they celebrate Emancipation Day. There will be a big crowd in town. They are to have a big parade and an orator from New York City, music by a colored band, and the Colored Quadrille will sing. Claribel was here to the other one. It was before you were married. I well remembered how shocked she was over the mingling together of blacks and whites ... how she said she despised Lincoln for signing the Proclamation … which we did not wonder at, as she had been taught that way.”
The Yates County Chronicle on Aug. 5, 1896 reported: “Residences and public buildings were gaily decorated with bunting in honor of the celebration of Emancipation Day by the colored people in this village. The early trains brought some of the guests and every train during the day added to the numbers. There were no less than 500 out-of-towners, some more gaily bedecked than Solomon in all his glory.”
A huge parade formed at the corner of Elm and Liberty streets at 2 p.m., proceeded down Liberty to Head Street, up Main Street to Clinton Street, up Clinton to Benham, down Jacob Street to Main, out East Main and then back to the Courthouse Park. The parade included black organization leaders on horseback, “colored bands” from Syracuse and Elmira, the Penn Yan Cornet Band, the local Sloan Post of the G.A.R. (Civil War veterans), Yates County fire departments, Penn Yan’s political leaders in carriages and “Miss Harriet Jackson as the Goddess of Liberty.”
Exercises were held at the bandstand in the Courthouse Park and included music, a reading of the Emancipation Proclamation by Miss Eunice Frame of Penn Yan and a major address by Charles W. Anderson.
An eloquent address
The Penn Yan Democrat reported: “Very seldom have the people of Penn Yan been privileged to listen to as able and eloquent an address as that delivered by the Hon. Charles W. Anderson yesterday. Anderson was from New York City and was the President of the Afro-American Republican Organization. He was later described by President Theodore Roosevelt as “the colored Demosthenes.” His address was described in the newspaper as “logical, witty, practical, and eloquent. At the very first he touched a responsive chord by asking the audience to draw nearer the stand, adding that it was now the tendency of mankind to draw nearer each other as men and brothers.” In the speech, he made the point that the two races have more in common than what divides them. He said, “The Negro is bound by such strong bonds to the white race that as they began together in this country, so they must end. While slaves, the whites were also slaves. Were you not slaves when even you of Penn Yan had not freedom of speech south of Mason’s and Dixon’s line? When men in commercial life at the north were afraid to touch slavery to its harm, lest they alienate their Southern trade? Were they not slaves? The two races stand or fall together. Their fealty is to the same flag, they worship the same God, they owe equal service.”
At 4 p.m. there was a baseball game at the fairgrounds between two black teams, the Casinos of Elmira and the Keystones of Ithaca. The game was forced to end early with one team leading 9-0 due to “differences occurring between the members of the two clubs.” That evening there was a concert and a Grand Emancipation Ball at the Sheppard Opera House on Main Street, which continued well into the morning hours The next day there was an excursion on the steamer Mary Bell on Keuka Lake.
It was quite a celebration. At that time in history, race relations were getting uglier throughout the country, with Jim Crow segregation, lynchings, etc. It is nice to see that at least on these occasions, Yates County put on a progressive face and countered the trend.
MacAlpine is the editor of “Yates Past,” the Yates County History Center’s bimonthly publication. He has written several books on local history. This year he has a book being published in the United Kingdom based on a series of letters written to a Penn Yan woman by her cousin who lived in Sheffield, England during the Battle of Britain that described what she and her city were going through during the bombing — “Letters From the Blitz (1939-1942).” It will be available in the U.S. early in 2021.