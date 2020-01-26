If only walls could talk. Many times as a historian have I wished that the walls of a building could divulge the events that happened inside.
Unfortunately, I have to rely on anecdotes, an article in a book or newspaper, and various photos or programs and such to “flesh out” a place’s history. A reprint of the front page for the Jan. 12, 1978 Finger Lakes Times appeared in the Jan. 19, 2020 issue of the paper and prompted me to take a closer look at the history of the Smith Opera House.
If the walls of the Smith could talk what tales they would tell us! Opening night was a performance of the Count of Monte Cristo on Oct. 29, 1894. The star of this play was James O’Neill, the father of famed playwright Eugene O’Neill. Many wonderful performances would grace this hall; from 1897 to 1922 at least 10 of Shakespeare’s plays would be performed on its stage. Comedies, dramas and orchestras all contributed to the entertainment provided for Genevans in this magnificent building.
Even a partial list of performers is varied and impressive: the New York Philharmonic, John Phillip Sousa, George M. Cohan, the Isadora Duncan Dancers, the Pittsburgh Orchestra, singer Alma Gluck, boxer James J. Corbett and Geneva band leader W.J. Dousek, who conducted all performances of the Smith Opera House Orchestra for many years. Everything from Gilbert and Sullivan comic operas to Il Trovatore and the Barber of Seville were staged before the 1,800-seat house. And, despite their controversial nature both burlesque and minstrel shows were also quite popular with the crowds.
According to information in a book about the Smith, in 1913 Thomas Edison selected the building as one of the first to try out his version of a motion picture sound system. The experiment showed it was not reliable enough for public use at that time but it enabled some Genevans to experience movies with sound. It would be about another 15 years before a system was ready for commercial use, but when it became available moviegoers in our city had the opportunity to view the first synchronized sound movie, the Jazz Singer (1927).
During the Great War (World War I) and the accompanying epidemic of influenza, the Smith — like many theaters — saw a decrease in attendance. From 1919 through 1929 the Opera House switched managers, owners and names at least three times, ending up nearly vacant in 1929. Schine Enterprises, the owners by then, closed the theater and hired Victor Rigaumount, an architect to redesign the Smith into a movie theater. The Smith was reopened in 1931 as one of the largest movie theaters in New York state with 1,400 seats and a 30-by-40-foot screen.
Movies did well during World War II, but in the 1950s and 1960s the availability of television and changes in the popularity of urban centers again caused declining attendance at downtown movie theaters. Due to a variety of problems beginning in the 1960s, the structure of the Smith suffered interior damage and was finally closed in the late 1970s and the City of Geneva acquired it for back taxes.
Fortunately, for all of us five men — Steve Hastings, Paul Brown, Dan Belliveau, Ken Camera and Jeff Rathaus — saw the value in saving the Smith and were instrumental in founding the Finger Lakes Regional Arts Council, a non-profit group formed to save the building. Through their efforts and the encouragement of several community groups, the board of directors of Geneva Concerts agreed to allow their organization to serve as a vehicle for negotiations to purchase the building. The Geneva Concerts board agreed to try and raise the $10,000 needed to operate the building for six months. The Finger Lakes Times and its publisher Samuel Williams offered $5,000. The remaining money came from the donations made by Geneva Concerts members, civic organizations, community leaders and the business community; many donations were made anonymously.
So many individual citizens and organizations helped in the effort to save the Smith that I will not try to name them all for fear of leaving some out, but many Geneva Concert board members, attendees and ordinary Geneva citizens worked very hard on the project. The building was kept open for limited performances in 1978 hoping to slow any further deterioration until restoration could be started. Ultimately, the community came together to help save the Smith and today we enjoy this magnificent building because of their efforts.
I believe this shows what our citizens can do to solve problems — both physical and cultural — when we put our hearts and minds into finding solutions.
