As the holidays draw near, many of us will begin shopping for gifts. For the past two decades, as numerous small businesses in rural communities have closed, many shoppers from rural Finger Lakes towns automatically have turned to malls in suburban Rochester or Syracuse, or gone online to find the perfect items for loved ones. This has then perpetuated the loss of small businesses. But, at one time, people living in even the smallest Yates County communities could do all their shopping a short walk or ride from their homes.
When travel was more difficult, even tiny hamlets were somewhat self-contained. Yates County was bursting with commerce. Maps from the 1850s and 1860s show one could purchase necessary goods such as wagons, barrels, shoes, furniture, hats and groceries in places as small as Rock Stream and Italy Hill. This doesn’t include the other businesses that provided services, such as the many mills, hotels, taverns, post offices and law offices sprinkled throughout the county.
But what about fancier or special items for gifts, or hard to find ingredients for Christmas meals and sweets? A look through Yates County newspaper advertisements from the county’s earliest days shows a surprising array of articles for sale in local shops, including goods that would be purchased as presents and not just everyday items.
The earliest Christmas advertisement (and first mention of Santa Claus!) in the Yates County newspaper was for Kelsey’s Grocery and Fancy Store in Eddytown (now Lakemont) on Dec. 8, 1846. In a long-winded advertisement typical of the era, it immediately informs the reader that everything is more expensive in Dundee:
“I have a full assortment of Groceries, Sugar, Teas, Coffees … and the most splendid assortment of FANCY ARTICLES AND TOYS ever brought into Yates County,” it reads eagerly. “I cannot enumerate them but will merely say that a visit to my store will be almost as interesting as a visit to a museum.” Kelsey then went after the parents: “As the Holidays are near at hand, all who wish to make presents, had better call and examine the assortment that ‘Santa Claus’ is to deliver.”
A quick glance through just this issue of the Dundee Record offers the reader places to buy dresses, shawls, fur hats, cranberries, citrons and raisins for one’s fruitcake, men’s coats, dulcimers and other instruments, sheet music, books, ready-made furniture, “fancy” draperies, and women’s accessories in cashmere, silk and velvet. While it is true that most Americans purchased fewer presents in that era than today, the lists in these advertisements would suit most modern shoppers. And all of this was available in just Dundee and Penn Yan stores.
The Dickens effect
Throughout the 1840s and ’50s, the Yates County newspapers continued to push candy and baking goods, toys, books and clothing for sale all over the county at Christmastime. This was the decade when most Americans began giving Christmas gifts instead of New Year’s gifts as in times past, and which saw an uptick in Christmas celebrations due to Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” (1841). On Dec. 17, 1851, the Record again exhorted readers to get their “Holiday Gifts,” stating, “the season is at hand when friends delight in tendering to each other tokens of kindly remembrance, and the rising generation expect a visit from Old Nick. The long established custom in such cases, should not be forgotten or neglected.”
Besides the surprising number of items available in even the tiniest hamlets, the combination of goods for sale in each store is perplexing for the modern shopper, even one used to big box department stores. One advertisement in the Penn Yan Democrat on Dec. 21, 1852 offered an assortment of annual plants alongside schoolbooks and musical instruments. In December of 1855, a Mr. Frasier offered engraved plates for weddings, or exactly $1.00 of sheet music. Window shades, wallpaper and musical instruments were sold together at Denton’s in Penn Yan. It is likely that just as today, stores were hoping to sell additional things to customers while they were in the store, so one would go in for wallpaper and walk out with a violin as well. Corcoran’s Harness Store would sell you bicycles, robes, blankets, gloves, suitcases and presumably harnesses. An 1875 advertisement from H.C. Morrison of Penn Yan offering both marble mantels and tombstones during the holiday season was likely not very successful.
Yates County community stores thrived well into the 20th century. On Dec. 5, 1900, Lanning and Cramer’s of Penn Yan ran a heavy-handed advertisement, stating: “We are going to make it an object for you to begin Christmas buying right now, without an hour’s delay.” The ad listed an array of toys, including various types of dolls, toy trains, magic lanterns, a “wooly dog that jumps and barks,” and a “stubborn donkey, very funny.” The store also sold all kinds of sterling silver items, including toothbrushes, baby rattles and shoehorns. In 1919, the Quality Drug Store in Dundee offered a dizzying variety of gifts, including books, cigars and tobacco, sweet grass baskets, fountain pens, perfume, candy, games, leather goods, Kodak cameras and film, and even Wolverine brand toy washing machines. In 1927, Elco General Store in Rushville urged readers to “Be practical! Buy her wearing apparel for Christmas.”
Lown’s in Penn Yan provided Christmas shoppers with options from 1889 until the mid-1990s, complete with its unique pulley system that was installed in 1900. Bush’s Music Store and Radio House sold instruments, phonographs, radios, sheet music and records for decades in Penn Yan. And the Holliday Shop provided silver items, paintings and glassware.
As people became more mobile and shopped elsewhere — and the population dropped — many small businesses closed. This accelerated once online shopping became available and widespread.
However, small businesses have increased recently, and the main streets of some of the communities here have some shops, bakeries and cafés that will provide lovely holiday gifts and treats. Antique shops and farm stands line winding rural roads. Maybe now would be a good time to emulate the people of Yates County’s past and find that special gift right here at home.