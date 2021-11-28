During the Revolutionary War, an American army led by Gen. John Sullivan conducted a scorched-earth campaign against the British-allied Iroquois Indians. Throughout the Finger Lakes, most of the Iroquois villages were destroyed and many fled to Canada. Those who returned eventually were forced off their land by treaties and encroaching settlers.
In April 1801, two boatloads of men and women with all their worldly possessions traveled up the Clyde River to stake a claim on Lot 70 of the Military Tract. The tract was nearly 2 million acres of land in Central New York, once belonging to the Haudenosaunee (Iroquois Indians) but which had been promised to Revolutionary War veterans.
One of the women arriving in 1801 was 18-year-old Betsy King. She gave an account of how she and the 34 other settlers huddled the first night in a single log cabin — and, as it turned out, the party included not the only inhabitants:
“During the night Miss King was disturbed in consequence of a light which appeared across the river and gave evidence of an Indian encampment. When daylight arrived, a body of Indians crossed the river and appeared before the cabin crying ‘Hungry! Hungry! Hungry!’ In their ears and noses they wore jewelry which bore the appearance of lead or pewter. They proved to be a party of Cayugas … They had an eel-weir in the river a short distance above our settlement. Opposite the head of this was a small island near the north bank of the river, between which boats passed.”
The mention of an “eel-weir” in the above account is interesting. A weir is a form of trap, commonly used by Native Americans to catch eels and other fish. They were built of stone, usually in a “V” shape that funneled the fish to an apex — where they were speared, or caught in nets or baskets. Early land treaties often included a provision allowing Indians to fish the lakes and rivers of the region, with the condition that they did so without impeding use of the waterways.
In search of the weir
For several years, I’ve worked with nautical archaeologist Art Cohn, who has traveled the canal and interconnected waterways with the replica canal boat Lois McClure and is currently working with the Finger Lakes Boating Museum as principal investigator for the Seneca Lake Survey Project.
We have collaborated on exploring the history of the old Clyde River, which may have been the site of a Revolutionary War skirmish and where we have located at least five canal-era shipwrecks. A short canal cut was built in 1804 to navigate across an oxbow in the river, and was identified as the “Old Canal” on early maps. During my research, I stumbled upon Betsy King’s account of the “eel-weir,” and the potential of it still being in the river was intriguing. In April 2020, with her account in hand, I tried to find it.
My research also revealed a map of the Town of Galen dating to 1798. It showed the location of Lot 70 and also the island mentioned in Betsy King’s account. Using the map, I navigated to the vicinity of the island and soon found a submerged wall of stacked stone at the mouth of a brook. It was directly opposite the island, with a channel between. It appeared to be the same fishing site described in 1801. I immediately contacted Art Cohn, who reported the find to the state of New York. In cooperation with state authorities, we began planning a further investigation.
I measured and sketched the site with help from friends Gerry Fremouw and Dan Dapolito, and the Galen Historical Society agreed to sponsor an underwater investigation. On June 9, 2020, Cohn and divers Dave Potter and Tony Vargo conducted two dives. Their examination confirmed that the structure was a Native American fish weir. It may have been used primarily to trap catfish, which normally migrate upstream into smaller creeks in April. It might also have trapped eels traveling downstream in autumn. Other accounts of fish weirs survive from the same period, such as one from Elkanah Watson, who explored New York’s rivers in 1791:
“These waters abound in cat-fish, salmon, bass, eel and corporals, all very fine and fat. They are caught in eel weirs, formed by Indians, thus: Two walls of loose stones are thrown up, obliquely descending across the river, to a point, where they are taken at a small opening, in baskets or eelpots.”
Betsy King’s 1801 account of traveling the Clyde River to reach newly acquired land and her encounter with a fishing party at the eel-weir is a remarkable snapshot of multicultural life on the frontier long ago. The account, coupled with the archaeological findings, makes the Clyde River Eel Weir a strong candidate for listing on the National Register of Historic Places, adding to our understanding of past use of New York’s natural waterways.
Sawtelle is the zoning and code officer for the Town of Galen and Village of Clyde and has a strong interest in local history.