Of all the signers of the 1848 Declaration of Sentiments, only Rhoda Palmer lived to vote. Her story seems an appropriate way to launch Women’s History Month in 2020 — the centennial year of ratification of the 19th Amendment guaranteeing U.S. women the legal right to vote.
Rhoda Palmer was born on June 25, 1816, the seventh of nine children of Asa Palmer and Abigail Wooden Palmer. Palmer was born in a house built by her father in 1808 on Lyons Road, 2 miles north of Geneva. Her father was a farmer who was born in Rhode Island. Her mother came from Orange County, N.Y.
All her life, Palmer was influenced by ideals of equality that were rooted in the religious tradition of the Society of Friends (Quakers). In 1818, her parents joined the Junius Monthly Meeting of the Friends. Although Palmer herself never officially joined the Society of Friends, she regularly attended the Junius Monthly Meeting and thought of herself as a Quaker. At these Junius Monthly Meetings she met the M’Clintocks, the Priors, the Bonnels and other strong Quaker advocates for abolitionism and equality in general. She was proud to be a descendant of Roger Williams, who was the great architect of religious freedom here in the New World.
Another factor contributing to her strong belief in equality was that her father was an anti-slavery activist. Palmer remembered “slaves coming to our home and then they would be sent on to another abolitionist, and so on, until they reached Lake Ontario.”
As a teenager, Palmer briefly attended a seminary for women in Geneva. Later, she traveled widely in the Northeast and Midwest, visiting New York City several times, and also Chicago, Niagara Falls, Philadelphia, Vermont, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio and Indiana. Clearly, she had experiences not typical of young women in the Finger Lakes at that time.
Along with her father, Palmer attended the July 19-20, 1848 woman’s rights convention in Seneca Falls. The Library of Congress contains a May 1908 recollection by Rhoda Palmer (who was then 91 years old) of this convention. Palmer’s handwritten memories read as follows:
“In July 1848 in company with my father, I attended the first woman’s rights Convention at Seneca Falls that was ever held, as far as I have any knowledge. There was quite a large assembly of intelligent & noted people present that seemed deeply interested in the movement. Many suitable resolutions were resolved & adopted. Many interesting addresses & short speeches were made. The convention was held two days with James P. Mott of Philadelphia as chairman. The first day no men were speakers, the second day men also took part in the deliberations. The meeting was deeply interesting throughout the Convention. Many fine speakers being present. Among them Lucretia Mott of Philadelphia, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Frederick Douglass, Thomas M’Clintock, & many others who took a deep interest in the meeting. Good results have followed that first equal suffragist gathering. The seed fell on good ground. But the end is not yet. Nor will it be until women can claim what rightfully belongs to them & the time is not far distant when this will be accomplished. The world progresses not backwards but forwards encouraging thought.
Rhoda J. Palmer
May 1908 Geneva
Born June 1816”
The Women’s Rights National Historical Park website article on Palmer adds that in 1915, she also wrote this about her attendance at the 1848 convention, “…There was a society of Quakers (or Friends as they called themselves) living in the town of Waterloo nearby. I think without exception every member was present … Had an enjoyable time, excepting one little incident. Our carriage broke down on our way home, and we were obliged to stay overnight on the road.”
Palmer did a great deal more than simply attend the 1848 Seneca Falls Convention and sign the Declaration of Sentiments. In 1849, she witnessed Elizabeth Blackwell graduate from Geneva Medical College as the first woman to graduate from a modern medical school. She also saw at that same graduation Peter Wilson, a Seneca Indian, graduate as the first Native American from medical school.
In 1853, Palmer attended a convention in New York City at which abolitionists, women’s rights advocates and temperance reformers all gathered. One of the speakers was Ernestine Rose, who was born a Polish Jew and was a strong women’s rights advocate here in the United States. Palmer recalled how Rose, who spoke in very broken English, had been the target of ridicule by some young men in the audience. Another of Palmer’s recollections was how a man interrupted speaker Lucretia Mott. The man carried on with his belief that women should learn from their husbands and, in effect, not be promoting women’s rights. Mott simply waited quietly for him to finish and then said, “I don’t agree,” and quietly continued her talk.
In November 1917, New York State voters (all males remember) adopted an amendment to the state constitution to give women the right to vote in the state. On Tuesday, Nov. 5, 1918, when Palmer was 102 years old (and 70 years after attending the Seneca Falls Convention), she was driven to the polls to cast her first ballot. A local newspaper noted, “Her one wish that she would live to vote was realized.” This made her the only signer of the Declaration of Sentiments in July 1848 to live to vote.
Palmer died on Aug. 9, 1919 at the age of 103 years. She was buried with her parents and two of her brothers in the Quaker cemetery on Nine Foot Road in Waterloo.
So, I hope that each of us in this Women’s History Month will reflect upon the significant contributions that women have been making to our history. Honor those women of the past but also honor those women of today— be they relatives, community leaders, activists or government officials.
Gable is the Seneca County historian.