In 1788, three men arrived in present-day Yates County to scout out a place for members of an unusual religious sect, the Society of Universal Friends, who wanted to build a community of their own. The three encountered a pair of French-Canadian men living quietly in a cabin along the banks of Kashong Creek, near the west side of Seneca Lake. After consulting with them, they chose to make Yates County the denomination’s home.
Tucked just inside the northern boundary of Yates County’s east side, Kashong is an area that has been continuously inhabited for centuries. The true meaning of the name (often spelled “Cashong” on early maps) is not known, although early residents believed it came from a Seneca word meaning “without frost.” A small group of Seneca lived there until 1779, when a detachment of soldiers from the Sullivan Campaign burned them out, the only act of warfare ever committed on Yates soil. Some of the apple trees grown there by the Seneca were said to escape Sullivan’s fires and continued to prosper for several decades.
After Sullivan’s destructive march was over and the Revolutionary War came to a close, the above-mentioned men came down from Canada and built their cabin around 1786. Named Pierre Poudre and Dominic Debartzch, they claimed a 700-acre tract of land and operated a brisk trading business with local Native Americans. One of the men was married to a Cayuga woman, who came to live there and brought her father, Tesmoines. These four were the only inhabitants of Kashong in the late 1780s. The father died in Kashong and is buried there along Route 14, within the semi-circle formed by Old State Road. It was the presence of the French Canadians that generated a visit from a Catholic priest who said Mass in Kashong, the first religious meeting in present-day Yates County.
Around 1789, the French-Canadians sold the tract to a Major Benjamin Barton of New Jersey, who built a house there in the 1790s which is still standing. Barton and his family, although not part of the Friends group, arrived with a large group of them, traveling on the Hudson and Mohawk rivers west into the Finger Lakes region. The home Barton constructed was adjacent to what is now Route 14, on the Old State Road before the new Route 14 was constructed. The road did not cut through to Watkins Glen at the time, but rather shifted southwest toward Bath after passing through Kashong.
Barton’s home was intended to operate as a tavern due to its location on a major road to Geneva and along the lakeshore, where he ran a landing for passengers and cargo alike. He built a large, two-story frame house, complete with a large open space to function as a ballroom at the back of the building. This was the site of what was likely Yates County’s first party. Barton’s house was completed in 1796, and the young housebuilders urged him to throw a ball. He agreed, if it could be a spinning bee, because he had grown a large flax crop that year and needed help. Skeins of flax were issued as invitations to settlers for miles around. “The flax was to be spun into thread of a certain number, and on the evening of the party, each girl was to bring her skein of thread,” Barton’s son later recalled. People arrived from the woods, walking or on horseback, the girls carrying their party dresses and skeins with them, changing clothes there at the tavern. Enjoying a homemade dinner made by Mrs. Barton “with the addition of some coffee, tea, sugar, and light wine was all that was necessary or desired. Information reaching Geneva of the party, about thirty of the elite of that place, came down and joined heartily in the pleasures going on.” As dawn broke, the dancers slipped back into their old work clothes and disappeared into the woods.
Although the Kashong neighborhood never officially became a village or hamlet, the area drew new families in the 1790s. They lived along the main lake road, side roads and down on the spit of land that juts out where the creek empties into the lake, known as Kashong Point. Despite the wild and rough environment at that early time, the early settlers maintained close social ties and formed a tight-knit community. Lois Patterson Spencer and her family built a home there, and she described riding horseback to visit the Jaynes, who lived slightly north of the creek, even though wolves howled alongside the path. Margaret Scott Botsford came in 1789 as a teenager, and as an elderly woman described hearing Pierre Poudre play violin at a party at the Ingraham home nearby.
Barton’s Landing
After the Bartons moved away in 1809, people still called the area Barton’s Landing unofficially, and it remained an important stopping point for those moving into the area during this period of settlement. Due to its importance, some of the first roads led to the little settlement. Kashong also functioned as an important shipping port, since settlers could much more easily ship or import goods by boat down the creek and up Seneca Lake, than struggle with rutted, muddy roads full of tree stumps. It was from Kashong Point that the Barden family shipped a huge amount of lumber to Charles Williamson in Geneva, with which he built the Geneva Hotel and the mansion at Mile Point, earning the family a staggering $4,000.
The creek provided opportunities for commercial growth. In 1809, John Dye purchased the Barton property and built a gristmill on Kashong Creek, slightly west of the settlement. Soon after, Thomas Grey harnessed the waterpower with a new sawmill. William Huston, owner of the Barton farm in the 1830s, sold oak cut there on the farm or shipped from the Point. By 1852, a distillery stood along the lakeshore at the site of present-day Locust Grove. The Earl family also operated a storehouse at this spot. Those who made money with Kashong’s natural resources built impressive homes nearby, including the Jephtha Earl Cobblestone House and the Hurd home between the Earl and Barton homes.
As the 19th century wore on, the focus at Kashong shifted from commerce to enjoyment and recreation. Steamboats like the “Otetiani” began leaving from and stopping at Kashong, with schedules published in the area newspapers. People enjoyed day excursions, complete with picnics on the shore and evening cakewalks. Churches and organizations utilized the Point for the annual gatherings and parties.
Cottages began to line the lakeshore by the 1890s. Those who were able to obtain an invitation to spend the summer at Kashong received special mention in local newspapers. In 1898, a new hotel opened at Kashong, offering “dancing and other attractions for a pleasant evening.” Sadly, the hotel burned down after just one year.
This didn’t diminish Kashong’s popularity with lake tourists, as more cottages went up. The railroad along the lake helped bring in people. Businesses opened to cater to cottagers. In the mid-20th century, the Kashong Glen Fossil Shop operated in a reconstructed log cabin along Route 14, which still stands, and a small grocery store and gas station provided basic needs to cottagers and tourists.
In 2008, the Kashong Conservation Area opened on the Ontario County side of the creek, guaranteeing the Kashong region will keep its natural beauty and continue to offer outdoor recreation to all. Kashong’s long history illustrates the area’s vital importance to the development and settlement of Yates County.