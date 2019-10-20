On June 4, 1957 the Federal Communications Commission granted an initial decision to allow WACK 1420 AM to broadcast out of Newark, N.Y. and 40 days later approved a construction permit for the brand-new radio station. The station was first located on East Union Street.
WACK signed on the air Oct. 19, 1957 and hit the airways spinning popular music of the day, the beginning of the rock ‘n’ roll era! Popular hits like “Silhouettes” by The Rays, “Jailhouse Rock” by Elvis Presley and The Platters’ “The Mystery of You” could be heard. The studio had a direct Associated Press wire and a street-side window. People passing by could read national and world news minutes after it happened. WACK’s first general manager was Syracuse resident Joseph Bud Sova, who then moved to Newark. Sova started out working in radio in 1943 and did everything from announcing (his on-air handle was Del Baxter) to managing.
In 1962, Sova and then WACK Radio personality Lowell “Bud” Paxson bought the station for $90,000. Paxson began his broadcasting career at WACK and later became the founder of the Home Shopping Network and PAX TV, which rebranded as Ion Television. Another celeb to come out of WACK was Kyle Clark, creator and sole anchor of “Next” on NBC out of Denver, Colorado. Clark interned at WACK under then news director and talk show host Larry Ann Evans.
In 1972 Sova retired and sold the station to Robert James Pfuntner. The station then moved to its current location on Vienna Road in Newark. On Jan 1, 1984 John Tickner was brought on as general manager. He ambitiously took the station from a 500 watt daytime station to a 5,000 watt regional station operating 24 hours a day. Tickner ended up buying WACK and now as owner operator is excited to announce that the station is expanding once again. Beginning in November it will soon to be operating on the FM dial!
“FM will attract some of the younger listeners, the 18- to 35-year-olds that AM typically doesn’t attract,” said Tickner.
WACK has a full lineup of news/talk/sports: The day starts at 5 a.m. with the Farm and Agribusiness Report, then from 6 to 8:30 a.m. you can hear Dean Amsler’s morning show. CBS news comes in at the top and bottom of every hour along with Wayne County and regional news. The local talk show, “Live Line” begins at 8:35 a.m. Then starting at 9 a.m., the combination of Sean Hannity, Glen Beck and Dave Ramsey forms what the station dubs the “Great American Talk Show Line-Up.” In the evening, sports programs dominate the schedule, including the Buffalo Bills, the New York Yankees, NASCAR, Syracuse University and local high school basketball and football coverage.
WACK also organizes community events, two of which are having milestone anniversaries this year: the Kids Christmas Party and the Easter Egg Hunt.
“We re proud we’ve been doing these events for 35 years along with providing quality programing and local news to the people in Wayne County and the Finger Lakes for 62 years!” said Tickner.
This year the Kids Christmas Party will be Sat., Dec. 21, at Marbletown Fire Department Hall.
Now with WACK’s foray into FM radio, I’m sure we’ll see another 62 years of great music along with local/region/state and world programming.
Evans is the director of the Museum of Wayne County History.