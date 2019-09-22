I am a retired school librarian with lots of experience who volunteered to catalog the reference books into the Museum of Wayne County History’s museum software beginning in 2005.
For the last 14 years I have been a staple at the museum every Wednesday afternoon as I continue to catalogue all of their books, documents and photographs. I am about to reach the 3,000 mark in the computer!
As I do, I am learning all sorts of interesting tidbits. For example, did you know that Governor DeWitt Clinton wrote a series of articles under the pen name “Hibernicus” about various areas of New York state? They were published in the early 1800s under the title “Letters On the Natural History and Internal Resources of New York.” The author’s true name was supposed to be a secret, but it wasn’t a well kept one.
I think the most interesting book I’ve come across so far was titled “Memoir” by Cadwallader Colden. It was an account, written in 1825, of the “Grand Canal Celebration at New York,” a “narrative of the festivities observed in honor of the completion of the Grand Erie Canal, uniting the waters of the great western lakes with the Atlantic Ocean.” Among other things, the book lists all of the societies, fire departments, bands, etc., that were in the parade in New York City, along with where and how they lined up. The report also lists all the other celebrations in the towns along the canal.
In 1869, New York state published a book of “Engravings of Plans, Profiles and Maps Illustrating the Standard Models From Which are Built the Important Structures of the Canals of New York State.” The book has about 25 pages, most of which fold out to a much larger size and show drawings of timber locks, road bridges, aqueducts and arch truss bridges in various sizes; dams and bulkheads; composite locks; culverts and all the other public and farm structures needed along the length of the canals in New York state. I think they would still work just fine today.
Also in the reference library are a series of almanacs of New York state from about 1832 to about 1945. In each of these are listed the principal lakes, rivers and canals; railroads under construction and completed; distances between principal cities and towns; railroad and steamboat lines; distances from place to place on the Erie Canal; canal and state routes, etc. It makes interesting reading when comparing it to the modern routes (or the loss of those routes today.)
A book titled “Along the Rochester and Sodus Bay Line” was published between 1911 and 1915. There is no date in the book, so I had to make an educated guess. A knowledgeable person might be able to look at the pictures of Webster, Ontario, Williamson and Sodus and make a better guess than I when the book was published. The book also contains an interesting list of the businesses of those towns at that time.
“Riding High,” while not specifically about Wayne County, continues the transportation theme. It is a history of the bicycle in all its forms and includes the beginning of the motorcycle.
In 1955, McGraw-Hill published “Trolley Car Treasury.” While the book by itself is interesting, what are more pertinent to Wayne County are the pieces of paper found inside the cover of this donated book. There is a photocopy of track lines curving to a bridge, a photograph of three men on the rear of a trolley car and a small envelope addressed to “the motorman of the Dean Richmond.” Inside the envelope is a note reading “Please accept these bouquets with the compliments of Miss Adelaide Richmond and Miss Fanny Haskell” and a ticket stub from Lyons to Syracuse. There is also a small card for the “Funeral of the Late / Dean Richmond / New York Central Rail Road.”
Oh, the questions:
“Who was the late Dean Richmond, a trolley car or a route or a person?”
“Who were the ladies, and what was their relationship with the motorman?”
“Who were the men in the photo?”
When I finished cataloguing the museum’s collection of books for the library I began on their documents. Two sets of documents stand out in my mind. The first is part of the school reports sent to the state Education Department from 1920 until 1935. For those carrying out genealogy, the reports list the teachers, where they lived, what they taught and how much they made. In the report it’s absolutely evident that female teachers made much less than their male counterparts.
The University Extension Circle of Lyons is the other set of documents that I found very interesting. This club started about 1906 and comprised Lyons residents who had attended college. They would meet once a week to choose topics that they would then research and present to the group at another meeting. They gave presentations on one to three topics per evening and to each other on all sorts of subjects such as art, music, politics and more. Sadly, only their subjects and some of their notes on the evening are included.
All of these books and documents are contained in the collection at the Museum of Wayne County History in Lyons.
A retired school librarian, Jorgensen volunteers at the Wayne County Museum of History and elsewhere.