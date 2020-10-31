It’s hard to believe 30 years have passed since the first Lyons Peppermint Days.
The year was 1990 and the first Lyons Peppermint Days were held in June. The year before was a bicentennial year for the settling of Lyons. As a history teacher and local Lyonian, I thought we should have a special day for this milestone.
I organized a town committee and we, in turn, planned a one-day celebration called “Bicentennial Day: Lyons Settlement 1789.” The Lyons residents enjoyed it so much — with a re-enactment on the canal, food and specialty booths in the park and grand parade — that they clamored for another day in 1990 and asked me to chair it.
Over that year I also had been appointed town historian and thought this would be a great opportunity for the town to gather together annually like so many surrounding communities ... so Lyons Peppermint Days were created.
I thought peppermint was appropriate since towns around us had agricultural titles for their festivals, such as Phelps with sauerkraut, Williamson with apple blossoms and Newark with roses. And of course, it seemed like the right fit because Lyons was once “the peppermint capital of the world!”
The first Peppermint Days festival was only one day and scheduled the first weekend in June so that we could have the local school bands involved. Thirty years later, Lyons Peppermint Days are running strong, thanks to so many wonderful volunteers as chairpersons and committee members who carry on the tradition.
Lyons Peppermint Days are also no longer just one day. They start on the Wednesday before the second weekend in July with an ecumenical community service and run through the following Sunday. Lyons Peppermint Days have become a time when families actually plan their family reunions. We have crowds from around our area who especially enjoy the Saturday evening fireworks. They have become a great community get-together!
That same year as town historian I felt it time for Lyons history to have its own identity. I suggested to several local residents that I would like to see Lyons have its own Historical Society because we had always relied on the Wayne County Historical Society as our base (since we are the county seat).
Several interested residents came forward and we created what today is the Lyons Heritage Society. We are 100 members strong and since 2011 we have owned and managed the Hotchkiss Peppermint Factory building as the Peppermint Museum.
The Lyons Heritage Society oversees Lyons history with an archives (located in the museum) as well as a Lyons Room that displays exhibits relating to Lyons history. The pandemic did prevent the museum from opening this past summer.
The Lyons Heritage Society has many fundraising activities as well as two annual dinners. It participates in local festivities such as Lyons Peppermint Days and Pumpkinpalooza with booths in the park. Monthly meetings engage speakers on various local historical topics. We are also members of Lyons Main Street/Lyons Chamber of Commerce and WHO, the Wayne County Historians Organization.
Congratulations Lyons Heritage Society on your 30th anniversary!
Alena is director of the Lyons Peppermint Museum and served as president of the Lyons Heritage Society from 2010-18.