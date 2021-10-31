He will never amount to much” was the searing indictment of a young Lyons man by his sweetheart’s father. In hindsight, one wonders who that sweetheart might have been, and whether her father ever regretted those words.
This young man he referred to would go on to become CEO of U.S. Steel and a multimillionaire many times over. He would donate millions to Cornell University and Law School. To the village of Lyons, home of his childhood and youth, he would gift his former family home, then spend a quarter of a million dollars to add a community center with a stage and basketball court onto the property. The site of his father’s old tannery became “Taylor Park.” Churches and hospitals in Lyons and New York City were recipients of his largesse.
Who was this man that few people today know?
In the winter of 1874, William and Mary Underhill Taylor’s third child, Myron, was born and welcomed by elder brothers Willard, 6, and Morgan, 3. His early years in Lyons, just as his early adult years, seem to have passed in relative obscurity. Myron Taylor graduated from the old Lyons Union School and entered Cornell Law School. Nearly new at the time, Cornell Law had no prerequisite for a university degree. Taylor received his law degree in 1894 and was admitted to the New York State Bar in 1895.
From his parents’ home on the northwest corner of Broad and Church streets in Lyons, Taylor spent the next few years trying to establish a thriving law practice in his hometown. Most of his cases mentioned in newspapers from those early Lyons years were mortgage foreclosures and lien judgments. None seemed particularly lucrative for a young lawyer trying to make his mark in the world — and perhaps impress some unknown young lady’s parents. In 1899, Taylor ran for the state Assembly on the Democratic ticket; he lost, badly. A group photo taken at the local Masonic Lodge which Taylor joined shows a serious young man, but not yet the iron-jawed business titan of later years.
By 1900, Taylor was dividing his time between Lyons and New York City, where elder brother Willard was already prospering in diverse business ventures. While handling litigation for his father’s tannery, Taylor bid on and won a government contract to make mail pouches. That was the turning point. The company expanded quickly, switching from leather to cotton for the mailbags, and Taylor began to buy up struggling cotton mills, modernizing them and refining their labor practices.
Elusive retirement
By the 1920s he had become extremely wealthy, with a townhouse in Manhattan and a country estate on Long Island (Killingworth, which had once belonged to his Underhill ancestors). His holdings were a sizable share of the entire U.S. textile industry — but, with remarkable foresight, Taylor liquidated before the market went bust. By 1927, he was ready to retire and spend time traveling with his wife, Anabel Mack, daughter of a Scottish shipping magnate from the Cleveland, Ohio, area whom he had married in 1906. But then his friend, J.P. Morgan, talked him into taking over the financial reins at U.S. Steel.
In just a few years, Taylor had trimmed the commodity giant’s debt from a mind-boggling (for the 1920s) $400 million to just $60 million, saving the company $31 million a year. After the 1929 stock market crash and during the ensuing dark days of the Great Depression, rather than fire employees he reduced their hours, allowing 75,000 workers to keep their jobs. By 1932, Taylor had become chairman and CEO, and in 1937 he became the first head of a major U.S. company to sign a collective bargaining agreement with labor. Although others blasted him for it, J.P. Morgan applauded.
In April of 1938, Taylor stepped down from his position at U.S. Steel, but once again his plan to retire was quashed. When President Franklin Delano Roosevelt calls, it’s difficult to say no!
From trying to aid and resettle Jewish refugees fleeing from Hitler’s Germany to becoming Roosevelt’s personal representative to Pope Pius XII, Taylor rarely had time for leisure. At last, in 1950, with the Cold War changing the mission with which he had been entrusted, Taylor finally felt he could retire and spend time with his beloved Anabel.
Throughout all of these years, Taylor eschewed publicity. Pictures and interviews of him were rare. He seems to have been that rare individual for whom a job well done and a life well-lived were their own rewards. He didn’t feel the need to have others know exactly what he did. He just went about his work, quietly and steadfastly.
Upon his death in 1959, The New York Times’ lengthy obituary ended with a succinct observation Taylor himself would likely have approved: “His was, indeed, a useful life.”
- Writer’s note: The “He will never amount to much” quote was found in an old file of short articles at the Museum of Wayne County History.