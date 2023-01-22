HAPPY BIRTHDAY MACEDON!
On January 29 of this year, you will be 200 years old! What an accomplishment. Here’s a look back at where we started.
It seems to me that the 1780s were an incredible time of change for our town, with the first settlement of the Phelps and Gorham Purchase taking place in July 1789. The land was surveyed into six-mile square townships that were laid out in a grid of ranges and tracts. The ranges ran from east to west and tracts were from south to north. The township was divided into 72 lots of 320 acres. Macedon would eventually be designated Tract 12, Range 3.
One of my favorite books on Macedon is the “Pioneers of Macedon and other Papers of the Macedon Center Historical Society,” compiled by Mary Louise Eldredge in 1912.
Turner’s History also says, “The first settler of Macedon was Webb Harwood, from Adams, Mass., who came with his wife and built a cabin on the rise of ground near the first canal lock west of Palmyra, and about one-half mile east of the village of Macedon and overlooking it. He was accompanied by Bennett Bates, Johnathan Warner, and Noah Porter, who were unmarried. They made the journey with an ox team and wagon in forty-six days, in the spring of 1789.” (“Pioneers of Macedon,” M. Eldredge, p. 13)
It wasn’t until 1823 that legislation was passed creating the Town of Macedon from what was then Palmyra, Ontario County. It was on April 11 the same year that Wayne County was officially acknowledged by the New York State Legislature, formed from both Ontario and Seneca counties. This is very important information if you are doing research! If you wish to look at documents for events occurring before 1823 then you must go to Ontario County for records.
Macedon began growing quickly. We have local families that can trace their roots back to the town’s founding. Agriculture was a very important part of our community. The Packard family was one of Macedon’s original settlers and they will be looking forward to their own bicentennial at Packard Valley Farms in 2025. There are so many families that still exist in our area, some even have streets named after them. You might recognize: Airy, Aldrich, Allen, Allyn, Baker, Bastian, Beal, Bills, Billing, Durfee, Hance, Herendeen, Hoag, Jennings, Lapham, Mann, Norton, Osband, Packard, Porter, Ramsdell, Reed, Smith, Taber and Willits to name a bunch.
Early businesses included many mills, as well as the Bickford Huffman Grain Drills business. Famous worldwide for their double seeding grain drills, this company provided employment to hundreds of people in our community while perfecting the art of farming and planting seeds. You’ll find one of their grain drills at the Wayne County Historical Society — or at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Mich., if you want to plan a trip. Macedon continues to grow and make history while encouraging new businesses to settle here.
Education and religion were important to people in our community. Prior to the establishment of Macedon High School, students could attend the Macedon Academy, built in 1853. Hundreds of students, both male and female, went to this school until it closed in 1903.
The First Baptist Church of Macedon will be celebrating its 223rd birthday this year. It was formed in 1800 with the help of Webb Harwood. The Methodists have a church in Macedon Center. The exact date of its organization is not known (it is believed to be prior to 1812). The current church building was erected in 1847 on land donated by Durfee Osband. The Quakers also had a large presence in our area, with not one but two meetinghouses in Macedon Center. Built around 1868, one still stands today on the southeast corner of Canandaigua and Macedon Center roads. It is now owned by the Macedon Historical Society and has been repurposed as the Macedon Center Meeting House — a place where community members can meet and celebrate.
The Macedon Bicentennial Committee has been very busy over the past two years preparing for our bicentennial. Plans are under way for our second Macedon Heritage Festival this fall. It will be a day of celebration with music, food, beverages, local organizations, craft vendors and children’s activities. We look forward to this event along with the World Fife and Drum Festival sponsored by the Towpath Volunteer Fife and Drum Corps. It will take place Sept. 2 at Canal Park, Lock 30, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Our plans are well under way with the evening ending with a torchlight parade, and hopefully fireworks! We are looking for sponsors and participants; please let us know if you are interested.
Macedon will also be joining Wayne County in many events planned throughout the year, including our April 11 Founding Day Celebration at Carey Lake in Walworth and at the Wayne County Fair Aug. 14-19, including a torch relay through each town in Wayne County.