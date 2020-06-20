Gordon Granger was born in 1821 in the small hamlet of Joy, N.Y. — which is located south of the village of Sodus in Wayne County. Little is known about his early years other than he taught in 1840 during the first year of the Pre-Emption schoolhouse in Sodus.
In 1841 Granger attended West Point and graduated in 1845. The following year he fought in the Mexican-American War, where he served with distinction and received two citations for gallantry in Winfield Scott’s army.
During the Civil War he became a Major General in the Union Army. History remembers him for two reasons: He was the Savior of Chickamauga and the man behind “Juneteenth.”
On Sept. 20, 1863, during the second day of the battle of Chickamauga, without orders he reinforced General Thomas’ 14th Corps on Snodgrass Hill — which was about to collapse. This action staved off the Confederate attackers until dark and prevented a disaster for the Union Army.
When the war ended, Granger was given command of the District of Texas. Arriving in Galveston, he quickly realized that the slaves in Texas were unaware that they had been freed. On June 19, 1865 in the city of Galveston, one of the first orders of business was to read to the people of Texas Granger’s General Order No. 3 which began with:
“The people of Texas are informed that in accordance with a Proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection therefore existing between them becomes that between employer and free laborer.”
This set off joyous demonstrations and thus the annual Juneteenth celebration was born. The name Juneteenth is a combination “June” and “nineteenth,” the date of its celebration. At first the celebration involved church-centered community gatherings in Texas. It spread across the South and became more commercialized in the 1920s and 1930s. Often the centerpiece was a food festival.
A third stage was reached in the civil rights movement of the 1960s, when the focus became the story of struggle for postwar civil rights. The 1970s saw a fourth stage, which returned the focus to African-American freedom and arts. By the 21st century Juneteenth was celebrated in most major cities across the United States.
Activists are pushing Congress to recognize Juneteenth as a national holiday. It is now recognized as a state holiday or special day of observance in 49 of the 50 states. Today many African-Americans consider June 19, 1865 their independence day — their Fourth of July. Locally, large Juneteenth celebrations occur each year in Rochester, Syracuse and Buffalo. Traditions include public readings of the Emancipation Proclamation and singing traditional songs.
On Jan. 10, 1876, Gordon Granger died in Santa Fe, N.M., where he was serving in command of the District of New Mexico. He is buried at Lexington Cemetery in Kentucky.
In retrospect, it is very fitting that a man from Joy brought so much joy to a suppressed people in our country.
Farrington is the former Village of Sodus Point historian and now documents history for the townofsodushistoricalsocoety.org website.