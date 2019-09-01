The steamboat companies on Lake Keuka (as it was called in the late 19th century) loved moonlit nights in the summer months. They ran special excursions and lined up bands to play on the boats. Often they would stop at one of the lake resorts for people to have dinner and sometimes they would just cruise on the lake. These excursions often lasted into the early morning hours. On occasion, a person onboard would get home and write a detailed, and sometimes flowery, description of the experience for the local newspapers. A few examples:
The Penn Yan Democrat, 1860“THE PEOPLE’S EXCURSION — One of the pleasant and memorable episodes of the season was the ‘People’s Excursion’ on the steamer Steuben last Wednesday. The shower of Wednesday morning deterred many from making the venture; nevertheless a “right merrie and goodlie companie” appeared at the steamboat wharf in Penn Yan a little after the appointed hour and embarked for the excursion. The gay little Steuben was swung loose from her moorings, the ever courteous and reliable Captain Gregg laid skillful hands upon the wheel and soon the petite craft began to ‘walk the waters like a thing of life.’ Ball’s excellent band was also there with wind and stringed instruments and soon the upper deck was cleared for ‘the mazes of the giddy dance’ which passed off right merrily. The sky soon ceased weeping, the sun after a time glimmered through the clouds and Keuka, the fairest of little lakes in Western New York, smiled reciprocally under the sunlight. On sped the steamer — on went the dance — gay was the hilarity; and care seemed flung to the fresh morning breeze while cheerfulness and beaming mirth swayed the joyous crowd. At about 3 o’clock Hammondsport was reached and the company debarked and marched in procession to the hotel kept by Mr. A. Brundage where a bountiful and excellent repast was served up speedily for the benefit of nearly two hundred appreciative and remarkably hungry individuals. After which a dance was next in order in Mr. Brundage’s ballroom which had been decorated and duly set in order. ‘The shades of night were falling fast’ before the return trip was even thought of, when the company adjourned the dancing once more to the deck of the Steuben which was soon ‘homeward bound.’ The scenery along the shores of the lake was even more beautiful than by daylight — more grand and impressive at least. The sky was clear and lighted only by glimmering stars. On either hand rose wooded hills whose summits stood out in well defined but shadowy outlines against the horizon. The waves splashed and murmured faint music as the little steamer’s bow cleft the water, and mingled weirdly with the gay sounds of the music and the innocent revelry on the upper deck. The engine puffed and clanked as if weary with its labor and from the smokestack flew up myriads of fiery sparks, eclipsing in brilliancy the stars and the uprising moon. To us, as we leaned idly over the rail, indulging in a contemplation of these blended scenes, the homeward trip was worth all the rest save — and we’ll confess it frankly — the admirable dinner fixed up by Warner Cook, which infused new life and strength into the wearied frames of so many hungry folks!”
The Yates County Chronicle, 1876“On Lake Keuka, A Pleasant Pleasuring Party from Penn Yan — Music, Moonlight, Love and Flowers — Enjoyment Generally — Fortune sometimes casts our lines in pleasant waters and nature yields bountifully to our creel of pleasure, but it is very seldom that the good dame is so lavish of her choice gifts as she was on the occasion of the grand musical excursion and basket picnic from Penn Yan to Grove Spring and Hammondsport on Wednesday, June 28th, into which we found ourselves unexpectedly, but most delightfully, sandwiched.
We had been spending a few days in the pleasant village of Penn Yan, enjoying the generous hospitality of some of its citizens. Bidding our friends goodbye on Wednesday morning, we wended our way to the steamboat landing when to our surprise, we found a multitude of pleasant people onboard the steamer Yates and lining the shore along the dock.
The gentlemen and fair ladies of Penn Yan had turned out en masse for a festal day on the limpid waters of lovely Lake Keuka. The excursion was got up under the auspices of the Penn Yan Harmonic Union. The party was composed of Hyatt’s Military Band, the Penn Yan Quartet Club, Miss Helen V. Bridgman, pianist, H.S. Bridgman, violinist, Frank Phillips, cornet, E.H. Hopkins, alto, George S. Norris, basso, Gillette’s Orchestra, and about 300 more of Penn Yan’s noblest citizens and loveliest ladies.
The signal for starting was given, and amid charming music from the band, the waving of handkerchiefs, and farewell adieus, the little boat glided gracefully through the silver-crested waves of the lake on her way to Grove Spring. The entire party was in the best of spirits and the ride was a charming one. Close about us were whisperings of pleasure at the scenes through which we passed, while all around us was a grand moving panorama of picturesque hills, promontories, farm houses, woods and vineyards that surpass in beauty and loveliness anything to be seen this side of the Rocky Mountains. If any doubt this let them place themselves in as pleasant a position as we were before deciding.”
The Yates County Chronicle, 1879“MOONLIGHT TRIP TO GROVE SPRING — The excursion last Tuesday night on the steamer Yates by the K.B. Club and their friends to Grove Spring was a very pleasant, quiet, social affair and may be pronounced an unmitigated success. The start was made in the cool of the evening and the sail up was rendered delightful by a refreshing breeze and by the sweet sounds evoked by Hyatt’s Band which accompanied the excursionists. As the boat rounded Bluff Point, the scene was lighted up by the full-orbed, rising moon and the towering Bluff and the opposing hills covered with a light haze, with the two arms of the lake stretching back into obscurity, made a picture of enchantment that seemed to need but a touch of some fairy’s wand to cause it to dissolve from mortal vision. Shortly after the arrival of the Yates at Grove Spring, the steamer Lulu brought another delegation of equal size and merit. The combined parties were soon merrily engaged in the dance to the music of Ball’s full orchestra. At about twelve o’clock the company entered upon the equally pleasant task of disposing of a most substantial and tastefully gotten up repast prepared by mine host Cole of the Grove Spring House. After a short return to dancing, the parties repaired to their respective boats and the Penn Yan delegation was soon landed in the quiet village streets at a moderately early hour of the morning, little the worse for wear and well satisfied with the success of the trip.”
The biggest moonlight excursion was in August of 1895. Promoted as the Monster Moonlight Excursion, it was the brainchild of Harry Morse, the popular captain of the Mary Bell, the finest of all the Keuka steamers. At a given time on the evening of Aug. 7, one steamboat, the Holmes, left Hammondsport at the end of the southern branch of the lake loaded with people and the Hammondsport Band. At the same time the Halsey left from Branchport at the end of the west branch with the Prattsburg Band, also at full capacity. Morse’s boat, the Mary Bell, left the steamboat dock in Penn Yan with the Penn Yan Band. The three boats met off the end of Bluff Point. The other two were lashed to the sides of the Mary Bell, platforms were put between them and colored lights were strung between the boats to add to the occasion. The people, who paid all of 25 cents for a ticket, moved freely between the three boats and the three bands. The Mary Bell slowly powered them from the end of the Bluff to Hammondsport and then back while the people dined and danced. The 1,800 people on board didn’t get home until well after 3 a.m. the next morning.
MacAlpine is the author of several books on local history. Among them is “Steamboats On Keuka Lake: Penn Yan, Hammondsport, and the Heart of the Finger Lakes” which he co-authored with Charles R. Mitchell. It is sold at book retailers all around Keuka Lake as well as on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.