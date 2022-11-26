Following the March 23, 2022, fire at the Thatcher Group Inc. plant on Route 104 in Williamson, demolition work uncovered a mural hidden behind an interior wall, signed and dated in 1974.
The mural, unknown to the present owners, came as quite a surprise. Thatcher Facility Maintenance Manager Mike Keller wanted to find the artist and preserve this historic artwork. Keller contacted Williamson Code Enforcement Officer Duane Smeatin, who in turn reached out to Marion Town Historian Caryn Devlin. Seneca Foods had previously owned the building and its headquarters are in Marion. Smeatin thought Devlin might be interested. After viewing the mural herself, Devlin contacted Wayne County Bicentennial Co-Chair Gene Bavis who got in touch with Jean Bell, asking if she had ever painted a mural for Thatcher or Seneca Foods.
Bingo! Bell indeed was the artist of this mural titled “Apple Harvest.”
In 1974, Jim Howard of Ontario --plant manager for Seneca Foods, which processed applesauce — asked Bell to paint “something with apples” on a wall in their office area. She agreed and incorporated such appropriate historical details like the way the branches were pruned for hand-picking, a three-legged ladder used to get close to a tree and a picker’s canvas shoulder bag. The bag, contoured to the body, has a drawstring at the bottom to release the apples. At the special request of Howard’s secretary, Bell painted a squirrel at floor level.
The illustrative style 9-by-26-foot-wide mural is duotone. Duotone was a popular technique for illustration in print, and it suited the project’s budget and time frame. Painting the mural took about two weeks. At some point it was covered by an interior wall and by good fortune — albeit through a destructive event — the mural was discovered.
So, what is to become of this historic local artwork? How will it be restored and preserved for future generations to enjoy?
A shed roof will be built over the area to keep the mural protected from weather, as the mural wall will be part of an outdoor break space for Thatcher employees. At Thatcher’s request, Bell will have a primary role in the restoration of “Apple Harvest.” Possible treatments and enhancements for the mural were discussed during a meeting with Bell, Bavis, Thatcher representatives Keller and Plant Manager Fabian Taylor, and Mark DeCracker. DeCracker, a promoter and muralist for an organization called Mural Mania, is responsible for most of the outdoor public murals across Wayne County. Mural Mania artists will offer their talents and expertise in the restoration of “Apple Harvest.”
New contemporary content will be introduced and provide a setting for the original mural. The left will feature modern apple trees, pruned and trained to grow on fences, and field crops in full color. The right will feature a dairy scene. The themes are in keeping with Thatcher’s support of agriculture and dairy farming.
Life = art
Muralist Jean Bell’s life is living art. Freelancing for hire and volunteer work, Bell has been involved in the local art world through numerous undertakings such as community theater stage and costume design; working with students in stage design; historic painting depicting family histories; photo slide shows for former Ontario Town Historian Virginia Scully; illustrating end papers in two Ontario history books; and much more.
Before obtaining a communications degree and working at Xerox Corporation, Bell intensely studied color science. A Xerox manager asked her to paint an “interesting picture” of a 1970s color copier because otherwise, he said, it “looked like a washing machine.”
“I imagined it with three colored light sources and made the overlapping shadows follow the rules of color mixing,” Bell recalled.
A decade later, as a technical writer, trainer and quality manager for Xerox, Bell’s art experience with color mixing became useful, as she wrote the color modules for service, sales and customer training on the new color copier. Bell retired from Xerox in 1999.
Family collaborations are important. In 2016, Bell and her husband George, a wood carver, mentored an Eagle Scout candidate whose project resulted in two portable murals for St. Mary’s Church in Ontario. She has worked with her daughter, Linda, on art and communication projects; with her son, Greg, on stage design and set building at his children’s school, and with son, David, on 3-D murals for his home. Now, with George as researcher and Jean as publisher, the couple produce family histories through their publishing venture “Wayne & Ridge Publishing.”
From family projects and historical paintings to large scale murals for local businesses, Bell is a powerhouse of artistic energy.
Despite the unfortunate fire Thatcher this past spring, great collaborations have evolved. The Wayne County Bicentennial Committee is so pleased Bell’s hidden 1974 mural for Seneca Foods was discovered. This unique historic uncovering has led to a partnership between the Bicentennial Committee, Mural Mania, Thatcher Company and Jean Bell to create a monumental mural commemorating Wayne County’s history.
Come check it out! Wayne County IS historic to the core!
Fox is the Huron town historian and Bell is longtime Wayne County resident and local artist.