The Walworth Historical Society owns the two historically significant paintings created by Clara Billings Yeomans (1850-1926) that served as inspiration for the mural now found at the Walworth Post Office.
In 1879, Theron G. Yeomans of Walworth imported 32 Holstein cattle (two bulls and 30 females, mostly heifers) from Holland. In 1885, he became the first president of the Holstein-Fresian Association. Holstein cattle are renowned for their milk and butter production and they became the predominant breed in this area.
The single cow on the right side of the mural is Aaggie 2nd. As a 2-year old, she made an unofficial record of 17,746 lbs., 2 oz. of milk in a year, an unheard of performance by a 2-year old heifer at the time. Later, she produced a record 20,763 lbs., 3 oz. of milk in a year. The mural was created in 2013 by Cazenovia College Art Professor Corky Goss, assisted by his son Graham, and serves as a history lesson.
The original paintings were donated to the Walworth Historical Society by Emily Huntley whose husband, Clifford, was a direct descendant of Yeomans. They were stored for many years but not displayed because of their poor condition. Finally, in 2011-12, it was decided to apply for grants to have them restored.
When the paintings were taken to West Lake Conservators in Skaneateles, Chief Conservator John Sutton was very excited. He indicated that they were excellent examples of 19th century folk art and that the artist was very skilled. The larger painting shows some of the original herd brought to America by Yeomans and the smaller painting is of Aaggie 2nd, the prize-winning heifer. It was decided to put an image of Yeomans in the mural since his contributions to the dairy industry were significant.
The mural was completed in August and a dedication ceremony held on Oct. 6, 2013 with more than 150 people in attendance. The funds to create the mural were raised by donations from Walworth residents and former residents. A plaque recognizing the donors is found next to the mural along with a brief explanation of “Why Cows?,” the most common question asked while the artists were working on it. The answer, of course, was that Holstein cattle were very important to Walworth’s history and economy.
At one time Walworth and most of this area had many small family dairy farms with mostly Holsteins. Today, very few small farms exist as the dairy industry has become a series of much larger farms with greater automation that small family farms cannot afford.
The second mural in Walworth came about in 2014 because of interest created by the first one. The Walworth Lions Club had created a “Memory Garden” next to its storage building in Ginegaw Park. Each year the Lions Club organizes the Walworth Festival in the park in July. The event consists of a parade on Friday night as well as activities in the park on both Friday and Saturday.
In cooperation with the Walworth Recreation Department, the Walworth Lions Club and Mural Mania, it was decided to hold a “Mural Camp” for students. Four students under the direction of mural artist and art teacher James Zeger spent about a week creating the mural that depicts the parade and festival. Regular parade participants include the Towpath Volunteers, the Walworth Fire Department’s Old Truck, Larry Ruth’s Korean War Jeep and the Walworth Historical Society’s float built on a hay wagon and pulled by a tractor; all of these elements were included along with carnival rides in the background. The festival has changed a little over the years as the carnival rides have been discontinued, so the mural is a “memory” appropriate to the garden it overlooks.
Two more mural camps were held in 2015 and 2016 to create murals for the side of the shed in Ginegaw Park used in conjunction with the Farmers Market. The first was a summer scene featuring farm products to brighten up the market. The summer mural seemed a bit out of place during the winter when the shed is being used for ice skating, so a winter scene was painted on the back of the panels used for the summer mural. The claim that this is the “world’s only reversible mural” has yet to be refuted.
The fifth mural in Walworth is near the main entrance of the Walworth Town Hall. It is based on the Walworth Historical Society’s Landmarks of Walworth coverlet. It was completed in 2014 by Samantha Bush and friends as a part of her Girl Scout Gold Award requirements.
Bavis is the Walworth town historian.