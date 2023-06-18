In a tiny bungalow on Sheppard Street in Penn Yan lived a man whose life would make an exciting historical drama.
Nathaniel “Nat” Clark led an extraordinary life in his youth but eventually made his way to Penn Yan, where he lived out the rest of his days quietly working and raising a family. Many in the village did not know about his role in the Civil War, or the many hardships and adventures he experienced before taking his place in the community. A lengthy interview he gave to a Buffalo newspaper, which was reprinted in Yates County in his old age, detailed his fascinating past.
Clark was born around 1842 in Virginia, to an enslaved woman named Phoebe Clark, who was a weaver. Weaving was a trade that was dying off as machine-manufactured cloth became more affordable, so her skill was valuable. She wove all the cloth needed for the plantation owned by the Buckner family of Caroline and Rappahannock counties in Virginia.
The Clarks were enslaved by War of 1812 veteran Bailey Buckner, and then, after his death, by his widow Mildred Strother Buckner. Mrs. Buckner’s property was valued at $10,500 in 1860 (worth almost $400,000 today), and she held 100 people in bondage. When Mrs. Buckner died, relatives inherited the plantation, and sadly, all the enslaved people with it. The new enslavers hired out Clark to work in a hotel in Bowling Green, Va. (Bowling Green later turned into a nest of Confederate spies and even conspirators associated with John Wilkes Booth). It is not known what happened to Phoebe Clark.
While working in the hotel — with the money he earned going to the Buckner family — Clark and other enslaved people at the hotel were taken by Gen. Ambrose Burnside and Gen. George Meade of the Army of the Potomac to work for the Union Army. Meade sent Clark to Lt. Col. William Warner Clarke of Naples, N.Y., as a “cook and general caretaker.” Lt. Col. Clarke was the grandson of Col. William Clarke, who served in the Revolutionary War and settled in Italy, Yates County, around 1790.
Nat Clark was with the Ninth Army Corps’ Third Division for three years.
In Suffolk, Va., near the North Carolina border, Clark was taken prisoner by Confederate forces. It was the practice of the Confederate Army to return formerly enslaved prisoners to their enslavers, or even sell free Black people into slavery, but Clark and another man called Uncle Joe were chosen to cook on a Confederate vessel near the Albemarle Sound in North Carolina (the newspaper later reported this story as Clark being sent to cook on a Confederate ship called the Ram; there was no Confederate vessel named Ram, and Clark was likely referring to it being a type of vessel, which was called a “ram”). Clark was given a pass to cross Confederate lines to obtain food to cook.
After almost two months, Clark and Uncle Joe — along with three Confederate soldiers who wanted to desert — escaped from the ship. Clark’s pass allowed them to get through Confederate lines. His knowledge of the area from gathering food helped them melt into the Great Dismal Swamp that straddles the North Carolina-Virginia border. The Swamp had provided hiding places for escaped slaves for many generations before the war as well.
‘Canoe full of holes’
It is not known what happened to the Confederate deserters, but Clark and Uncle Joe burrowed through the swamp to reach Virginia on the other side, likely somewhere near Suffolk or Norfolk. They made for the James River to their north and obtained a canoe full of holes. They patched the holes with cloth ripped from their shirts, mixed with the marl clay soil. They rowed this canoe to a Union picket boat patrolling the river and were allowed on board.
Here the newspaper made another transcription error. It states that the captain, after speaking with Clark and Uncle Joe about their captivity, made his way to Plymouth, Va. Since there is no Plymouth, Va., on water, Clark likely said Portsmouth, a city on the James River with an important Naval base and shipyard for the Confederate Navy. Here, the captain of the Union packet boat, with information from Clark and his companion, fired upon the ship on which they had been imprisoned and sank it. Based on descriptions of the fates of various Confederate vessels, it is possible the ship was the Raleigh, which sank after exchanging gunfire with Union blockade ships.
Clark was taken to Roanoke Island, N.C., and met up again with Lt. Col. Clarke. They stayed together the rest of the war. After it was over, Clark decided to move North with Lt. Col. Clarke. The men sailed to New York City and took a train to Elmira. From Elmira, Nat rode Clarke’s horse Prince, to whom he was very “attached,” to Naples, where Clarke’s family lived. The lieutenant colonel’s brother-in-law, Cyrillo Lincoln, offered a job to Nat Clark. On the 1865 New York State Census, 24-year-old Nat Clark is listed as a servant-laborer in Lincoln’s household in Naples. Lt. Col. Clarke later became the sheriff of Ontario County.
In 1870, Clark married Emily Perry and they moved to Prattsburgh, where he farmed, and then to Naples. They were the parents of William, Nathaniel Jr., John, Louisa, Delia, Roella, and Herbert. Clark was widowed young and did not remarry. He finally moved to Penn Yan, where he ended up back in the hotel industry. Always a horse lover, his job was as the hotel’s hostler, caring for the guests’ horses.
Clark’s military experience was not only fascinating but started a tradition in his family. His grandson, Franklin, fought in World War I, and his great-grandson, Stanley H. Clark, fought in Korea. Stanley Clark joined the Johnson-Costello Post of the American Legion. He was later elected to be Commander of the Department of New York in the American Legion, and also served on its National Executive Committee.
Clark died in 1929 in his little home on Sheppard Street, taking with him Penn Yan’s connection to a man who escaped bondage and helped defeat a small part of the Confederate Navy.