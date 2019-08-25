The village of Newark, in the township of Arcadia, county of Wayne, was founded by Joseph A. Miller, Sr. in 1819 — 200 years ago this year!
In May 1819, Joseph Miller (1769 to 1831), then of Herkimer County, was awarded a contract to build 1 1/4 miles of the Erie Canal through the area that would become Newark, after having completed several other sections near Rome in 1817. Considering that work on the canal began July 4, 1817 in Rome, Miller was one of the first to receive a contract.
Newark owes its existence to the Erie Canal. Miller purchased 102.5 acres of land from farmers Jacob & Betsey Lusk for $3,500.33. The deed was signed on July 1, 1820. The other villages in the county on the canal — Macedon, Palmyra, Lyons and Clyde — were all founded before the canal was built, making Newark a true canal town.
The land purchased by Miller would become what is now downtown Newark. He secured the assistance of another canal engineer, Hiram Tibbets, in surveying and plotting a new village. McIntosh’s “History of Wayne County” (1877) describes it as “All about the stumps stood thickly; there were low, wet places, and an orchard of thirty apple and peach trees occupied what is now a portion of the village. Eastward was the original forest, through which only foot-paths led, with here and there small farm improvements and primitive log homes.”
Four hand-drawn maps from the 1820s exist: one on sheepskin, two on paper and another on fabric. One is believed to be the original Tibbets map (on display at the Newark Public Library). Two are on display at the Newark-Arcadia Museum, including the sheepskin example which is signed by Miller and dated February 1829. There is also a map at the Ontario County Archives. Wayne County was formed from a part of Ontario County in 1823.
The maps show Newark’s original streets: Vienna Street (Main), which went south to Phelps, then called Vienna; Palmyra and Canal streets (West and East Union), Miller Street, Norton Street (East Avenue) and Bartle Street (Williams). The canal is shown prominently as the Grand Canal. The Public Square is still in existence as Central Park. There were 101 building lots shown, ranging in price from $30 and up. Only 10 were north of the canal at the time. The maps also show the heavily forested areas as well as the original Lusk apple and peach orchard.
Additionally, the map also shows two canal basins on the south side and on either side of the Vienna Street bridge. A basin was used to accommodate loading and unloading of both freight and passengers well out of the way of the steady flow of traffic.
Newark would quickly become a great wheat market, with large quantities of grain brought to the canal port. It was not uncommon at certain times for loaded wagons to be stretched for two miles in either direction, each waiting its turn to be loaded onto the boats.
Miller and his family were known to come from Vermont, being born there in 1769 before Vermont was even a state. He is referred to as Capt. Miller on one of the first maps, which may suggest he served in the War of 1812. However, no documentation has been found so far.
Miller built the first frame house in the village in 1820. It originally stood on Vienna Street (South Main). After a few years, it was realized that this site would make valuable building lots. The house was moved just around the corner onto Miller Street where it stood for many years until 1952, being torn down to build a bank. Today, there is a historical marker on this site.
Miller’s wife was named Polly, which genealogists have said was a nickname for Mary. They had three sons and a daughter. Joseph Jr. (1797 to 1879) was a successful businessman, co-owning Miller & Cronise Hardware Store which also produced the “Continental Coffee Pot.” Joseph Jr. married Louisa Fletcher in December 1823, the first marriage in Newark. Their son, Allen, was the first child born in Newark in 1825.
Joseph Sr. had a number of accomplishments after founding Newark. In 1824, he built Marvin Hall, a two-story building used as a school on the first floor. The second floor was used as a Masonic Hall (Miller was a Mason).
The school then became a town hall after a new cobblestone school was built on Bartle (now Church) Street. A lending library was started. Miller was one of the first trustees; he also owned a large library of books.
The proudest day of Miller’s life may well have been on Oct. 28, 1825, when Newark was visited by Gov. DeWitt Clinton and other dignitaries as the Wedding of the Waters was celebrated all along the route of the Grand Canal. From an early newspaper account it was stated “A few minutes before 11 o’clock the fleet of canal boats hove in sight. Their appearance was greeted by the discharge of cannon, and minute guns were fired ... each heart beat with rapture, and every countenance beamed with pleasure.”
All gathered at Brown’s Coffee House, with appropriate toasts made: by the Governor “This flourishing village, the offspring of the canal.” By the Lt. Governor — “The independent freemen of the west, may they never learn to stoop, except to the bridges on their own canal.” Miller toasted the president of the United States, John Quincy Adams.
Miller died Jan. 5, 1831 at the age of 61. His epitaph mentions a lingering affliction. The “Wayne Sentinel” of Palmyra (Newark had no newspaper at this time) said, “Capt. Joseph Miller, aged about 65 years. Capt. Miller was an early settler in this county. He was a man of undeviating integrity, and ended his earthly career much esteemed and lamented by a numerous circle of friends and relatives.”
A good friend, John Wesley Benton, said “he was a man of clear head and vigorous spirit.”
In a letter in the collection of the Newark-Arcadia Historical Society, written July 6, 1823 and mailed from Newark, includes a description of the new village of Newark. Dr. James H. Ball had this to say: “... Should the county prosper I anticipate that the new village of Newark will in the course of a century become a larger and populous city — the first house was erected last season ... about 3/4 mile east of it are three locks ... and to which there is no doubt the village will soon be extended.”
Newark has indeed grown and prospered, with much of its great history attributed to the building of the Erie Canal and Joseph Miller’s vision for a new community along its banks.
Davis is director of the Newark-Arcadia Historical Society.
