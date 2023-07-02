Many people know that “Baby Bear” is the fond local name given to the smallest of the three Greek Revival, brick Seneca County government buildings in the village of Ovid. Less well-known is the fact that Baby Bear was the meeting site of a Grand Army of the Republic Post of Civil War veterans for many years, and that in many recent years it has been the meeting location of a local camp (chapter) of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War.
There actually were two different G.A.R. Posts in Ovid, with one succeeding the other. The first was the Charles P. Little Post No. 40, Department of New York, and was established on Oct. 3, 1873. In the first 2½ years of its existence, the Post spent several hundred dollars for projects that included setting up a soldiers’ lot in the Union Cemetery for the burial of poor soldiers who served in the Civil War; removing their bodies from Potter’s Field and burying them in the new soldiers’ lot with suitable headstones; for the relief of sick and disabled veteran comrades; and for other charitable acts.
The Post’s membership was as large as 56, but, by 1876, there were only 21 members in good standing. The post, which never held its meetings in the Baby Bear building, was disbanded in 1877. On Dec. 30, 1880, a charter was granted to the Charles T. Harris Post No. 325, Department of New York. The Harris Post, on the other hand, did meet in Baby Bear for many years.
G.A.R. and SUVCW posts were typically named for a local veteran. Charles P. Little — for whom the first Ovid G.A.R. post was named — enlisted on Dec. 21, 1863, in Company E of the 148th NY Volunteers, at the age of 29. He was killed in action near Petersburg, Va., on June 18, 1864. The 1860 U.S. Census lists him as living in the town of Varick, that he was a farm laborer, and his wife was Phoebe. Charles and Phoebe Brokaw of Ovid married on March 12, 1857, and had three children: Catherine (Kate), John C., and Harriet. Both Charles and Phoebe Little are buried in the Ovid Union Cemetery.
Charles T. Harris enlisted on Sept. 12, 1861, as a private in Company C of the 126th NY Infantry. This meant that he served under Capt. Winfield Scott of Farmer (Interlaken) and Lt. Thomas R. Lounsbury. He was promoted to sergeant on Jan. 13, 1863, and was killed in action on July 2, 1863, at Gettysburg. He was buried in the National Cemetery at Gettysburg. Harris was born in Sheldrake and was a merchant at the time of his enlistment.
The current SUVCW Post is named for David Genoa Caywood, who was born in Ovid on July 2, 1839. He studied law in the office of John E. Seeley prior to his enlistment in the Civil War. His wife was Ellen, and they were the parents of two sons, David and William, and three daughters, Clara, Nellie and Mary.
Caywood enlisted on Aug. 30, 1861, as a private in the 33d NY Infantry. He was taken prisoner on May 4, 1862, and sent to the infamous Libby prison in Richmond, Va. Caywood was part of a prisoner exchange on May 18, 1862, and returned to service in his regiment with a promotion to the rank of lieutenant. After suffering a wound in his leg, he was discharged on June 6, 1862.
Following the Civil War, he practiced law and then went to New York City. Caywood served in the police force there, then worked 17 years in the subtreasury, and finally worked in the insurance business. He died on Feb. 10, 1890, and is buried in the Ovid Union Cemetery.
Baby Bear meetings
It is not clear just when this Harris G.A.R. post began holding its meetings at Baby Bear; at least initially, the post was meeting elsewhere in the village of Ovid. The earliest reference that Roland David Neiss, secretary of the current SUVCW Caywood Camp, has found about the Harris G.A.R. post meeting in the “County Building” (presumably Baby Bear) is during 1892.
Between 1887 and into the 1890s, Abram Wilson was Seneca County clerk and was also the G.A.R. post commander at that time. It is likely that he may have made arrangements for the G.A.R. post to have its own meeting place in Baby Bear.
Baby Bear originally was built in 1845 to be the site of the Seneca County Clerk’s Office when Ovid alternated every three years with Waterloo as the Seneca County seat. When the Mama Bear building was constructed in 1861, it became the site for the county Clerk’s Office. After 1861, Baby Bear was used in various capacities before it became the “permanent” meeting site of the G.A.R. Post (based on a multi-year lease agreement with Seneca County government).
Membership in the Harris G.A.R. Post continued to decline, largely because of the deaths of aging Civil War veterans. The number of members dwindled to just two in 1927, when, according to G.A.R. rules, the post was required to turn in its charter. Replacing this G.A.R. post was the Caywood Camp, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, which had been meeting in Baby Bear ever since being chartered in 1914. The (ladies) Auxiliary No. 72 has been meeting in Baby Bear since the chapter was chartered in 1925.
The Caywood Camp SUVCW has a current five-year lease agreement with Seneca County.
Because Baby Bear has had a long connection with local chapters of the G.A.R. and the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, current Caywood Camp commander Edward O’Brien felt it would be appropriate for a historic marker honoring this tie. He was instrumental in securing a grant from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation for the new historic marker that will be dedicated at 1 p.m. July 8. The marker will be located in front of the Baby Bear building.
Membership in the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War is open to any male descendant of a veteran of the Civil War who was not dishonorably discharged. For membership information in the New York Department of the SUVCW, visit https://nysuvcw.org/.