History for 232 years carries an enormous amount of change and accomplishments. Palmyra — from 1789 to 2023 — is a perfect example. It includes inventors, innovators and visionaries. They were engineers, authors, politicians, photographers, bankers, manufacturers and military leaders.
Here is a small snippet of them for your reading pleasure.
On June 17, 1761, our founder, John Swift, was born. He served as a distinguished military leader and played a pivotal role in shaping Palmyra’s development. Swift purchased Township 12 District 2 and 3 in 1789 from Phelps and Gorham, creating the Palmyra area. In 1823, Macedon separated from Palmyra, creating its own identity.
Swift’s foresight paved the way for the establishment of vital infrastructure, including roads and bridges. Moreover, his efforts in promoting education and advocating for the welfare of the townsfolk left an indelible mark on Palmyra’s history.
This early flintlock rifle with cherry stock, octagon barrel and exquisite silver engravings was built by Palmyra gun maker Stillman Jackson. His store was on Main Street from 1829 until 1855. A few of his firearms exist today and are very collectible.
From early “town criers” to present-day newscasts, the promulgating of information has always been vital. The first newspaper in what was to become Wayne County was the Palmyra Register, first published on Nov. 6, 1817. Numerous named papers followed with most reflecting the political views of their owners. Interesting newspaper names included: Free Soul Party, Palmyra Freeman, Anti-Masonic Star, The Palmyra Whig and many others. Our local newspaper history ended when the Palmyra Courier-Journal ceased publication.
A popular subject
There has always been an abundance of books concerning our town, many penned by local residents, starting in 1830 with “The Book of Mormon” printed by E.B. Grandin. Aside from The Bible, the initial first edition of 3,000 copies was the largest printing job to date in the United States.
A most unusual book, “The Hunt” by T. Lucien Wright, was published by Pinnacle in 1991. It is a horror/vampire tale centered on the village of Palmyra, with numerous references to local residents, locations and businesses.
The 1945 book “The Towpath,” authored by Rochester newsman Arch Merrill, refers to Palmyra as “a distinct village drenched in history, the Grand Dame of the towpath.” He notes that Samuel Hopkins Adam researched Palmyra’s historical records to lend realism to his book “Canal Town.”
In a May 1977 National Geographic magazine article titled “New York’s Land of Dreamers and Doers,” there is a color centerfold photograph denoting Palmyra as a “flag-waving community.” Village Mayor M. Kathrine Davin is quoted as saying, “People felt I would do a good job. They didn’t care if I was a Miss, Mister, or Ms.”
The local circle on writing and publishing will appropriately close with the John M. Jones & Co. In the 1800s, his foundry and manufacturing facilities employed more than 100 men and women, producing all sizes of printing presses, cutters and accessories that were shipped worldwide using the Erie Canal. He made parts for other press manufacturers and large newspaper companies weighing thousands of pounds. His first patent was issued in 1852. John M. Jones also patented the first workable, personal and portable typographer (typewriter). There is only one still known to exist, in a museum in Michigan. Residents of Jackson and Tremont streets still find castings left buried in their yards from the foundry buildings.
On June 7, 1898, the first volunteer company for the Spanish-American War was formed. The naval war in the Atlantic was led by Palmyra native Rear Adm. William T. Sampson, including the engagement in Santiago Bay. He played a crucial role in the successful blockade of Cuba, eventually defeating the Spanish fleet. A cannon off a Spanish warship was delivered to Palmyra on May 30, 1903, to honor Sampson, who had died the previous year. This cannon is on permanent loan from the U.S. Navy and resides in the village park.
Garlock Sealing Technologies, the world’s largest manufacturer of steam packing, began when junk collector helper O.J. Garlock used a piece of rubber fire hose — soaked in oil, boiled, and formed into rings — to pack the stuffing box of a small steam engine, stopping a leak. Word of the successful solution spread, and soon Garlock was in business selling his packing. In 1884, he entered into a partnership known as Garlock, Crandall, Nichols, which soon became The Garlock Packing Co. Even with several acquisitions and mergers, this company is still in business today and is the town’s oldest and largest manufacturer.
A young Henry Wells delivered packages around the village for local merchants. He formed Wells and Co., a small express business. Eventually partnering with Henry Fargo of New York City, the new Wells-Fargo Express Co. was on its way to becoming the worldwide conglomerate it is today. Wells also founded a local stuttering school in Palmyra and the second school for the deaf in Rochester.
Here are some interesting facts: Did you know that Palmyra’s water supply is gravity-fed downhill from Canandaigua Lake? The 1930s pipeline was porcelain-lined and considered an engineering marvel in its time! Also, once there was a golf course off Hathaway Place inside the village and a yacht club on the canal near Market and Division streets.
There is always more to the story, questions unanswered, and never enough time.