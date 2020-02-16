Editor’s note: This piece first appeared in the Finger Lakes Times in 2013.
In June of 1924, the Cuban Giants Baseball Club Inc. of Brooklyn made a proposal to the Chamber of Commerce in Penn Yan. If it would allow the team the use of the Yates County Fairgrounds and agree to relocate the ball diamond in front of the grandstand, the Cuban Giants would play at least two home games a week there throughout the summer and adopt the name “Penn Yan Cuban Giants.”
The fairgrounds in those days were located where the Lake Street Plaza is today. The team’s offer coincided with a wave of “boosterism” throughout business communities in small towns across America during the 1920s, including Penn Yan. The Chamber of Commerce and the County Agricultural Society (which oversaw the fairgrounds) saw the opportunity to bring business into the village and promote the name of Penn Yan so the deal was made. The first game was played a week later.
The Cuban Giants were a semiprofessional team of what was mainly minor league talent. The New York City area had three “major league” teams playing in the Eastern Colored League at the time — the New York Cuban Stars, the New York Lincoln Giants and the Brooklyn Royal Giants. Add to that the Brooklyn Dodgers, New York Giants and New York Yankees and the baseball market downstate was quite saturated. The Cuban Giants figured there was more money to be made upstate where there was much less competition. Plus they were somewhat familiar with Penn Yan, having come through there on “barnstorming” tours over the years, and they believed it to be a good baseball town.
Visiting teams were guaranteed $50 to $100 to come to Penn Yan for a game. What was left from the gate revenues was used to cover team expenses and pay the players and coaches of the home team. Therefore the success of the whole operation depended on getting people out to the ballpark. Tickets were 50 cents and the business community, including the local newspapers, worked to encourage people to go out and see our “national sport.” As the Penn Yan Democrat put it: ”It is now up to the people of Penn Yan to show whether they want baseball or not, and the attendance at the games will be your answer.” The Yates County Chronicle wrote: “The Cuban Giants are a good bunch of players and an orderly bunch of men and are worthy of your patronage. They cannot play baseball unless they have your support at the games.”
There were no Cubans on the Cuban Giants. Black teams used that name going back into the 1880s because it was believed that white baseball fans would watch Latin American players before they would watch African-American ones. On the field, they spoke a version of “pigeon English,” which many people in the crowd took to be some dialogue of Spanish. Like the Harlem Globetrotters who organized around the same time, they combined athletic skill with a variety of comedy antics.
The team was managed by John B. Johnson and included players like “Beano” Thomas, “Chick” Wells, Rufus Johnson, Wm. “Baldy” Woods and Richard “George” Washington. The players were from everywhere but here — southern states and the cities of the East Coast. They wanted to play ball and make a little money in the process. During the 1924 season they played teams from all over western New York and northern Pennsylvania; other semipro teams, industrial teams, town teams, all-star teams ... whoever would put up the money.
The Cuban Giants played 89 games in 1924, winning 62 of them. Their first game at the Yates County Fairgrounds in late June was against the “Imperials” of Painted Post, an Ingersoll-Rand Corporation team. The Yates County Chronicle described it: ”The first game of baseball played by the Cuban Giants was a success from the standpoint of amusement, although not a financial success. Every person who saw the game is enthusiastic and the antics of the Cuban Giants were producers of laughs equal to a minstrel show.” The game was a laugher also; the Cuban Giants won 15-5.
Low turnout
From then on, the Giants played at home each Thursday at 5 p.m. and Saturday at 3:30. They played on the road on all other days except Sundays. From the start they suffered from low attendance. At that first game they took in $84 at the gate. From that amount they had to pay the visiting team their $50 guarantee and after equipment and advertising, very little was left for the players. After a home game against the Lehigh Valley Shopmen from Sayre, Pa. in July, the Chronicle reported: ”Saturday’s crowd was the largest which has attended any of the ball games so far. The receipts, however, were but $162 and the Giants had to pay the visitors $100. After paying for the bats and balls out of the remaining $62, it was mighty lean bacon that the Penn Yan men had to chew on.” Low turnout and low gate receipts plagued the team throughout the season.
The season ended with a “bang” in September. During the county fair the Giants attracted large crowds as they played Seneca Falls and Geneva teams. The ball games, horse races and other attractions gave the 1924 Yates County Fair a record-breaking attendance. The real highlight at the end of the season, however, was playing the Toronto Maple Leafs of the International League on Sept. 16. Toronto had a four-day gap in its schedule and the man who booked teams for the Cuban Giants was able to bring them to Penn Yan to play an exhibition game for a guarantee of $250. Before a large crowd, the home team was defeated 14-8 but the paper reported that they were “competitive” throughout the game.
The Cubans played their last game that season on Sept. 20 against Lodi and then played their way south to their spring training base in Orangeburg, S.C., where they broke up until the following spring. Seven of the players actually returned to Penn Yan to get jobs and spend the winter. The season ended, however, on a controversial note. The man who booked the Toronto game was arrested for grand larceny as some of the Giants players charged him with withholding some of the gate receipts. In spite of that, it was a pretty good season for the team but the papers ominously reported: ”Whether or not they return to Penn Yan next season is not yet decided.”
They decided over the winter. The Cuban Giants relocated to Maryland for the 1925 season, but the seven players who stayed in Penn Yan that winter decided to form a new team so they could stay in Penn Yan. They did fundraising in the area over the winter, putting on dances and concerts (they proved to have talent in addition to baseball) and attracting financial backing from Penn Yan businessmen. They hired a new manager who recruited additional players and played that season as the Penn Yan Colored Giants. The uniforms shown in the photo were gray with green pinstripes and their bench sweaters were cadet blue. Once again, they found out that home games in Penn Yan were not profitable enough to meet expenses and ended the season by “barnstorming” throughout the Northeast.
At the end of the season, the members of the team went their separate ways.
MacAlpine is the author of several books on local history. Among them is “Steamboats On Keuka Lake: Penn Yan, Hammondsport, and the Heart of the Finger Lakes” which he co-authored with Charles R. Mitchell. It is sold at book retailers all around Keuka Lake as well as on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.