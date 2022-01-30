One of the most beloved classical American novels has a strange connection to Penn Yan, going back in the 19th century and involving well-known Penn Yan personalities, even though the story itself took place thousands of miles away.
In 1849, 30-year-old Herman Melville sat down in his New York City home to write “The Whale,” which was later renamed “Moby Dick.” Melville, a former sailor, relied on his own experiences for the story, but also was heavily influenced by the explosive narrative written in 1821 by Owen Chase, detailing his disastrous stint as first mate on the whaleship Essex.
The crew of the Essex, a run-of-the-mill whaler operating out of Nantucket, found themselves locked in a fatal struggle with an enormous white whale in the South Pacific Ocean. Acting unnaturally, the whale purposely and repeatedly rammed and stove the ship, sinking it. The crew was forced to regroup in three of the smaller, open boats onboard used for hunting whales, and tried to sail 2,000 miles to South America. Of 21 men on board, eight survived. The survivors were driven to conflict, despair, insanity, extreme hunger and thirst, and even murder. Finally, the remaining men resorted to cannibalizing their dead comrades, before being mercifully rescued by another ship.
Nantucket’s entire economy relied heavily on whaling, and almost every family was employed in the industry. Sperm whales were hunted for spermaceti, a waxy material found in the whales’ heads, which was used for lamp oil and candles. Whale ships could be gone on hunting trips for years at a time.
Owen Chase returned home, then wrote and published his narrative within a few months. The story captivated the American public for decades, which is why 30 years after the disaster, Melville still found the story so moving. One of the survivors, young Thomas Nickerson, was only 14 when he joined the crew as cabin boy. After returning to Nantucket, he led a quiet life, crewing for other ships and eventually retiring to run a boarding house.
It was at his boarding house that he met Julius Warren “Leon” Lewis, a resident of Penn Yan. Lewis’ wife, Harriet Newell O’Brien, was a Penn Yan native, and the couple had moved there to make their home, in the house now used as the St. Michael’s Church rectory. Both of the Lewises were writers and editors. While visiting Nickerson’s hostel, Leon Lewis enjoyed Nickerson’s seafaring yarns and learned he was an Essex survivor. Lewis encouraged Nickerson to write down what he was able to remember, which turned out to be quite a lot. Nickerson agreed, and in 1876, he put pen to paper for Lewis, even including sketches. At this point, the manuscript, like the Essex, embarked on a bizarre journey.
While Nickerson was writing, Lewis returned to Penn Yan, where his wife, Harriet, died unexpectedly. Nickerson’s manuscript arrived and Lewis buried it in a trunk to deal with at a later time. This time never came — Lewis owed more than $50,000 in debts and he fled his creditors, taking with him his wife’s 14-year-old niece, whom he later married. Before leaving, he left the trunk with neighbor Rhoda Ogden.
Lewis never returned to Penn Yan, and the trunk containing the manuscript ended up in the possession of Rhoda’s brother, politician Darius A. Ogden, who stored in his home on Clinton and Hamilton streets. Ogden also never did anything with the story, and it remained in the trunk. The trunk made its way to the Ogden attic and was promptly forgotten. Nickerson died in 1883 and never saw his work in publication.
A connection is made
The Ogden family kept the manuscript in the house until 1960, when it was taken by Ogden’s grandson, James Finch. Finch’s wife, Ann, read the manuscript and thought perhaps it was fiction, but noticed a similarity to the Essex story, which she had read in another book. She decided to reach out to the Nantucket Historical Association. It took another 20 years, but in 1980, the historical association had the manuscript verified authentic by historian Eduoard Stackpole, who compared the handwriting to letters written by Nickerson. The Finches generously donated the papers to the Nantucket Historical Association.
Nickerson’s manuscript is more complete than Chase’s in some ways. It includes more information about the Essex voyage before being attacked by the whale, including vivid description of animals Nickerson saw on South Pacific islands. And it includes some unbelievable postscripts on the survivors and what happened after they returned. When the survivors landed in Nantucket, the crowd at the dock was completely silent as they disembarked. A few months after returning, Nickerson returned to the sea on the Two Brothers, captained by George Pollard, former captain of the Essex. Incredibly, this ship, too, was lost. After their rescue and return to Nantucket, Pollard (understandably) never sailed again and became a night watchman. Deeply impacted by the experience, Chase ended up in a state hospital, hiding his food rations, likely due to his months starving on the open boats.
Nickerson’s narrative is clear and straightforward, full of interesting details about the men on the ship, their personalities and details about a vanished way of life. It is a spellbinding read. “I heard a loud cry from several voices at once,” he wrote, “that the whale was coming a-foul of the ship. Scarcely had the sound of their voices reached my ears when it was followed by a tremendous crash … Instead of leaving the ship, the monster took off about three hundred yards ahead, then turning short around, came with his utmost speed and again struck the ship a tremendous blow with his head upon the larboard [port] bow, and with such force as to stave in the whole bow at the water’s edge.” The manuscript was accompanied by sketches of the ship that Nickerson drew from memory.
The Nantucket Historical Association published the manuscript in 1984, 108 years after Nickerson wrote of his terrible experience, and the papers took their long journey through the village of Penn Yan. In 2000, Nathaniel Philbrick published “In the Heart of the Sea,” a nonfiction retelling of the event, relying heavily on the Nickerson manuscript. The book was made into a film in 2015, almost two centuries after the Essex’s tragic voyage.
This little manuscript, handwritten by an elderly innkeeper and forgotten in a Penn Yan attic for decades, has inspired award-winning works and fascinated the American public all over again with its tragic tale.