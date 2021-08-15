On Jan. 12, 1899, an elderly, retired gardener quietly passed away in his modest home in the village.
What was remarkable about this man was that he had lived almost a century, witnessed a major historical event, met a president, had a personal connection to John Wesley, escaped slavery, changed his name, established a home and family far from his birthplace, and aided dozens of others fleeing captivity. He saw the country grow from an unstable, rough nation where slavery was legal and normalized, to a modern country where he and his family lived free, worked and owned homes. He lived to see trains and even automobiles displace the stagecoach, and the invention of the telephone and the phonograph.
His name was John Thomas.
Thomas was born in Prince George’s County, Md. Unsure of his birthdate, he remembered the War of 1812, particularly the British burning the White House and later celebrations after the Battle of New Orleans. This likely puts his date of birth circa 1805-1810. Born John Walker, his parents were named Isaac and Elizabeth; his grandmother, Rebecca, had been born in Africa. Rebecca, a Methodist, was converted to the sect by John Wesley himself. The Walker family was enslaved by a man named Hillary, who later sold the entire family to another Marylander named Bowie, who owned a plantation on the Potomac. John was brought into the capital city, however, to serve in the Bowie family’s townhouse. There he saw President James Monroe visiting the Bowie house many times. He also recalled many beatings while living there.
He and his brothers were then sold again, to a plantation owner named Swan, and taken to a plantation near Hillsborough, Va. After more brutal treatment, and believing he would be sold further south, John and his brothers, Isaac and Robert, planned to escape. With another enslaved man named Bill Irons, they walked away from Virginia and made their way to Philadelphia. Traveling mostly by night and with little to eat, they arrived there after a week. John and Robert, fearing slavecatchers who would raid free states looking for escapees, decided to push further north, ending up in Dutchess County, N.Y. At this point, John dropped the surname Walker and adopted Thomas to further disguise himself from slavecatchers making inquiries.
Thomas worked in Stanford, Dutchess County, for Deacon Asa A. Thompson for five years, saving $400, or the equivalent of about $12,000 today. Thompson claimed two free black household members on the 1840 census, likely John Thomas and his brother, Robert. John then met Thompson’s cousin, William Southerland of Milo, Yates County. Interested in what Southerland had to say about Yates County, Thomas uprooted and headed north in 1841.
He purchased a clapboard house from the Perrine family on Jackson Street (now called Linden Street) and took up work as a gardener. He married Catharine Gaton of Penn Yan in the Congregational Church on Main Street, situated where the Methodist Church stands today. The Congregational Church was founded by the Rev. Ovid Minor, who left the Presbyterian Church with a number of congregants when the church refused to publicly condemn slavery. Minor performed the marriage ceremony. The Thomases went on to have 10 children: Mary Elizabeth, John, Harriet, Isabel, Ed, Kate, Silas, Charles, Oliver and Gideon. The Thomas’ property backed up onto Jacob Brook, and he later purchased more land on the other side of the brook.
The road to freedom
In the next 20 years, leading up the Civil War, Thomas secretly aided those fleeing slavery. Thomas was known to ferry escapees in a rowboat up Seneca Lake to Geneva, possibly bringing them first over Jacob’s Brook to the Outlet and then on to the lake. Thomas was believed by his family to have helped an astonishing 50 people pass safely through Penn Yan.
The closest known abolitionist and Underground Railroad operator to Thomas was cabinetmaker Samuel Fosdick Curtis of Penn Yan. Living slightly north of Curtis’ furniture factory on Main and Clinton (where the Episcopal Church now stands) and the Curtis home on Clinton and Benham, Thomas was a quick walking distance to both buildings. It is possible that Thomas and Curtis were connected in aiding escapees.
Due to the Fugitive Slave Act of 1793, Thomas faced severe punishment if he was caught. The Act reads in part: “That any person who shall knowingly and willingly obstruct or hinder such claimant, his agent, or attorney, in so seizing or arresting such fugitive from labor, or shall rescue such fugitive from such claimant, his agent or attorney, when so arrested pursuant to the authority herein given and declared; or shall harbor or conceal such person after notice that he or she was a fugitive from labor, as aforesaid, shall, for either of the said offenses, forfeit and pay the sum of five hundred dollars. Which penalty may be recovered by and for the benefit of such claimant, by action of debt, in any Court proper to try the same, saving moreover to the person claiming such labor or service his right of action for or on account of the said injuries, or either of them.”
However, Thomas would not only pay a fee of $500 (about $13,000 in 2021). Since he himself was an escapee, he would be re-enslaved. The Act gave permission for slavecatchers hired by enslavers to go into free states and abduct runaways (many times, these people also abducted free Black people). The Fugitive Slave Act was strengthened in 1850 after petitioning by Southern congressmen, adding jail time in addition to huge fines for any aiding escapees. Escapees would still be re-enslaved. Yet even after the Act was toughened, Thomas persevered in helping those fleeing the brutal practice of enslavement.
After witnessing the downfall of slavery, Thomas even visited Virginia again, seeing some he knew from his times as a young man. More than 50 years after he had escaped, Thomas remembered those he had left behind and was able to tell his story with clarity. He was photographed at least once, toward the end of his fascinating life.
John Thomas was a remarkable man, who not only witnessed a century of enormous change, but also the termination of an inhumane system that had held him and his family captive — a system he actively fought to end.