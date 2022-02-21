Seth Dean, a Revolutionary War soldier, arrived in the Phelps area about July 26, 1789, along with the following pioneers: Nathaniel Sanborn, brother- in-law Mr. Gould, Oliver and Charles Humphrey, Pierce and Elihu Granger, Jonathan Oaks, Philetus Swift and Elias Dickson. John Decker Robison and family preceded them on May 14, 1789. The early pioneers built their log cabins and returned to their homes in New England for the winter. They returned the following spring (1790) with their families.
Dean bought Lot 23 with 320 acres just west of John Decker Robison’s lot. His boundary line extended through the alleyway, where the town hall now stands, and west to Eagle Street, north to present-day Clifton Street and south to Griffith Road. Dean owned all the land in the present village of Vienna. A surveyor and businessman, (real estate) he wasn’t interested in farming and sold many of his parcels in the village to facilitate business endeavors of the early Phelps pioneers.
Dean was 42 when he arrived in Phelpsburg-Vienna. He married Sarah Barnett and both are buried in the Pioneer Cemetery. They were the parents of six children.
Dean and Oliver Phelps erected the first sawmill on Flint Creek in 1791, across from where the present hot dog stand now resides. Next in 1792, Dean (maybe with the help of his oldest son Isaac and future son-in-law Philetus Swift) used the lumber he milled from his sawmill to erect his wooden grist mill at its present location. He also constructed a wooden dam in 1791 to power his mills. Had the two wooden mills survived they would be 230 and 229 years old, respectively. Dean and Phelps also built the first wood frame house in the village, where the old mill hot dog now stands.
Philetus Swift was born in 1763 and was 26 years old when he arrived in 1789. In 1780 he worked chopping trees for John D. Robison. In 1793 he married Dean’s daughter Sally Dean. In 1796, Dean and Swift engineered and built the first wooden bridge over Flint Creek, paid for by popular subscriptions from the inhabitants of Vienna. This bridge was replaced with a stone arch bridge in 1845, then again in 1978 by New York state.
Dean’s original grist mill was sold to Luther Root in 1803, who turned it into a plaster mill and then a cloth mill. Although the mill continued to change hands several times, we still refer to the present site as the Seth Dean Mill. The conundrum I have is when and by whom did the old wooden grist mill get razed? After reading the “History of Phelps, NY” from the “History of Ontario County,” it states that a consortium of Luther and Francis Root, Ezekiel Webb and Nathanial Hall bought the Seth Dean grist mill and converted it into a plaster mill. Also described is what was commonly called the Old Stone Mill, but what was in fact the Old (F. Vandermark) Farmers and Mechanics grist mill. This mill is in the center of the village and close to Henry Whiting’s basket factory, which formerly was the Miller and Hoff Mill. By 1842, it was owned by Dr. J.Q. Howe. John M. Parmelee states the Farmers and Mechanics Mill was built in 1834 by Frederic Vandermark. The question is, was this the Stone Mill? Upon further investigation, I reread Dr. Caleb Banister’s 1852 pamphlet, which stated that Dean erected a sawmill with Phelps on the west side of Flint Creek on the spot now occupied by Parson’s stone shop. How many stone mills were built in this vicinity? My guess is there were two.
I visited the Hopewell Records Center and researched the Phelps 1850 and 1855 census listings to try and determine ownership of the mill, without luck. I still think that 1834 could be a good razing date of the old wooden grist mill and the start of rebuilding the present stone mill. I wish that I could be more precise regarding who built the Old Stone Mill — likely Frederic Vandermark.
I would like to share two pictures of the Old Stone Mill that I came across in my photo collection. I acquired and scanned these pictures from my neighbor Shirley Kanouse Leasor in the 1960s/70s. According to John M. Parmelee, the present Stone Falls were constructed in 1860. If true, the pictures were taken some time after 1860.
One picture labeled “The Falls” shows a view of the falls and a partial view of the mill. The other picture shows more of the mill’s features, three levels and a gable (shingled) roof. A shingle factory was mentioned in the 1850/55 census. Parmelee states that in 1915 the front of the mill was removed because the main street was widened. It is my belief that there was significant change to the whole mill structure at this time. The length was shortened by about two-thirds of its original length and the west wall was completely removed, as well as the gable roof and the second and third stories.
As you look at the mill today there is little resemblance to the once magnificent mill that once stood there. What a shame that a great historical landmark was destroyed. Too bad we can’t turn our history back!