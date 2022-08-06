Phelps World War I Memorial

In this 1922 photo, a flag is draped over the Phelps World War I memorial before its unveiling.

The Great War to end all wars started on July 28, 1914 and ended Nov. 11, 1918. The catalyst that ignited the war was the assassination of Austrian Archduke Frans Ferdinand carried out on June 28, 1914 by a Serbian nationalist terrorist group called the Black Hand.

