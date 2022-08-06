The Great War to end all wars started on July 28, 1914 and ended Nov. 11, 1918. The catalyst that ignited the war was the assassination of Austrian Archduke Frans Ferdinand carried out on June 28, 1914 by a Serbian nationalist terrorist group called the Black Hand.
Here are the following alliances that existed: Russia-Serbia, Germany-Austria-Hungary, France-Russia, Britain-France and Belgium and Japan-Britain. The following sequences were like a domino effect: on July 28 Austria-Hungary declared war on Serbia and Russia came to defend Serbia. On Aug. 1 Germany — seeing Russia mobilizing — declared war on Russia. France was drawn in against Germany and Austria-Hungary. On Aug. 3 Germany attacked France through neutral Belgium, pulling Britain into war on Aug. 4. Then Japan entered on the side of the allies.
Although America tried to stay out of the war, Germany persisted in unrestricted naval warfare, sinking many unarmed ships. On May 7, 1915, the British ship Lusitania was attacked and sunk by a German U-Boat. Of the approximately 1,900 passengers and crew, 1,100 perished. On April 2, 1917 President Woodrow Wilson delivered his war message to Congress and on April 6 the U.S. declared war on Germany.
The “American Expeditionary Forces” commanded by Gen. John Jack Pershing landed on French soil on June 25, 1917. This is the first time in history that America sent troops to defend foreign soil. The infantrymen had a nickname — the Doughboys or the Yanks. The term “Doughboys” was initially used in the Mexican-American War (1846-48) and remained in use until the early 1940s.
About 4.7 million Americans served in the Great War. About 116,000 U.S. soldiers died from all causes, including influenza, poison gas and wounds. More than 204,000 were wounded or maimed. The Germans and their allies lost some 3-4 million men. The total dead worldwide was around 10 million, and between 22-24 million were wounded. On the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month of 1918 an armistice or temporary cessation of hostilities between the allies and Germany was declared. The Armistice was signed in a railroad car at LeFrancport near Compiegne, France.
This brings us to the men and women from Phelps who served in the Great War. Monuments were erected all over the United States in honor of all persons who served their country, including in this small Ontario County village.
The Phelps Soldiers and Sailors board of directors — including President William L. Crothers — instructed John Handrahan of Geneva to prepare plans for a monument. Handrahan was well known in Ontario County for other stonework pieces, including some at Sonnenberg Gardens in Canandaigua. Crothers requested the monument have a rustic look, which worked well in a community known for beautiful examples of cobblestone houses.
A large boulder estimated to weigh 28 tons was moved to the monument site from the Weston farm two miles east of Phelps. A bronze tablet was attached to the boulder and would include all the names of those from the town of Phelps who rendered their service to the military during World War I. The memorial monument was completed in 1921. The Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Corporation set the unveiling and dedication day of the bronze tablet for 1922. The funding was approved through the War Chest Association.
The Bronze Tablet contains a total of 122 names, including five men killed in action: Leon Brignall, Frank P. Cornell, William F. Kelly, Oscar J. Lindner and Seeley B. Parish. The tablet also lists the names of two nurses: Evangeline McLouth and Ethel V. Race.
The Dec. 2, 1918 issue of the “Phelps Citizen” states and lists that 183 Phelps residents served in the war, yet I count 128 names in the article. It’s unclear why the listing doesn’t include the names of the other 55 soldiers. My guess is that not all Phelps soldiers who served in the war from Phelps are included on the bronze tablet. Perhaps space was the limiting factor. We will never know.
Johnson is a lifelong Phelps resident who is interested in local history.