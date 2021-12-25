Phelps was blessed with so many industrious, hard-working early pioneers. Philetus Swift, who came to this area in 1789, is one of them who stand out.
Swift was one of 10 children. He was born in Kent Litchfield, Conn., on June 26, 1763. His parents were Elisha Swift (born May 16, 1731) and Mary Ransom (born Dec. 4, 1737).
One of Philetus’s older siblings, John L. Swift, served in the Revolutionary War as a private in Elmore’s Regiment, Connecticut Line. John Swift, his wife and their four children came to this area (Palmyra) in 1788; Palmyra was first called Swifts Landing. John Swift married a second time, to Hepsibah Treat Davidson, and they had three children. He entered the War of 1812 as brigadier general and fought at the Niagara Frontier. He was assassinated by a captured British soldier and died July 12, 1814 at Queenston, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, Canada. He was reinterred at Palmyra.
Philetus Swift also served in the Revolutionary War as a sergeant from the state of Connecticut. He again served his country as a lieutenant colonel in the War of 1812, Niagara Frontier. Gov. Daniel Tompkins ordered drafts from the New York militia of 600 volunteers to promptly set out for the frontier under Swift’s command. In the book “Battle of Chippewa” by H. Charles Mc Barron Jr., it is noted that Lt. Col. Philetus Swift brought his Battalion of 600 New York volunteers as reinforcements to Gen. Browns Regiment’s Left Division at Queenston Heights, later in the battle of Fort George. We are not sure if he and his brothers — Brigadier General John L. Swift and Captain Elisha Swift Jr. — ever crossed paths at the frontier.
Philetus Swift was married three times. He wed his first wife Electra Goodrich on April 4, 1786 in Sharon, Conn., and his second wife Sally Dean on Nov. 27, 1793. They had one son, Dean Swift, born in 1794. Swift married his third and final wife, (Fawnia) Fanny Cole, on Nov. 26, 1823 (with the approval of Sally, who was very ill.) They had one daughter, Electra Jane Swift, who lived from 1825- 1904.
In 1789 Swift bought Lot 1 of 320 acres east of Unionville, bordering the old Pe-Emption line and built a log cabin near the intersection of present-day Route 96 and County Road No. 6. In 1817, he built a grist, flower mill and sawmill on Canandaigua Outlet. His nephew Henry Swift ran them until 1858.
Swift first took a job in 1790 chopping timber on the southern part of John Decker Robison’s farm. Dr. Caleb Bannister describes his toiling in his 1852 Address Pamphlet on the Phelps Agricultural Society:
“There that Mr. Swift Labored with such Zealand ambition that he was under the necessity often of divesting himself of his body linen for the purpose of wringing out the water with which it was saturated from the pores of his body. I mention not by way of disparagement, but as highly to his credit. His persevering industry in subsequence years, was crowned with the most flattering success in accumulation of wealth; His sound common sense was equally successful, in securing the confidence of his fellow citizens; he was promoted to office of high honor and trust, both civil and military, he became Judge of the county court, a member of the state senate 1810-1815& from1816-1818, and at one time discharged the duties of Lieutenant Governor, as president Pro-Tempore of the senate, and he commanded a regiment in the army of 1812 on the Niagara Frontier. So here I would take the liberty to say to every young man of our town never despise manual labor, Place the standard of your ambition at an elevated grade, as did this our veteran and highly respected pioneer townsman, and go thou and do likewise, and thou too shall be promoted to stations high and honorable.”
How true a statement!
Swift was elected at the first town meeting as assessor, along with two others. He served as the eighth Phelps Town Supervisor from 1818-1822. He was also the presidential elector in 1820, voting for James Monroe and Daniel D. Tompkins. He was originally buried in the Pioneer Cemetery, however in 1905 his granddaughter had his remains reinterred in the Webster Rural Cemetery in Webster, Monroe County, on Jan. 1, 1905. There is a gravestone in our Pioneer Cemetery marking where Swift was originally buried.
Swift built his stately two-story, Federal-style limestone home east of Unionville on the north side of present-day Route 96. It was constructed in two stages, with work beginning in 1792 and completed in 1816. There are two accompanying barns behind the home, which was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2005. My cousins Katy (Raes) and Marinus (Zeke) Lockemeyer were caretakers of this home for many years. I am sure that many of you have driven by this stately home and probably never knew who built it! I didn’t!