Photographs are one of the most requested research materials we receive in the archives, usually a street or a person’s house. We’re not able to provide a photo for every request, but we may be able to provide other views such as maps or drawings.
To continue our efforts to bolster our photograph collection, this year’s community sourced “My Geneva Is ... “ exhibit theme is “Then and Now.” In this article I’ll examine one such building that has changed since the 19th century to inspire readers to help contribute to this effort.
The Methodist congregation first began in 1818 with 13 members, holding their meetings in a former schoolhouse on Castle Street. The congregation grew to 75 members in a decade, prompting the need for a larger church by the 1830s. The members then built the Methodist Episcopal Church at the corner of Main and Seneca streets in 1839-40, in the Greek Revival style. It was renovated in 1885 in the Gothic style.
By 1909, the congregation had greatly expanded and required a larger building. Originally, the congregation was going to demolish the church and build another on the same site, but the plans eventually shifted to build a new church across the street, the present-day First United Methodist Church.
What would become of the original building after it was a church?
Though the building was occupied on and off after the congregation left, it wasn’t until B.L. Adams altered the church into a garage and car dealership in the 1910s that the appearance changed significantly. The spire was removed and an automobile display room with large show windows in front added.
With the construction of the Sampson Naval Base in 1943, the need to serve those training a short distance away prompted the USO to look for a home in Geneva. It was temporarily stationed in the Masonic Temple across the street and was making plans for a new recreation center before deciding to convert the garage into a USO center. The building was used until 1947, when it shifted to become the Civic Center and the home of the Geneva Youth Bureau. The USO briefly returned from 1951-56 when the Sampson Air Force Base was open.
By 1973, the Civic Center was deteriorating, and many youth programs had moved to the local schools. From 1978 into ’79, the city renovated the building, including the removal of the auto display section and front show windows. Other agencies would occupy the building until 1984, when the Community College of the Finger Lakes opened its first Geneva location. It occupied the site until 2005; the building remained empty until 2008, when it was purchased and converted into offices and apartments.
Help us document the changes in Geneva over time! If you’d like to contribute to the exhibit, please visit www.historicgeneva.org for more information.