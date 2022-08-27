It is very common to hear someone say that it was “politics” that led to some decision being made. It is a well-known fact that Seneca County was created on March 24, 1804. What is not well-known is all the political and legislative maneuvering involved in creating Seneca County from the western parts of Cayuga County, with the new county courthouse to be located in Ovid.

