It is very common to hear someone say that it was “politics” that led to some decision being made. It is a well-known fact that Seneca County was created on March 24, 1804. What is not well-known is all the political and legislative maneuvering involved in creating Seneca County from the western parts of Cayuga County, with the new county courthouse to be located in Ovid.
People in present-day Seneca County in the years it was part of Cayuga County had difficulty reaching the county seat there. It meant crossing Cayuga Lake or going around the northern end of the lake and the Montezuma Marshes. When Aurora was the county seat for Cayuga County, this was especially difficult. Although the first Cayuga Long Bridge, connecting Cayuga and Bridgeport, had opened in 1800, it was still difficult to travel by land from Cayuga to Aurora. As an alternative, the village of Aurora could only be reached by small boats propelled by oarsmen or by small sailing vessels — there was no direct ferry service.
It should therefore not be surprising that a desire would develop on the part of some Seneca County residents to think that their area — west of Cayuga Lake — should become a separate county. When this was first seriously discussed in 1802, several options were considered:
1. Divide then-Cayuga County into a northern county and a southern county;
2. Divide then-Cayuga County into a southern county and a northern county but add to this northern portion Geneva and some eastern parts of Ontario County. This option was proposed by petitioners presented to the New York State Assembly by William Powell and others of Ontario County. One surmises that these Geneva-area residents of Ontario County resented that the Ontario County seat was in Canandaigua rather than Geneva and they hoped Geneva might become the seat for this newly created county;
3. Divide then-Cayuga County so that the portion west of Cayuga Lake would become a separate new county.
The question of dividing Cayuga County was formally presented to the New York State Legislature on March 16, 1803, when state Sen. Lemuel Chipman of Ontario County brought a bill that provided for the creation of a new county as requested by petitioners William Powell and others of Ontario County (Option 2 above). The bill was read twice and then referred to committee, but no further action was taken.
In early 1804, however, the division question took on very active dimensions. Petitioners advocating for the various options were introduced in both the Assembly and Senate. On Feb. 3, 1804, a petition to the Assembly from citizens of the town of Hector asked for the creation of a separate county for the portion of Cayuga County west of Cayuga Lake (Option 3 above). This petition was referred to a special committee of five, of which Dr. Silas Halsey was named chairman. It was logical to name Halsey as the chairman since he was one of Cayuga County’s three Assembly members and the only one of the three that actually resided in the area. Halsey was living in the portion of the town of Ovid that later became Seneca County’s town of Lodi.
Halsey had served in the Assembly in 1797, 1798, 1800, 1801, 1803 and 1804. Given his long legislative service, he had become well-versed in legislation and had formed extensive acquaintances with other legislators. Clearly, he could be of great help to take action on the Hector citizens’ petition.
On Feb. 27, 1804, Halsey introduced in the Assembly “an act to divide the county of Cayuga and for other purposes.” The bill was read twice and referred to committee. On March 7, the bill was favorably considered and on March 9 referred to a select committee (of which Halsey was chairman) to consider and prepare the bill for completion. He reported the bill back with amendments which were agreed to. On March 10, the bill passed the Assembly and it was approved by the Senate on March 21 without amendment. Gov. George Clinton signed the bill into law on March 24, 1804.
The birth of Seneca County
That March 24, 1804 law adopted the option that separated the western portion of Cayuga County into a new county that was named Seneca. The law required that two terms of a “court of common pleas” and a “court of general sessions of the peace” be held in the county each year. Because of Halsey’s influence, the law required that these court sessions be held at the “meeting house, on lot number thirty in the town of Ovid.” The law also required that $1,000 had to be raised as a special tax levy to build a courthouse and jail “in the town of Ovid, and not more than four miles south of the north line of said town, and lot less than three miles from the Seneca and Cayuga lakes until further” legislation might be passed.
This information raises some intriguing “political” questions. First, had Halsey — an Ovid resident — not been an assemblyman would the option of splitting Cayuga County into separate northern and southern parts have been the adopted way to split Cayuga County? Secondly, would the law creating a new Seneca County not have included the requirement that the new Seneca County courthouse and jail be located in the town of Ovid? Third, was Halsey key in preventing the creation of a new Seneca County that did not include Geneva and parts of eastern Ontario County?
Where to locate Seneca County’s new courthouse and jail continued to be a “political” issue. At their special town meeting on June 9, 1804, citizens of the village of Lancaster (the present-day hamlet of Willard) protested vigorously against siting the new county courthouse in Ovid. A similar opposition was adopted at a special town meeting in the town of Washington (present-day Fayette) on July 7, 1804. A majority of residents of the town of Ulysses — which included the village of Ithaca, the largest community in Seneca County at that time — was also opposed to locating the new courthouse and jail in Ovid. Opposition was also strong in the town of Junius, which at that time extended all the way north to Lake Ontario.
When Seneca County’s first board of supervisors convened in Ovid on Oct. 2, 1804, they had a tie vote on appropriating the required $1,000 for erecting the new county buildings in the town of Ovid. The supervisors of Ovid, Hector and Romulus voted in the affirmative, while the supervisors of Junius, Fayette and Ulysses voted against the proposal. Before they adjourned, however, the supervisors did vote to appropriate the $1,000, leaving the question as to site location open to further legislation.
The New York State Legislature of 1805 refused to change the location requirement but made it more definite by requiring that the new county buildings be on lot No. 3 (in the Ovid village), the site to be located not exceeding 50 rods west of the 3-mile limit from Seneca Lake, imposed in the preceding year. It appears Halsey’s “political lobbying” with his fellow assemblymen the previous year was still strong in 1805.
This specificity in site location in the 1805 legislation was also because some measurements had been made during the year, showing that the desired site was not quite 3 miles from Seneca Lake. Because of this 1805 stipulation, John Seeley and his wife (who owned lot No. 3) deeded to the supervisors of Seneca County the site for the county buildings for a “consideration of five dollars, and the advantages and emoluments arising from the building of a court house.” The site comprised 3 acres of land, including the public park that currently is in front of the buildings.
In various years after 1805, portions of the original Seneca County were removed to become parts of other counties (Wayne, Schuyler and Tompkins). There were also unsuccessful efforts to make Geneva and other portions of eastern Ontario County part of Seneca County. Within Seneca County itself, there was the continued political struggle between Waterloo and Ovid residents over the county seat’s location.
Gable is the Seneca County historian.